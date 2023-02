38 Things To Create A WFH Space You Won't Hate Spending Time In

A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds

With adjustable silicone tips so they'll fit perfectly without constantly falling out no matter who's wearing them. The buzz on these babies is that not only are they affordable, but they are super comfortable, too — just take a look at 217,000+ 5-star reviews!These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, (even in the shower!), and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone."I like that these came with several different options for sizing in the ear. I was able to find one that didn't ever seem to make my ear sore. I don't believe I have ever had that before. I haven't used earbuds a really long time because they just never worked out for me. I. I haven't done much other then working around the house so I can update once I take them to the gym or some other environment. I don't foresee any issues though. Great product." — Nathan J. Hamilton Available in five colors.