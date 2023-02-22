38 Things To Create A WFH Space You Won't Hate Spending Time In

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A set of adjustable desk shelves when you need more room to organize and decorate
2
A laptop stand you can put right on your desk
3
A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists
4
A gel-enhanced seat cushion
5
A pair of blue light–blocking glasses that help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens!).
6
A felt letter board you can place on or hang above your desk
7
A set of wireless waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
8
The TikTok-famous padded office chair
9
Or an ergonomic swivel chair
10
A rechargeable ring light that'll brighten your frame
11
A compact under-desk bike
12
OR a compact rolling desk bike
13
A reversible waterproof desk mat so you can turn any space into a work area
14
A vibrant wireless keyboard and mouse set
15
A pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones with a really cool adjustable sensory bass feature and a long-lasting charge
16
And a 360-degree rotating headphone holder
17
A pack of heavy-duty stick-on hidden drawers
18
A desk lamp with a built-in charging station
19
A cable organizer box to hide all those annoying wires
20
An easy sliding camera cover that'll ensure your privacy and diminish the worry of accidentally leaving your camera on when you don't want to.
21
An acrylic four-piece desk organizer
22
A set of water-absorbent coasters
23
A mini space heater that fits perfectly on your desk
24
An ooey gooey dust remover great for getting rid of crumbs and dust
25
A super durable retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker small in size but mighty in sound
26
A laptop cooling pad for when your computer starts to make that over-heating, airplane propeller sound
27
An ergonomically designed mouse to reduce hand cramps
28
A monitor memo board with a place to sit your phone
29
Or a convenient desktop dry erase board
30
A heated back and neck massager
31
A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature
32
An electric standing desk if you absolutely hate sitting in one place all day
33
OR a folding desk perfect for when you don't want your work space taking over your entire space
34
A small desktop humidifier
35
A smart reusable notebook t
36
A 60-pack of self-stick organizing tabs
37
A lap desk that has a built-in mouse pad, wrist supports and phone/tablet holders
38
A portable monitor so you can actually leave your desk without stopping the work momentum you have when using two screens