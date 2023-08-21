“I absolutely love these shoes!!!!! I bought one pair and “fell in love” so I purchased two more pairs (in different colors). I am so sad that I can not wear them in winter months. I am someone who has quite a number of shoes to choose from - yet I go back to these as they look great and they are so comfortable! I even took them on vacation - walked miles in them - they have become my “go to shoes”. Even though I have knee problems, they offer me the right height and support I need to walk all day at work. They do not have an uncomfortable arch support which I hate in other shoes. I am so glad I purchased these shoes.” — TLM

“So comfortable. I have problems with my feet: bunions and hammer toes. These sandals are just perfect for someone like me.” — sandra witkowski

“Fabulous shoes! My podiatrist told me to get a shoe with this height heel to address arthritis pain in the bone on the top of my foot! I was skeptical but he was right. I bought my first pair at a small shoe store selling European shoes. The proprietress recommended this shoe to address my issue. These shoes have been a miracle for me, as my foot pain is barely noticeable. The shoe store recently closed, and I was delighted to find these shoes available on Amazon. I wear these shoes approximately 14 hours per day 7 days a week so I am wearing down the cork heel in about 6 months. I am sure they would last longer if one wore them less time each day or not every day. I have bought them in 3 different colors and have 2 new pair waiting for when it is time for me to move on. I hope they make them forever, as I plan on wearing them forever!” — Calif Ellyn

“These shoes are so comfortable and very popular! Easy to slip on and easy to wear all day... I love them! You get the benifit of style, (in colors), variety, and comfort all in one shoe. Watch out for sizing, it is off.... I wear a us size 6 all day everyday forever in any open toed shoe which should convert to a euro 36 according to the ordering information. However, I had to return then for a euro 37 which fit perfectly. I don’t know who’s sizing is off but, the 37 is a us size 6. So, I would suggest ordering up one size. Another great feature is that the vamp buckle is adjustable. Since I have very narrow feet, this was a real plus. I was able to adjust them to fit my foot exactly. They fit like a glove with no flopping around. Great shoes just order up a size and they are perfect.” — Judylee