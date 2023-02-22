Shoppinghome work from home

38 Things To Create A WFH Space You Won't Hate Spending Time In

Safe to say that it's officially time to make your work space the perfect space.
Amanda Davis

1
www.amazon.com
A set of adjustable desk shelves when you need more room to organize and decorate
Reviewers uses these desk shelves for books, supplies, plants, and more! Your WFH setup will *officially* be complete with these.

Promising reviews: "Super cute and functional! It seems really sturdy, holds all of my little things that had no place on my desk before, and looks great...I’m very happy I bought this." —Kimmy

"I found this product to be everything I had hoped for... ease of assembly, sturdy, attractive, well-made. I would not hesitate to purchase it again. Worth the money!" —Nanakay
$25.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A laptop stand you can put right on your desk
It makes any space much more work-friendly as the ergonomic design brings your laptop screen up to eye level while you sit! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain.

Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement — since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama

Available in 10 colors.
$28.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.

Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015

"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn

Available in 13 colors.
$13.96+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A gel-enhanced seat cushion
To not only help straighten your posture, but to make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this! ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.

Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555

"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine) I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it.Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler

Available in three colors.
$49.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of blue light–blocking glasses that help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens!).
Promising review: "I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better and my body feels much better at the end of the day! I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 12 colors and multi-packs).
$13.99+
6
Felt Like Sharing
A felt letter board you can place on or hang above your desk
This felt letter board comes with 300 letters, a bag to put them in, and a hook for easy hanging.

Felt Like Sharing in a small, family owned business started by husband and wife duo Ryan and Pam.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things! The board is super cute and perfect in my kitchen. I was surprised and thrilled with how many letters, numbers, punctuation marks, etc. came with the board. I thought for sure I would need to order more but that is simply not the case, Felt Like Sharing was more than generous with them! The board itself is sturdy and well made, and the ribbing is tight enough that you don't have to worry about letters falling off. Felt Like Sharing is a super responsive and pleasant company to work with and I have a feeling that I will be ordering many more boards from them in the future!" —Lisa K

Available in 27 colors and four sizes.
$21.95+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
With adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are super comfortable, too — just take a look at 217,000+ 5-star reviews!

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "I like that these came with several different options for sizing in the ear. I was able to find one that didn't ever seem to make my ear sore. I don't believe I have ever had that before. I haven't used earbuds a really long time because they just never worked out for me. I wore these for several hours when I got them prior to doing any charge or anything and was extremely satisfied with sound quality and comfort. I haven't done much other then working around the house so I can update once I take them to the gym or some other environment. I don't foresee any issues though. Great product." —Nathan J. Hamilton

Available in five colors.
$22.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
The TikTok-famous padded office chair
Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story— this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic… yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive but the best feature is the wide seat. I can criss cross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips which is life changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
$219.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Or an ergonomic swivel chair
If you're looking for something with arm rests and wheels, this chair is still a cutie, too! So you'll get the best of both worlds.

Promising reviews: "This chair stood out from the rest because it was slick and fits right into our modern home...It only took me 10 minutes to assemble and I surprised [my dad with it]. He fell in love with it since the comfort was just right. The lumbar spine was well rested against that back of the chair and even though the back support was fixed in that angle, it wasn't necessary to have the adjustable back since this was just right to have a good posture. The seat is indeed comfortable and has a very nice cushion, the chair is light weight and the wheels are smooth on my wood laminated floors. I'm quite happy that my dad loves it and I think the price is amazing." —Ericson V.

"I purchased this chair as an upgrade to the Ikea dining chair I've been using in my home office for three years... It's incredibly comfortable, rolls around my hard wood floors quietly, stays in place when I want it to, and looks very classy in my white, mint, and wood spare room. I was between this and a chair with a mesh bottom and back, worried about how hot it gets in my top floor Boston apartment, but the material is very comfortable and not at all itchy, even when I'm hot. I would highly recommend this chair to anyone working from home or looking for a better office chair on a budget." —KP
$79.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable ring light that'll brighten your frame
Promising reviews: "Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." —Shawn Maile

"I love this light. It has four brightness settings and is rechargeable. I only just received it, but wow what a huge difference. And for the price you just can't beat it!" —Samantha Logan
$12.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A compact under-desk bike
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.

