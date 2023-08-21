One of the fun things about fashion is how trends cycle in and out of style. And while witnessing the general early-aughts fashion revival is slightly alarming for this older millennial, I am delighted that one particular shoe is making a comeback: the Worishofer sandal. It’s about the third time in my life that I’ve seen it re-enter the fashion sphere, and no shoe is more than deserving of another boost in popularity.
The Worishofer sandal’s comfort is undisputable. Reviewers mention that it’s great for people with feet issues like bunions, arthritis and hammer toes. It has a soft cork sole that cradles your foot and gives you just the right amount of arch support and bounce, while the rubber outer sole keeps you steady on your feet. The footbed is lined with breathable soft leather, and the leather upper has a shiny adjustable buckle to help with fit and cute perforations that add a ton of visual interest. It’s not surprising that they’ve caught the eye of a particular starlet who can’t seem to get enough of these timeless shoes.
Actor Lily-Rose Depp has been showing off her Worishofer sandals all summer long, pairing them with everything from mini skirts to slouchy jeans. They’re a surprisingly versatile and youthful shoe despite their classically granny aesthetic.
I picked up a red pair in the mid-aughts after spotting actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Michelle Williams roaming around Brooklyn in theirs, and found myself enjoying them for many summers after. They’re really lightweight despite their substantial sole, and petite gals like me will appreciate the added height from the modest wedge heel. And isn’t there something so lovely about a pair of shoes that can be enjoyed by people of all ages? Worishofers seem to just transcend space, time and personal style.
These shoes are currently available in 11 colors in sizes 4.5–12, depending on the hue. Take a look at some glowing reviews from Amazon, then add a pair or two to your cart. They’ll make you feel like a cool Gen Z star, regardless of age.
Promising reviews:
“I absolutely love these shoes!!!!! I bought one pair and “fell in love” so I purchased two more pairs (in different colors). I am so sad that I can not wear them in winter months. I am someone who has quite a number of shoes to choose from - yet I go back to these as they look great and they are so comfortable! I even took them on vacation - walked miles in them - they have become my “go to shoes”. Even though I have knee problems, they offer me the right height and support I need to walk all day at work. They do not have an uncomfortable arch support which I hate in other shoes. I am so glad I purchased these shoes.” — TLM
“So comfortable. I have problems with my feet: bunions and hammer toes. These sandals are just perfect for someone like me.” — sandra witkowski
“Fabulous shoes! My podiatrist told me to get a shoe with this height heel to address arthritis pain in the bone on the top of my foot! I was skeptical but he was right. I bought my first pair at a small shoe store selling European shoes. The proprietress recommended this shoe to address my issue. These shoes have been a miracle for me, as my foot pain is barely noticeable. The shoe store recently closed, and I was delighted to find these shoes available on Amazon. I wear these shoes approximately 14 hours per day 7 days a week so I am wearing down the cork heel in about 6 months. I am sure they would last longer if one wore them less time each day or not every day. I have bought them in 3 different colors and have 2 new pair waiting for when it is time for me to move on. I hope they make them forever, as I plan on wearing them forever!” — Calif Ellyn
“These shoes are so comfortable and very popular! Easy to slip on and easy to wear all day... I love them! You get the benifit of style, (in colors), variety, and comfort all in one shoe. Watch out for sizing, it is off.... I wear a us size 6 all day everyday forever in any open toed shoe which should convert to a euro 36 according to the ordering information. However, I had to return then for a euro 37 which fit perfectly. I don’t know who’s sizing is off but, the 37 is a us size 6. So, I would suggest ordering up one size. Another great feature is that the vamp buckle is adjustable. Since I have very narrow feet, this was a real plus. I was able to adjust them to fit my foot exactly. They fit like a glove with no flopping around. Great shoes just order up a size and they are perfect.” — Judylee