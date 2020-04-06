HuffPost Finds

Headbands Are Now My Work-From-Home Hero When I'm Having A Bad Hair Day

That meeting could have been an email, but these headbands will help when you haven't washed your hair in days and have a video chat in five.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Headbands are the unexpected work-from-home accessory that I've come to rely on during the workweek.
Headbands are the unexpected work-from-home accessory that I've come to rely on during the workweek.

Like many 20-somethings, one of the most dramatic and defining shows of my teen years was “Gossip Girl.” While I was only 11 when the show debuted and only got an occasional glimpse of the first few episodes, I really got into it toward the show’s end when I was in high school.

Back when the first episode premiered in 2007, New York Magazine called it “the most important show of our time.” And just recently, with the news of a reboot in the works, there have been all kinds of retrospectives on its inclusion of indie music and iconic Thanksgiving episodes.

Those were two of the reasons I kept up with the show (and of course, the romances on the show, which in retrospect, weren’t always the best). But I truly was in it for the super chic costumes, especially to see what headband Blair Waldorf was going to wear next.

That’s how I became hooked on headbands.

I still have the first headband I ever purchased — a burgundy one with a knot in its center, gold beading and sequins from the brand NamJosh — that I wore until it almost wore out. My latest one? A black-and-white striped one from designer Autumn Adeigbo.

I now own more than a dozen statement headbands. Seventeen of them, to be exact.

Years of collecting later and I have yet to figure out how to store my headbands.
Years of collecting later and I have yet to figure out how to store my headbands.

Now that I’m working from home and have to look somewhat presentable on video chats with co-workers from the waist up (at least no one can see my mismatched socks), my headbands have become the unsung heroes of my morning routine. I’ve been putting on a headband almost daily since most of the time, I haven’t washed my hair in days, and Ouai dry shampoo can only do so much.

It’s a strange time: Rules don’t matter and everyone’s just staying in pajamas.

While headbands waned in popularity for some time post-“Gossip Girl” in favor of a blast from the past — scrunchies and embellished hair clips that were all over Instagram — we’ve come back to our senses. And now, the headband resurgence has begun.

There are padded headbands (thanks to a Prada runway show) that make you look like a Madonna in a Renaissance painting. There are thin headbands, à la Alice in Wonderland, that’ll go with almost anything. Bejeweled (like ones from Lele Sadoughi), braided (perfect for the milkmaid trend), and with a bow on top — headbands are everywhere.

They’re an of-the-moment accessory and particularly perfect for right now, when you might juggling a kiddo in one arm and a phone call in another. Just push back your uncombed locks and voila, none of your co-workers know that you’re having a bad hair day.

While there are those who swear by still wearing their usual workwear and others who currently just live in loungewear, you can only really see the heads of your co-workers floating around on those virtual meetings.

After all, a headband’s an easy way to make it look like you tried even when you’re tired.

Luckily, there are lots of headbands out there that will make bad hair days a thing of the past.

Take a look:

1
Gemelli Kylie Knotted Headband
Free People
Find it for $24 at Free People.
2
Free People Bianca Bow Headband
Free People
Find it for $28 at Free People.
3
NamJosh Bronze Headband
Shopbop
Find it for $50 at Shopbop.
4
Lele Sadoughi Floral Lace Knotted Headband
Shopbop
Find it for $65 at Shopbop.
5
Free People Lightning Soft Headband
Free People
Find it for $20 at Free People.
6
NamJosh Black Velvet Embellished Headband
Shopbop
Find it for $50 at Shopbop.
7
BaubleBar Annie Pearl Beaded Headband
BaubleBar
Find it for $48 at BaubleBar.
8
ModCloth Prim Meets Punk Headband
ModCloth
Find it on sale for $10 at ModCloth.
9
Anthropologie Jeni Embellished Headband
Anthropologie
Find it for $20 at Anthropologie.
10
Shashi Casino Headband
Shopbop
Find it for $58 at Shopbop.
11
J.Crew Twist Headband With Beads
J.Crew
Find it on sale for $22 at J.Crew.
12
ModCloth Be A Star Headband
ModCloth
Find it on sale for $10 at ModCloth.
13
Hemant and Nandita Crystal Velvet Headband
Shopbop
Find it on sale for $14 at Shopbop.
14
Anthropologie Satin Headband
Anthropologie
Find it for $18 at Anthropologie.
15
BP. Tie Dye Knotted Headband
Nordstrom
Find it on sale for $9 at Nordstrom.
16
& Other Stories Braided Satin Alice Headband
& Other Stories
Find it for $29 at & Other Stories.
17
Clare V. for Anthropologie Sabine Headband
Anthropologie
Find it for $48 at Anthropologie.
18
Lele Sadoughi Neoprene Knotted Headband
Nordstrom
Find it for $49 at Nordstrom.
19
Urban Outfitters Satin Braided Headband
Urban Outfitters
Find it on sale for $10 for Urban Outfitters.
20
Anthropologie x Delpozo Embellished Headband
Anthropologie
Find it for $48 at Anthropologie.
21
BaubleBar Twist Headband
BaubleBar
Find it for $42 at BaubleBar.
22
& Other Stories Chunky Satin Alice Headband
& Other Stories
Find it for $25 at & Other Stories.
23
KITSCH X Justine Marjan Chain Headband
Urban Outfitters
Find it on sale for $20 at Urban Outfitters.
24
Free People The Molly Headband
Free People
Find it for $24 at Free People.
25
& Other Stories Satin Knot Alice Headband
& Other Stories
Find it for $29 at & Other Stories.
26
J.Crew Turban Knot Headband in Leopard
J.Crew
Find it for $30 at J.Crew.
27
J.Crew Tortoise Headband
J.Crew
Find it for $23 at J.Crew.
shoppableStyleBeautyshoppinghome hacks