Promising review: "I've been using my DeskCycle for almost three years and I can't rave enough about it. I've become so accustomed to pedaling while I work that I find it difficult to sit still in situations where I don't have access to it (like meetings, for example.) It takes some getting used to in the beginning, but once it becomes habit you'll find yourself pedaling while creating spreadsheets without even thinking about it. I typically get anywhere between 50–70 miles in per day and have even inspired several people I know to get one of their own (one of my colleagues included.) I have one at home and one at the office — the one at home going on three years of use and it's still as quiet as the day I bought it (with daily use) and I haven't even had to change the batteries on the digital display yet...In short, highly recommended." —Jennifer Lankenau
$215 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
OR a compact rolling desk bike
This desk bike is also has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it to much. It wasn’t original like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

Available in two colors.
$499.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A reversible waterproof desk mat so you can turn any space into a work area
Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S

Available in three sizes and in eight color combinations.
$9.99+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A vibrant wireless keyboard and mouse set
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard and mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert in your computer to connect!

Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love love love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch, and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug in to your computer)! I love green and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba

"I absolutely love [this keyboard]!... It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh

Available in 12 colors.

Pssst... If you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that too! Check it out for $35.99.
$35.99+ at Amazon
15
Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed
A pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones with a really cool adjustable sensory bass feature and a long-lasting charge
I've never been much of an over-the-ear headphone wearer. They're usually too bulky, too uncomfortable, and a little too heavy for my taste. But these Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones?? OMG. It's confirmed I've been listening to music all wrong, because the bass feature on these headphones is amazing. It doesn't ruin the quality of sound AT ALL, and only enhances it (like, a lot). And it can be adjusted for comfort if a song is too bass-heavy or not enough. I wear them while working at my desk, and find myself dancing to the beat way more (what better way to WFH, right?). The best part is that I can wear them for hours at a time without discomfort.Even when I wear them during workouts, they remain comfortable no matter how much I move around. I recently wore them on a three hour flight as opposed to my usual ear pods, and I was able to cut out the crying babies and listen to my playlists and podcasts in peace. They easily connect to both my phone and laptop, and I only charge them once about every two weeks. Trust me, these are well worth the investment!

BTW, they come with their own matching carrying case!

Promising review: "Truly amazed with how great the experience is when listening to music with these! If you want a head rattle from the sensory bass, they got it! If you want loud volume to block out the noise of everyday life, no problem! Skullcandy nailed it with these and made me have to send back my Beats Studio 3 and Sony XM3s within days of using these bad boys. BUY THEM NOW!!!" Devin Gibson

Available in three colors.
$179.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
And a 360-degree rotating headphone holder
Promising reviews: "[This is] worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else you can do at your own leisure. The quality of material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times but it hasn't broken or anything... The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen

"I have a white desk and a light grey chair and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design is brilliant. The adhesive is very strong provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting

Available in black and white.
$12.99+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pack of heavy-duty stick-on hidden drawers
Promising review: "I needed some type of easy storage option to keep [my space] decluttered when working. I chose this one because it came with two drawers. One big enough for my tablet and papers, and a small tray section at front for easy to reach smaller things. The other drawer is for pens, highlighters, etc (I keep a stapler in it too). It slides out fully and then DOWN so you have a 'cup' style action. It's easy to get what you need without digging. These drawers were the perfect size and tone, the included mounting tape is SUPER STRONG (and you get twice as much as you need to install them) even with a heavy stapler and chock-full with some heavy things the drawers have stayed attached and slide out smooth with no issues. Great purchase for the value." —Chris

Available in three colors.
$23.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A desk lamp with a built-in charging station
Because this desk is electric, it allows you to set up to four memory presets for quick height adjusting.

