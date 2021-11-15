Shopping

Get Winter-Ready With These Chic Wool Coats For Women

Every wardrobe needs a sturdy wool coat. Ditch the puffer and smarten up your look with these timeless options.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frachel-parcell-wool-blend-boucle-wrap-coat-nordstrom-exclusive%2F6438820%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FCoats%2520%2526%2520Jackets%252FWool%2520%2526%2520Wool%2520Blends%26color%3D210" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nordstrom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618d807ae4b0b1aee922c07c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frachel-parcell-wool-blend-boucle-wrap-coat-nordstrom-exclusive%2F6438820%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FCoats%2520%2526%2520Jackets%252FWool%2520%2526%2520Wool%2520Blends%26color%3D210" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Nordstrom</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-buffalo-check-sweater-coat-regular-plus-size%2F5750537%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FCoats%2520%2526%2520Jackets%252FWool%2520%2526%2520Wool%2520Blends%26color%3D200" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nordstrom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618d807ae4b0b1aee922c07c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-buffalo-check-sweater-coat-regular-plus-size%2F5750537%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FCoats%2520%2526%2520Jackets%252FWool%2520%2526%2520Wool%2520Blends%26color%3D200" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Nordstrom</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Faverdon-coat-in-insuluxe-fabric-NB300.html%3Fcolor%3DWY8478" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Madewell" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618d807ae4b0b1aee922c07c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Faverdon-coat-in-insuluxe-fabric-NB300.html%3Fcolor%3DWY8478" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Madewell</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-faux-fur-jacket-a-new-day-black-herringbone%2F-%2FA-83939032%3Fpreselect%3D83226102%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618d807ae4b0b1aee922c07c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=wool-coats-women-lourdesuribe-111521-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-faux-fur-jacket-a-new-day-black-herringbone%2F-%2FA-83939032%3Fpreselect%3D83226102%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Target</a>.
Nordstrom, Nordstrom, Madewell, Target
From left to right: Nordstrom, Nordstrom, Madewell, Target.

Few things are more timeless and cool than a fabulous wool coat. With excellent care, a good wool coat will last decades, making them well worth the investment. Thanks to the many advancements of wool blends, there are myriad comfy wool coats with lower price points than your average full wool or cashmere coat, making them much more accessible than in years past. Get all the warmth of a cozy wool coat without breaking the bank.

Chances are high that your favorite retailer or brand has an excellent wool coat in their lineup. Pick one up now and show up to your various holiday gatherings with the smartest-looking coat in the bunch. Puffers are lovely when the temperatures dip, but a sleek wool coat always looks a bit more pulled together and elegant. You can even throw it on over workout clothes for an off-duty model look. A wool coat will always be a hard-working, versatile wardrobe element. An absolute must, if you ask us!

Whether you prefer a black oversized wool coat like Fran Lebowitz or a slouchy camel wool coat à la influencer, we’ve got you covered with short wool coats, long plain wool coats, kicky retro styles, a wool coat with a hood and much more. Every style and aesthetic can benefit from the addition of a sturdy wool coat. Not only are they eternally chic, but there’s no warmth like the kind that comes from high-quality wool. So get ready to wrap yourself up in the best wool coats this season has to offer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A wool coat with a cheeky faux fur trim
Target
The chic herringbone weave on this coat from A New Day gives it a classic London look. The below-knee length will keep you warm on a cold day, while the removable faux fur collar adds a jaunty touch.

Get it from Target for $70.
2
The perfect hiking companion
Nordstrom
This buffalo check shacket from Madewell is perfect for the outdoorsy type. It's casual and comfortable, with a relaxed silhouette and muted understated palette.

Get it from Nordstrom for $188.
3
A timeless, well-cut coat
Amazon
With a turndown lapel collar and decorative buttoned back waist strap, this classic coat from Chouyatou is sure to stand the test of time. No wonder it's so highly rated!

Get it from Amazon for $58.90.
4
A wool coat with a hood
Express
A faux fur hood elevates this otherwise simple wool coat, making it a statement piece. Its versatility makes it perfect for running errands, heading out to dinner or special occasions.

Get it from Express for $118.80.
5
A richly textured wool coat
Nordstrom
Make a statement in red or snag this Lauren Ralph Lauren coat in one of three other colors while staying warm this winter.

Get it from Nordstrom for $220.
6
A classic cashmere-wool coat
Amazon
Calvin Klein's cashmere-wool blend coat is an elegant, highly-rated option. It's the perfect layering piece and comes in several covetable shades.

Get it from Amazon for $107.96+.
7
A boiled wool sweater coat
Madewell
Madewell's Herringbone Coutron sweater coat is a casual, low-key layering piece. It provides warmth without feeling too heavy and looks great with an array of personal styles.

Get it from Madewell for $198.
8
A vintage-style mod coat
Nordstrom
Cole Haan's stand collar coat has a swingy 60s silhouette that feels updated, fresh and modern. The stand collar is giving major Audrey Hepburn vibes, and the sweet periwinkle shade is delightful.

Get it from Nordstrom for $199.90.
9
A plaid wonder
Nordstrom
You'll definitely feel like the main character in this soft, cozy and colorful double-breasted wool-blend plaid coat from Bernardo.

Get it from Nordstrom for $149.90.
10
A blazer-like recycled wool coat
Mango
Made of recycled wool, Mango's wool double-breasted coat comes in a variety of patterns and hues. The V-neck lapel collar gives it a chic blazer vibe that works with all kinds of styles.

Get it from Mango for $129.99.
11
A wool trench
Nordstrom
If you find it hard to part with your trench coat as the temperatures dip, look no further than this wool blend trench coat by Lauren Ralph Lauren. Beautifully constructed, it has a thick, sturdy shell and a tie at the waist.

Get it from Nordstrom for $299.90.
12
A wrap coat
Nordstrom
The oversized collar on this wool-blend bouclé Rachel Parcell coat is the perfect complement to the wrap shape. It drapes beautifully and couldn't be cozier.

Get it from Nordstrom for $208.
13
A menswear-inspired oversized coat
Madewell
Layering is a breeze with Madewell's oversized Averdon coat. It's timeless shape features a double-breasted fit, wide lapels and deep pockets for mittened hands.

Get it from Madewell for $298.
14
A boiled wool coat
Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher's open-front, boiled wool coat makes for an elegant longline jacket. It has a timeless shape, will keep you warm on a chilly winter day and is available in three different colors.

Get it from Nordstrom for $398.
15
A coat with a tunnel neck collar
Amazon
Pick up Calvin Klein's tunnel neck collar coat for the ultimate in cozy casual.

Get it on Amazon for $$85.95+.
Vintage-Inspired Dishes And Cookware For Your Kitchen And As Gifts
FashionStylewomen's fashiononline shopping