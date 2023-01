34 Wonderful Products That'll Make You Give A Sigh Of Relief

A handheld mini vacuum

"I like this little vacuum. It's perfect for cleaning on the go. I hate having to lug out my vacuum cleaner or go to the car wash to use those huge awkward hoses that don't fit in small places, but. I especially like that! It comes with an extra filter and a little cleaning brush to get the dirt out when it gets too full. Yes the filter is small and needs to be changed often, but I'm always surprised by all of the dirt it sucked up! I recently had a glitter explosion in my car lol and although it didn't get every speck (I mean c'mon it's glitter). The hose attachment works ok for getting on the sides of the seat, but I really wish it had a long plastic attachment specifically for that, otherwise its great. The cord is long enough to reach the third row seating in my Mazda CX9. Overall I am pretty happy with my purchase!" — Michael guarez