26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called 'Must-Haves'

A USB-powered cooling pad

I've had this cooling pad since 2018, though I mainly use it with my personal laptop when I'm playing PC games. The pad itself is super quiet and not distracting, and it does a fantastic job of actively cooling down my now-older laptop while it's working hard to run games, so I can vouch for its effectiveness. It's also fantastic to use while you're working with your laptop on the couch, keeping your legs away from the heat without feeling bulky or heavy. If you're using a MacBook, be sure to pick up a USB-C hub to connect this.It's available in three colors. There also an RGB version if you want it to light up, which would look pretty cool in the evenings."Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." — Trent Thiel