Promising review: "I love my new desk lamp! I really like that it comes with three different brightness levels. The first picture [shown above] is with the lowest brightness and its the level I use the most. Since I have two cats and when I'm asleep they walk around my desk, I love that the lamp is foldable (second picture) so the cats don't end up kicking it down when doing their mischievousness! Also the lamp is very light and the touch button to turn it on/off it makes it really cool! If you're looking for a desk lamp or night table lamp, this is great!!! Very happy with my purchase!! —Roxana Tortorella

Available in four styles.
$28.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A cable organizer box to hide all those annoying wires
Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn

"Seriously where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen

Available in two sizes and in colors black and white.
$19.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
An easy sliding camera cover that'll ensure your privacy and diminish the worry of accidentally leaving your camera on when you don't want to.
Promising reviews: "I always thought that putting something in front of your camera was reserved for government paranoid people, but 1. that is a real worry and 2. this thing comes in handy for everyday life too. I work at an organization that uses a lot of conference lines with external clients and having this manual option to prevent others from seeing my video is such a nice peace of mind. It doesn't block the lens when opened and is super easy to apply. I also love that it is super discreet, and doesn't prevent my laptop from closing properly." —Manders

"Works great on my MacBook Air and even our large desktop mac. Slider is easy to use." —Marianna

Available in four colors.
$6.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An acrylic four-piece desk organizer
Promising review: "Beautiful desk organizer. I love that the pieces are sturdy and well made. It is very functional and reduced the clutter around the desk." —Mamta

Available in three colors.
$29.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A set of water-absorbent coasters
FYI, this set of six comes with two different color coasters: one with cool blue tones and the other with pink-ish warmer tones. You'll get three of each and a metal holder to keep them when not in use!

Promising reviews: "Bought these because my old coasters left puddles of water from the condensation on drinks. These really work and absorb everything! Very pleased. And they are so cute and look good on both wood and white marble countertops! Love that there are two slightly different designs in a pack." —Liza P

"Beautiful, absorbent coasters. So many coasters just look pretty but don't absorb the water. These are actual stone with cork on the bottom. The water droplets absorb into the stone right away. Your wooden furniture will be protected. I can confidently use these on my unfinished wooden coffee table. The terrazzo style is cute and matches my boho hygge style pretty well." —Danaaa

Available in TONS of other colors/patterns.
$14.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A mini space heater that fits perfectly on your desk
Promising review: "For its size it truly does the job. It's so cute and perfectly compact I wish I could have it out to display but I keep it under my desk. It goes perfectly with all my pink too 😊 It's perfect for a small designated area but I really think if given the chance, it could warm a lot more area. I support, must buy" —Barbie Girl

Available in four colors.
$17.01+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An ooey gooey dust remover great for getting rid of crumbs and dust
The lemon-scented biodegradable gel will pick up dirt and dust but won't stick to your fingers. It's basically adult Silly Putty.

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first; afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite happened, though, and it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. Squeeze it between your fingers! LOL. My next task for it will be those dust return air vents on our heating system and use it on my dusty window blinds. This stuff works and I highly recommend!" —ZZZZZZ
$6.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A super durable retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker small in size but mighty in sound
Promising reviews: "This speaker really does add more fun and joy into my life. I previously owned an Anker brand speaker that stopped working. The Muzen button isn’t as loud as the Anker speaker but still holds a clear sound. I absolutely love the design and color!" —Onika Donnay Incorporated

"Got this speaker as a gift for my super trendy and fashionable sister, quite honestly wasn't expecting it to be more than a cute fashion accessory. To say I was shocked at the quality of sound is an understatement. It's louder than my regular speaker and it's less than a fifth of the size. Not to mention, it's soooo pretty and everyone always comments about how tiny it is. Surprisingly heavy and durable metal, not cheap plastic, which was a relief. My sister is obsessed with it and it's already her new favorite (and frequently Instagrammed) accessory. She has found a way to wear it with her outfits and brings it with her everywhere...10/10 would recommend as a gift for any fashionista/music lover or even if you just want to treat yourself."Nina

Available in five colors.
$75+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A laptop cooling pad for when your computer starts to make that over-heating, airplane propeller sound
Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel
$27.99+ at Amazon
27
Amazon
An ergonomically designed mouse to reduce hand cramps
This mouse is rechargeable, with one quick charge lasting up to four months even with daily use!

