Nordstrom, Nordstrom, Madewell, Target From left to right: Nordstrom, Nordstrom, Madewell, Target.

Few things are more timeless and cool than a fabulous wool coat. With excellent care, a good wool coat will last decades, making them well worth the investment. Thanks to the many advancements of wool blends, there are myriad comfy wool coats with lower price points than your average full wool or cashmere coat, making them much more accessible than in years past. Get all the warmth of a cozy wool coat without breaking the bank.

Chances are high that your favorite retailer or brand has an excellent wool coat in their lineup. Pick one up now and show up to your various holiday gatherings with the smartest-looking coat in the bunch. Puffers are lovely when the temperatures dip, but a sleek wool coat always looks a bit more pulled together and elegant. You can even throw it on over workout clothes for an off-duty model look. A wool coat will always be a hard-working, versatile wardrobe element. An absolute must, if you ask us!

Whether you prefer a black oversized wool coat like Fran Lebowitz or a slouchy camel wool coat à la influencer, we’ve got you covered with short wool coats, long plain wool coats, kicky retro styles, a wool coat with a hood and much more. Every style and aesthetic can benefit from the addition of a sturdy wool coat. Not only are they eternally chic, but there’s no warmth like the kind that comes from high-quality wool. So get ready to wrap yourself up in the best wool coats this season has to offer.