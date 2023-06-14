Like death and taxes, work emails feel like an inevitable part of life in our highly-connected world. It’s almost painful to think about the amount of time during ― and after ― the work day many of us spend sending and responding to emails.
Fortunately, the funny folks on Twitter have found the humor in the inbox overload. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 hilarious and relatable tweets about work emails.
Me, approving of something in a work email: "Ok perfect!"— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 8, 2016
Me, disapproving of something in a work email: "Ok, sounds good!"
outlook: I'm the most powerful office tool ever made. I can search every email you've ever received and keep track of the meetings you have six months from now— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) October 24, 2022
me: I would like to still view an attachment after someone replies to the email
outlook: [confused hissing]
love it so fucking much when someone sends an emoji in a work email. you did it. you made the first move. you broke the wall! that is so cute, i love you so much— bk (@uncooljerk) May 5, 2023
“Sorry for the reply delay!”— ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) July 24, 2019
- predictable
- disorganised
- admits fault on your part
“in response to your premature email,”
- brazen
- establishes dominance
- might get fired, giving you more time to work on your series of crime novellas
European out-of-offices: “I’m away camping for the summer. Email again in September”— Samuel Pollen (@samuel_pollen) April 30, 2021
American out-of-offices: “I have left the office for two hours to undergo kidney surgery but you can reach me on my cell anytime”
hi hows your day going i just sent a work email to someone named doug but i spelled it dough— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 17, 2017
new Out of Office message https://t.co/zr1OOhRtPB— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) November 18, 2021
anyone who sends a work email between Dec 25 and Jan 1 has got to be kidding me with this— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 28, 2018
Me when I get ten emails in a minute at work pic.twitter.com/aMNjqawvzp— Christopher (@youngbuckeen) September 7, 2020
Quick question:— Tachyon (@Tachyon100) January 27, 2020
Is it "for fucks sake" or "for fuck sake" ?
It's for a work email so has to sound professional.
when a hot person at work emails me i’m like this email could have been a meeting— trash jones (@jzux) January 18, 2023
When someone emails you and then you email them back but they have an Out Of Office message up, that's the "down low, too slow" of the adult world.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 9, 2022
absentmindedly ended a work email with "xoxo," panicked, then realized i've intentionally ended many work emails with "xoxo." what a relief to know i am never professional— Karen Chee (@karencheee) April 27, 2020
my brother asked my dad what I do for work and he said “send and receive emails”— Shakira (@jodecicry) January 29, 2021
[evolution of a work email]— Skoog (@Skoog) August 7, 2018
FUCK YOU I SPECIFICALLY SAID-
*deletedeletedelete*
If you had taken the time to actually read wha-
*deletedeletedelete*
Apologies, I will be more clear next time :)
Wrote a work email while working out like the main character in the opening credits of a 2000s rom com.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 3, 2021
Me finally sitting down to send some work emails I started writing on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/UzptsOFIRM— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) November 8, 2020
A coworker replied "K" to an email so I reported them to HR.— Envy (@envydatropic) August 19, 2020
good news everybody, the Out of Office autoreply I set up last week when I had to take time off work for a family emergency emailed everyone in my inbox, multiple times, including an infinite loop of responses from that time i emailed myself; this is what i tweet about now— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) August 30, 2021
"per my last email" = "In case you suddenly can't read"— Hear me out.. (@TheBlackHermit) October 17, 2018
"To reiterate" = "this is the last time I'm saying this"
"moving forward" = "Don't try me again"
"I've copied ______" = "Let's see you lie your way out of this bitch"
"Kind Regards" = "Fuck you" https://t.co/SSOjfNWddi
There really needs to be a semi exclamation point for when a period conveys too little enthusiasm in a work-related email but using the full exclamation point makes you seem like a psychopath.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 19, 2018
Writing “Warm Regards” on a passive aggressive work email pic.twitter.com/4Zs1GMllLg— 박주현 (@hermit_hwarang) May 13, 2018
Every work email I send:— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) October 19, 2018
Hey!
Sorry to bug you!
Was just wondering
(If it’s not too much trouble)
Would it be possible to do thing you said you’d do?
Totally fine if not!
Prob my fault anyway I’m an idiot :)
Sorry to bother you!
Sorry I exist!
So sorry!
Just let me know!
Emily
getting a passive aggressive email at work is so funny, no way u want to fight me over an excel file— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) February 8, 2022
Replying “that sounds like a you problem” to every work related email as a social experiment— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 30, 2021
Issa Rae's out of office email message says "I am unavailable, unreachable and uninterested for the next two weeks" and I love it.— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) July 26, 2021
Microsoft outlook is awesome because it’s like. what if we made the worst email platform in the world and then forced everyone to use it for work and school— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) August 31, 2022
Ok sent a scathing “this is my resignation effective immediately” email, pcked up and left. THEN, I realized I left one single airpod in my office. I am now waiting to be let into the building.— Sammy “Big Titty BF” Mowrey (@sammymowrey) March 9, 2022
Do you ever send a work email and re-read it and congratulate yourself on the masterpiece it was?— Rutuja (@rutujax) January 18, 2023
I'm sorry I can't respond to your work email. I've taken my bra off for the night.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 4, 2019
my favorite genre of office email are the ones like— lauren (@NotABigJerk) December 21, 2021
Dear Mark,
I don’t know.
Thanks so much,
Susan
Might fuck around and just reply ‘no’ to all my work emails— Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) June 24, 2022
I meant to sign off a work email like this:— A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) March 30, 2019
“Best,”
but I typed
“Bees,”
and I panicked and doubled down on the mistake,
“I SAID bees, and I MEANT bees”
so I think now I have to spend the rest of my career pretending to be a mass of swarming bees wearing human clothes.
just received an email from a colleague marked “high importance” that simply reads: “what happened to Daniel Bedingfield?”. I consider this an appropriate use of the high importance button— bobby shawarma (@hummusandpizza) March 15, 2018
Wait how did jobs work before email… like did you just get home from work and… work was over ?— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 5, 2023