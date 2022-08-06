Woody Harrelson Reacts To Viral Photo Of Doppelgänger Baby With Sweet Poem

Woody Harrelson, seen looking not unlike a baby. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Woody Harrelson is reading your tweets — at least the viral ones featuring little babies who look like him.

Advertisement

“Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon,” tweeted Mulvenna.

Her daughter’s adorable smile was set beside an image of Harrelson from “Zombieland 2: Double Tap.” The 61-year-old actor and his newfound doppelgänger were both shown smiling from ear to ear, and while 9-month-old Cora has yet to grow all her teeth, the resemblance was uncanny.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

“Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harreslon, it’s just that when she does…she really really does xxx,” tweeted Mulvenna after the comparison received hundreds of thousands of likes.

Little did Mulvenna know that Harrelson himself would catch wind of the tweet and publicly respond to the spitting image on Instagram. The Oscar-nominated actor not only screenshotted Mulvenna’s tweet, but wrote four lines of poetry for her daughter — titled “Ode to Cora.”

Advertisement

“Ode to Cora,” Harrelson captioned his Instagram post. “You’re an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair.”

Mulvenna, who was tagged in Harrelson’s post, responded in the comments and said he “made our day.” She also said she “can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life.” Mulvenna made sure to tweet a screenshot of the post in gratitude.