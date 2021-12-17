Shopping

Bundle Up This Winter With 11 Timeless Wool Coats For Men

Keep warm, cozy and look good with an elegant wool coat for men that will last for many years to come.

From left to right: Todd Snyder, AllSaints, Rag & Bone.

What is it about a man in a classic wool coat? Sure, jackets and puffers are necessities during inclement weather, but the allure of a sturdy wool coat will never go away. A man in a wool coat is just timelessly sexy — the look has strong Cary Grant vibes. Who doesn’t want that?

If you haven’t yet found yourself the perfect wool coat, then let this be the year you treat yourself. And we’re here to help. But before we get into it, it’s important to acknowledge that good wool coats are pricey investment pieces. That said, taking the time to save up for a high-quality wool or cashmere-wool blend coat is worth the splurge. With proper care, they really can last a lifetime, and you can rest easy knowing that it will never go out of style. And while these are traditionally men’s coats, it goes without saying that most of these styles would look awesome on everyone. If you’re a woman who loves an oversized look or is tall and has long arms, then you’ll definitely want to check them out as well.

To that end, we’ve rounded up an assortment of gorgeous wool coats for men in a variety of styles, price points and colors. There’s a little something here for everyone, so there’s no excuse for not staying cozy and warm while also looking devastatingly handsome all winter long — and for many seasons to come.

1
Gap
A wool raglan coat
Made of recycled wool and recycled polyester, this raglan coat from Gap is as good for the environment as it is warm, cozy and straightforwardly classic.

Get it from Gap for $240.
2
Uniqlo
A wool-cashmere Chesterfield coat
Bring your A-game with this meticulously crafted Uniqlo coat. Its soft and smooth high-quality material gives you an expensive look while still being on the lower end of the typical wool coat price point.

Get it from Uniqlo for $149.90.
3
Todd Snyder
A military-inspired statement coat
Expert modern tailoring meets a vintage aesthetic with lots of refined details. The limited-edition herringbone shade is absolutely stunning, but it comes in olive and camel as well. It doesn't get much more luxurious and high-end than this showstopper of a Todd Snyder coat.

Get it from Todd Snyder for $1,298.
4
Madewell
A boiled wool chore coat
If you live in a warmer climate or are simply looking for a warm layering piece, look no further than this boiled wool chore coat from Madewell. It's a cozy, versatile alternative to a sweater that always looks great.

Get it from Madewell for $124.50.
5
Rag & Bone
A wool plaid coat
This long, fitted wool coat from Rag & Bone is as good as it gets. Made of 100% wool jersey, it's warm, breathable and versatile, not to mention wildly gorgeous. It's an investment that will last a lifetime.

Get it from Rag & Bone for $895.
6
J.Crew Factory
An old school car coat
This stylish and well-tailored coat from J.Crew Factory is the perfect layering piece. The elegant pattern looks like it was pulled straight from mid-century London. No one will believe it isn't vintage.

Get it from J.Crew Factory for $119.
7
AllSaints
A minimalist classic
It doesn't get much cooler than AllSaints, and this wool-blend coat keeps things simple, pared-down and eternally stylish. Everyone needs a camel-colored wool coat in their fashion repertoire.

Get it from AllSaints for $559.
8
Banana Republic
An Italian wool-blend top coat
This beautiful coat from Banana Republic is as luxurious as it is functional. It features a gorgeous wool blend fabric from an Italian mill that is known for its innovative fabrics, like the recycled wool and recycled nylon used in this coat.

Get it from Banana Republic for $398.
9
Macy's
A dapper overcoat
This London Fog wool-blend overcoat is a classic addition to any aesthetic. It's a hard-working, three-button coat that looks as good as it is warm.

Get it from Macy's for $104.99.
10
J.Crew
A sharp wool-cashmere coat
Elevate your aesthetic with this soft and warm wool-cashmere blend coat from J.Crew. The smooth lining makes it easy to get on and off over layers, and the slim cut never goes out of style.

Get it at J.Crew for $229.50.
11
Nordstrom
A textured wool overcoat
This Johnny Bigg textured wool overcoat is warm, snuggly soft and features a simple design that works with a variety of personal styles.

Get it from Nordstrom for $199.
Wool Coats For Women
