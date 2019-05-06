Accused Child Sexual Abuser Woody Allen's Next Movie Will Be Released In Europe

Amazon Studios may have shelved Woody Allen’s movie “A Rainy Day in New York” in the U.S. due to child sexual abuse allegations against him, but the film is now set to be released in Italy and several other European countries.

Variety first reported Sunday that the Italian film distribution company Lucky Red plans to release Allen’s movie in the fall. Distribution companies in several other European countries also have deals to release the film, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

FilmNation, the company that handled international sales for “A Rainy Day in New York,” sold the movie when it was initially filmed in 2017, a spokeswoman for FilmNation told HuffPost on Monday. Allen’s company handled the individual distribution deals, the spokeswoman said.

Representatives for Lucky Red and for Allen did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

“A Rainy Day in New York” has yet to see the light of day. Last year, Amazon Studios, which produced the movie, severed ties with Allen and canceled a deal to release it, plus three more of his films.

As the Me Too movement escalated in 2018, it renewed attention on Dylan Farrow’s 1992 allegation that Allen, her adopted father at the time, sexually abused her when she was 7 years old.

In response, “A Rainy Day in New York” actors Rebecca Hall, Timothée Chalamet and Griffin Newman announced they would donate their salaries to anti-sexual assault advocacy organizations, including Time’s Up and RAINN.

Earlier this year, Allen sued Amazon for $68 million in damages.

Lawyers for Amazon Studios responded last month, saying the company was “justified” in terminating the deal with Allen because he’d made a series of comments about Me Too “suggesting that he failed to grasp the gravity of the issues or the implications for his own career,” thus “effectively sabotaging” the studio’s efforts to promote and distribute his film “Wonder Wheel” in the fall of 2017.

At the time, Allen expressed sympathy for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whom numerous women have accused of sexual assault, saying he was “sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.” Allen also lamented what he called a “witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”

The director also attacked Farrow, accusing her of “cynically using” the Me Too movement for personal gain.