“Woody Woodpecker” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This live-action/CGI hybrid film is based on the popular cartoon character Woody Woodpecker and follows his attempt to protect his forest from a new real estate development. Although the movie received generally negative reviews, a sequel is in the works.
Next in the ranking is “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” This coming-of-age movie was produced by Adam Sandler and stars the comedian, as well as his wife, Jackie, and daughters, Sunny and Sadie. Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the movie ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.
Other new movies in the ranking include the troubling documentary “Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America” and the romantic comedy-drama “Love Again,” which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion as a fictionalized version of herself.
As for older films, there are a couple of titles in the sci-fi genre ― the Academy Award-winning 2016 drama “Arrival” and the action-packed 2012 movie “Dredd.”
Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.