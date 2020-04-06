HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Headbands are the unexpected work-from-home accessory that I've come to rely on during the workweek.

Like many 20-somethings, one of the most dramatic and defining shows of my teen years was “Gossip Girl.” While I was only 11 when the show debuted and only got an occasional glimpse of the first few episodes, I really got into it toward the show’s end when I was in high school.

Back when the first episode premiered in 2007, New York Magazine called it “the most important show of our time.” And just recently, with the news of a reboot in the works, there have been all kinds of retrospectives on its inclusion of indie music and iconic Thanksgiving episodes.

Those were two of the reasons I kept up with the show (and of course, the romances on the show, which in retrospect, weren’t always the best). But I truly was in it for the super chic costumes, especially to see what headband Blair Waldorf was going to wear next.

That’s how I became hooked on headbands.

I still have the first headband I ever purchased — a burgundy one with a knot in its center, gold beading and sequins from the brand NamJosh — that I wore until it almost wore out. My latest one? A black-and-white striped one from designer Autumn Adeigbo.

I now own more than a dozen statement headbands. Seventeen of them, to be exact.

Ambar Pardilla / HuffPost Finds Years of collecting later and I have yet to figure out how to store my headbands.

Now that I’m working from home and have to look somewhat presentable on video chats with co-workers from the waist up (at least no one can see my mismatched socks), my headbands have become the unsung heroes of my morning routine. I’ve been putting on a headband almost daily since most of the time, I haven’t washed my hair in days, and Ouai dry shampoo can only do so much.

It’s a strange time: Rules don’t matter and everyone’s just staying in pajamas.

While headbands waned in popularity for some time post-“Gossip Girl” in favor of a blast from the past — scrunchies and embellished hair clips that were all over Instagram — we’ve come back to our senses. And now, the headband resurgence has begun.

There are padded headbands (thanks to a Prada runway show) that make you look like a Madonna in a Renaissance painting. There are thin headbands, à la Alice in Wonderland, that’ll go with almost anything. Bejeweled (like ones from Lele Sadoughi), braided (perfect for the milkmaid trend), and with a bow on top — headbands are everywhere.

They’re an of-the-moment accessory and particularly perfect for right now, when you might juggling a kiddo in one arm and a phone call in another. Just push back your uncombed locks and voila, none of your co-workers know that you’re having a bad hair day.

While there are those who swear by still wearing their usual workwear and others who currently just live in loungewear, you can only really see the heads of your co-workers floating around on those virtual meetings.

After all, a headband’s an easy way to make it look like you tried even when you’re tired.

Luckily, there are lots of headbands out there that will make bad hair days a thing of the past.