Promising reviews: "This is the best vertical mouse I've tried...I wasn't sure about the shape of this at first, but the more I used it, I realized the genius of the design. You end up supporting your hand with the palm, and the angle is perfect for ergonomic comfort. The sensor is super accurate which means you get things done quicker, and the software is awesome for creating macros to help speed up your workflow. I love the rubber grip; it keeps your palms from getting sweaty and feels nice on your hand." —Nick

"Best vertical mouse ever. I have some ulnar nerve/Raynaud's hand and arm issues so have to be careful about ergonomics for blood flow. I literally cannot work with a normal mouse as a result and have to use a vertical mouse and spend over eight hours per day during the week using the computer/a mouse. This is the best yet. Evoluent's vertical mouse was better than everything out there but this Logitech vertical mouse requires noticeably less strain to move the mouse and the hand is just considerably more comfortable at rest. Sure there are some things I miss about the Evoluent, but those are a much smaller percentage of use than improving the resting hand position and ease of movement (which are about 98% of your use time). Buy it." —muir
$90.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A monitor memo board with a place to sit your phone
Plus, there's a hole at the bottom so you can plug in your phone!

Promising review: "I love my memo board! I was able to attach it to my computer monitor with no issues, and after weeks of use, it still remains securely attached. The materials are sturdy feeling, no bending or warping of any kind. I've got all my important reminders on it, which has been super helpful and keeps me from missing any important deadlines. I've also been able to write on it with a dry erase marker, and then wipe it off with a tissue. Many of my coworkers have commented on how useful it seems and have said they would be purchasing their own." —razorsharp77
$21.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
Or a convenient desktop dry erase board
It comes with a dry-erase marker, too!

Promising review: "OMG where was this 20 years ago?I have ADHD and would always misplace to do lists, or misplace clipboards with reminders on them. They would get lost in the shuffle. Smartphone reminders are more of a hassle than they are worth with some informal lists that you think of spur of the moment (though sometimes they are great). Unlike other boards, I can put this in front of my FACE under the computer screen so I never overlook or forget it like every other system I've ever used in my life. This acts like a much more stylish and effective anchor or central 'office' for my quick VIP reminders. THANK YOU! I just wish ya had invented it 20 years ago!" —D Louis

Available in five colors.
$31.29+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A heated back and neck massager
Promising reviews: "I bought this when COVID closed down my chiro, I used it lying down and when reclining... It works well and the heat is an added bonus I didn't think I needed but winter was long and cold, it helped! And I noticed I get up from my desk less often since WFH; this neck massager has made all the difference...The two sides cycle one way then stop to cycle in opposite direction. Like the heat option, you don't realize the benefit of that extra feature until you use it." —Swanny

"This is a must-have. I was very impressed with this device. It plugs in, has a long cord, and can be strapped to my desk chair or on a pillow as I’m sitting up in bed. It has a 15-minute timer that automatically shuts off as do not overwork my muscles because this is a very nice deep tissue massager. It has two massagers one on each side, which can be placed directly on the back not to induce stress on the spine. It has a very nice the heating technology, too!." —kat j
$39.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

Available in eight colors.
$18.63+ at Amazon
32
Fezibo
An electric standing desk if you absolutely hate sitting in one place all day
Because this desk is electric, it allows you to set up to four memory presets for quick height adjusting.

