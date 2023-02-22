38 Things To Create A WFH Space You Won't Hate Spending Time In

A pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones with a really cool adjustable sensory bass feature and a long-lasting charge

I've never been much of an over-the-ear headphone wearer. They're usually too bulky, too uncomfortable, and a little too heavy for my taste. But these Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones?? OMG. It's confirmedIt doesn't ruin the quality of sound AT ALL, and only enhances it (like, a lot). And it can be adjusted for comfort if a song is too bass-heavy or not enough. I wear them while working at my desk, and find myself dancing to the beat way more (what better way to WFH, right?). The best part is thatI recently wore them on a three hour flight as opposed to my usual ear pods, and I was able to cut out the crying babies and listen to my playlists and podcasts in peace.. Trust me, these are well worth the investment!BTW, they come with their own matching carrying case!If you want a head rattle from the sensory bass, they got it! If you want loud volume to block out the noise of everyday life, no problem!s within days of using these bad boys. BUY THEM NOW!!!"Available in three colors.