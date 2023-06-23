My Favorite Camping Tent Is 40% Off For A Limited Time

“I went on a big trip and used this tent. I was going to be out all day and saw halfway through the day that my tent site was experiencing 5 hours of high wind warnings, with gusts at 50mph. I promised myself that if this tent survived the day I would write a review. When I got back, the tent still stood like the American flag on the forth of July. After sleeping in it all night, enduring the same heavy winds, I felt like Matt Damon in the Martian when he feared his base would come apart and he would die. The tent held up like a champ and I could not have been more pleased. Even the mudroom attachment survived the attack. Apart from this, the tent just rocks! Easy to setup, easy to tear down, tall enough and spacious enough for my 6’1” self and my (slightly shorter) father to be totally comfortable. Highly recommend!” — Uhh Caleb

“This tent exceeded my expectations. It was very easy to put up, even in the dark the first time. It is so roomy. Feels very stable. It withstood rain. I love the side windows. Perfect for stargazing. I can’t say enough about this tent.” — KellyC

“Bought this tent for car camping and it’s great! Took it to Joshua Tree and it was easy to setup. Really like how it has two symmetrical faces for multiple entry points. Very spacious for two adults and can completely stand inside it. Didn’t need the cover for the night in the desert and it let in a nice breeze along with the beautiful stars. My brother was so impressed he just bought one too.” — Jeremy Fricke