Promising reviews: "Fantastic. Love how organized the packaging and instructions are...It is quiet. Low sound when you move it up or down. Great for those with back pain. You can stand and stretch or work sitting down. Love the option. Heavy metal base construction." —RS

"I’ve had this desk for about a year and I’ve had no issues and really enjoy having an adjustable desk! Makes working from home less painful from sitting in a chair all day 👍🏻" —kaytie hodgemire

Available in four sizes and five colors.
$179.99+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
OR a folding desk perfect for when you don't want your work space taking over your entire space
Promising review: "Once I started to work from home full time, I needed a desk to fit in my small apartment. This desk does the job — small, lightweight, easy to assemble. Now that I have been using it for two-plus months, I feel like It could've been deeper since I have a 34-inch monitor and using a laptop in front of it (to type). I have scooted my monitor to hang 2 inches off of the back and using the wall to help hold the monitor up and in place. This desk would be PERFECT if it was a little deeper, but overall, it's an awesome desk." —Amazon Customer

Available in four colors.
$81.99+ at Amazon
34
Amazon
A small desktop humidifier
Promising review: "I absolutely love this tiny humidifier. It's easy to use and easy to clean, plus it fits so nicely on my desk. I've used it everyday for two weeks. If you fill the water cup, it runs for at least eight hours. And I like that I can just plug it into my laptop to recharge or just keep it plugged in." —Maria Rodriguez

Available in two colors and four sizes.
$27.97 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A smart reusable notebook t
Promising review: "I got this notebook at the start of this semester and thought, 'This is either going to be a hit or a miss, let's find out.' Well, I have to say it is a hit so far and I am two weeks into the semester. It has 16 pages, 32 front and back, which is more than enough to take comprehensive notes in class as well as have a lot of left over pages to write ideas, make a to-do list or simply doodle if I feel like it... This thing is a game changer. I always used to hate notebooks because they rip, they get wet and ruined, they're hard to navigate through when trying to study certain things, and most of all don't have the same freedom you do with the Rocketbook-style notebook. I highly recommend that all college students have one of these. Oh, and did I mention that it's very thin and weighs barely anything so you don't have to lug around six notebooks, textbooks and printouts all day long?" —An Honest Customer

Available in executive and letter sizes and 17 colors.
$18.99+ at Amazon
36
Redi-Tag
A 60-pack of self-stick organizing tabs
Promising review: "These babies are pretty sturdy and they make putting notes in a book, or planner, or magazine, or whatever a complete breeze. I really like the ease of these and if you are creative you can make these work for any project. I use them in my textbooks to summarize my notes on a chapter. I also have short term memory loss after a car accident, I like reading novels, but can't remember things. So I use one of these as a bookmark, and take a few minutes to jot down key things from the book. I really, really, really like these and I am glad they exist." —Delaney
$6.39 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A lap desk that has a built-in mouse pad, wrist supports and phone/tablet holders
Promising reviews: "Bought this for my daughter in college. She loves to do school work on her bed. She says this desk is a 'game changer.'" —super awsome person

"This has got to be the best laptop lap desk I have ever owned! The wrist-rest is cushiony, and the cushions on the back are super comfortable on my legs: a slight incline, which is perfect. It's sturdy and light. Love the handle, mouse pad with borders so the mouse won't fall off, and the tablet/phone slots. I don't write a lot of reviews, but I am so happy with this product that I had to give it a good review. Would recommend it to anyone." J. Castro

Available in three colors.
$49.99+ at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A portable monitor so you can actually leave your desk without stopping the work momentum you have when using two screens
Promising review: "This is perfect for anyone who needs a very portable second screen for meetings, spreadsheets, sanity, etc. Folds out and back easily, and detaches/attaches with ease if needed. Requires zero set up time and is not heavy. Single plug for your computer's USB-C slot is really what makes the difference here as compared to carting around a second monitor. Also just very cool looking and impresses people while traveling :) So glad I got this!" —Andrey Myakishev

Available in single or triple screen designs.
$339.99+ at Amazon
