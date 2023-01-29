34 Wonderful Products That'll Make You Give A Sigh Of Relief

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A TikTok-famous cleaning paste and spray set
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because if there's one thing I dislike it's cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. But this product, oh my goodness; legit a miracle.
It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà — magic
!" — May
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A chew-resistant plush toy
Promising review:
"I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" — V. F.
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Promising review:
"10 out of 5 stars.
Status: Legendary! It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit, yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit.
I can say with confidence, this magic frozen yogurt leaves you feeling full, like you've just had a bowl of ice cream...for breakfast. Which I will admit without shame is my dream breakfast, but a breakfast I have held out on for the sheer sake of dignity, until now my friends. Furthermore, I nominate the creators of this glorious feat of engineering for the Edison Award, or an award of comparable recognition in the categories of invention and nutrition. Bravo! Yonanas inventors, Bravo! You...are...legends." — Tosh
A pair of fleece-lined joggers
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give it a trial run if you're a member! Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors/styles.Promising review:
"I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm.
They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during a polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!
" — Angela Thompson
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever
!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." — Diamante Valentine
A handheld mini vacuum
Promising review:
"I like this little vacuum. It's perfect for cleaning on the go. I hate having to lug out my vacuum cleaner or go to the car wash to use those huge awkward hoses that don't fit in small places, but this vacuum comes with just the right attachments
. I especially like that it can plug right into your car, no need for long extension cords
! It comes with an extra filter and a little cleaning brush to get the dirt out when it gets too full. Yes the filter is small and needs to be changed often, but I'm always surprised by all of the dirt it sucked up! I recently had a glitter explosion in my car lol and although it didn't get every speck (I mean c'mon it's glitter) it definitely got the job done and I was very happy I could quickly clean up the majority of it without having to break out the house vacuum
. The hose attachment works ok for getting on the sides of the seat, but I really wish it had a long plastic attachment specifically for that, otherwise its great. The cord is long enough to reach the third row seating in my Mazda CX9. Overall I am pretty happy with my purchase!" — Michael guarez
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great.
Just get it, seriously..." — Kim McMahon
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
An easily washable drip catcher
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.Promising review:
"LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina
Burn After Writing, a TikTok-famous guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A pack of shelf dividers
Promising review:
"These work great! They work so well I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts.
" — Pathfndr
An electric candle lighter
Available in four colors. BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
loves hers:
"This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (lol, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it."
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review:
"Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells.
Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour
." — Kindle customer
And speaking of pet messes, a pack of stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well.
They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now.
" — MC
A genius humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review:
"A small price for peace of mind that your humidifier water is bacteria-free. Easy to use and cute to see bobbing around in the humidifier. It doesn't add any noise at all. Love it. Easy transaction and fast shipping. A+" — LABoyle
A set of wad-free pads (from Shark Tank!)
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A Sheet Keeper elastic band labeled with a sheet size
Sheet Keeper is a small business based in Los Angeles. Available in six sizes.Promising review:
"Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
A pack of Crayola Globbles
Promising review:
"I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved!
The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Kindle customer
A veggie dicer
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising reviews:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" —Amazon Customer
"Use often. Works well. Love that I can quickly chop up vegetables to same size so they cook more evenly.
Especially love if I’m doing a lot of onions for food prep. Note: does not work on tomatoes for those wondering. I give a quick rinse with hot water to clean up and air dry." — Lte
A massage gun
Promising review:
"I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." — Eileen Fuentes
A luxurious towel warmer
Promising review:
"My girlfriend almost left me for the towel warmer. I asked her for her star rating and she said a 10
! Way out of character but she loves it that much! It's the best!" — Amazon customer
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I have had a film on my dishwasher for quite some time now, I am embarrassed to say. We did not realize that it was necessary to clean the dishwasher from time to time. The buildup had been accumulating for over four years now. I tried several other cleaners to get the buildup off, but failed. I bought this product and figured it was worth a try. We added the product into the dishwasher and ran a normal cycle without dishes. When we op ened it back up, it looked like new.
Highly recommend this product!" —Phillip and Katherine
A set of NoNo Brackets
Promising review:
"This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" — Amazon customer
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy
A nail file board for dogs
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta. Available in four styles and three grit levels.Promising review:
"Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!
" — Kira Armajani
An eyeliner stamp
Available in four styles.
Promising review:
"Winged eyeliner has been my thing for over 15 years. Practice makes perfect as they say so, but it turns out that the muscle memory doesn’t work the same when you’re trying to do someone else’s makeup. My daughter needed wings for Halloween, so I ordered this and it worked out perfectly. Since it worked so well on her, I decided that I might as well try it myself. I am a bit of an eyeliner snob
because I have big eyes and again have had time to test a lot of products over the years but guys, this is really good
. I would buy it even without the stamp part. Unlike most inexpensive brands, it didn’t look like I had an early 2000s-style smokey eye by the end of the day because it had smeared all over my eyelid. It did. not. budge.
The only downside is that I’m now stuck thinking about all of the things I could’ve bought with the money I’ve spent on eyeliners that cost two, three, and four times as much." — Stephany Renae
A Silly Poopy game
Promising review:
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (They're 8, 6, and 3 years old).
They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
A leave-in conditioner for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!)
Promising review:
"This stuff is beyond 5 stars
. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!
" — Bea
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review:
"So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly.
I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl
A pair of super absorbent period underwear
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
's full Bambody period underwear review
. Aavailable in women's sizes XXS–6X and individually or in packs of three in various colors.Promising review:
"Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried.
These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind.
I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle.
Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" — Amazon customer
A travel cupholder
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip