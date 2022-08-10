Shopping

35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

A TikTok-famous desk bike, gold cable organizers, chic decor, and other things that'll brighten up your work-from-home situation.
Jenae Sitzes
Make working from home feel a little less like work with this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Protector-POWRUI-6-Outlet-Extender-Charging/dp/B07CCGBB7M?th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" light-up multi-plug outlet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Protector-POWRUI-6-Outlet-Extender-Charging/dp/B07CCGBB7M?th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> light-up multi-plug outlet</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Serta-Style-Leighton-Office-Fabric/dp/B074KTH15J?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="memory foam office chair " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Serta-Style-Leighton-Office-Fabric/dp/B074KTH15J?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">memory foam office chair </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FlexiSpot-Workstation-Standing-Exercise-Adjustable/dp/B0B7JDWXNN?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="desk bike" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FlexiSpot-Workstation-Standing-Exercise-Adjustable/dp/B0B7JDWXNN?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=62edb823e4b09d09a2c3fa10%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">desk bike</a>.
Make your work-from-home set-up a look a little more intentional and less of an eyesore with a sleek electric standing desk that adjusts height at the push of a button, a set of elegant cable organizers, and a stain-resistant desktop marble adhesive to give your existing desk a much-needed face lift.

1
www.amazon.com
A faux-marble desk with metal hairpin legs
Available in three colors and three other styles.

Promising review: "GET IT! I was looking for a desk to spice up my room and this is IT! It came pretty much assembled and all I did was attach the legs so it took about 30 minutes total from unpacking it to putting on the legs. Stunning piece and it is very sturdy. I love the way it compliments the room!!" — Emely
$91.99+ at Amazon
2
Brighttia / Etsy
A set of two gold cable organizers to straighten out your mess of cords
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor. These cable organizers are available in four colors.

Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." — Amy Margolis
$12.98+ at Etsy
3
www.amazon.com
A desktop whiteboard that fits in the space between your monitor and keyboard
This whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel to hold the marker, and a storage drawer. It's available in five styles.

Promising review: "Nice upgrade for office. Feels great! Helps me go paperless, keeps my tasks before me in a more organized way than sticky notes, and glass is easy to clean. The sides are plastic so not really great. There’s some marketing pushing their markers, but I’ve been using my white board markers and they work just fine." — Natan
$30.59+ at Amazon
4
1801 And Co / Etsy
A clear acrylic dry erase board that mounts on the wall
1801 And Co is a small business on Etsy based in Minnesota that makes custom acrylic printing like calendars, signs, blank boards, and more. This board is available in various sizes, as well as three metal finishes.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my acrylic dry erase board. Not only is it practical for my memory of daily tasks, but it feels more like another art piece in my room. I absolutely love that it’s made by a small family business, their love really shines through in their product, their photo and their handwritten thank you. THANK YOU!" – Maggie
$16.76+ at Etsy
5
www.amazon.com
A compact, TikTok-famous rolling desk bike to put an end to stagnant workflow
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats. It's available in six styles, including without the desk part if you'd rather use this with the desk you already have.

Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who live in a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together, easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. the best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even play games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improves as well. Not mention the pains from back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" — joshua0315
$409.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A prismatic window film sticker that's both pretty and offers privacy
Available in eight sizes.

Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night too." — Ariel Dutton
$10.98+ at Amazon
7
Anthropologie
A Grecian-inspired bust pot for housing plants or flowers
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I adore these bust pots; they're timeless and classy but make a bold statement. I styled mine with some dried eucalyptus sprigs in my bar area and I love the way it all came together. These are so versatile and would work in many different spaces, making them a great gift item for the holidays!" — NinaTakesh
$22.40+ at Anthropologie
8
Food52
A bouquet of handmade felt flowers to brighten up your area
This is a fair-trade product you can feel good about showing off in your home. Each flower is made with felted wool that has been dyed, cut, and stitched by female artisans in Nepal. They are available in 25 styles.

Promising review: "These darling flowers are exactly as beautiful as the picture depicts. They are so well made and the bouquet is actually larger than it looks once they are arranged. A great value. I adore them." — Barb H.
$24+ at Food52
9
www.amazon.com
A cute swivel office chair with a memory foam seat
Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "So this has been sitting in my cart for months! I am so happy I finally bought it! On all levels this is probably one of the best Amazon purchases I have made. I bought this chair for one real reason, my lower back or neck is always sore due to the horrible chair I was using — so no matter how gorgeous, if it wasn’t comfortable, it wasn’t going to work. It’s been two full days with six to eight hours of sitting in the chair. IT'S PERFECT! I love sitting cross-legged and this chair allows me to do this, still fitting under my desk, and when I am seated this way the back of the chair supports my entire back all the way to my neck!" — Wanderer81
$229 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A faux-sheepskin rug that can be thrown on the floor or over furniture
Promising review: "This is the perfect throw/cover for my chair in my home office. I have a ball chair and the ball gets cold during the winter so throwing this on it gives a soft and warm surface! I love it!" — Amy
$21.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An electric mug warmer that will keep your morning coffee warm for longer
Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature. It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "This is a game changer. I, like many people, have ended up working from home... every day. A full-time job and a side business keeps me busy, and my ADHD makes it so that I bounce from one thing to another. This little device makes sure that whenever I reach for my mug, I'm met with warm tea no matter what! I was VERY skeptical because I have a lot of handmade mugs, but they fit perfectly and stay warm. When things open up, I will buy another one for the office." — Ashley Mcelf
$30.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
An LED desk lamp that doesn't have a harsh glare
It features 10 brightness levels, five color modes and a tilting head that swivels so you can easily adjust the angle. It also has a touch sensor and memory function to store your preferred brightness/color settings in between uses, that way it'll automatically return to your custom setting when turned on.

Promising review: "A must-have for your desk! This is one of the best lamps I've bought. The style is great. I like how there are different light settings and there's a timer that helps too. It's a sleek lamp that folds up for storage. I like how you can plug it directly into your computer, no messy wires or anything. Definitely a must have for any office. Would buy again!" — Julia

Promising review: "Love the design and versatility of this table light. Minimal space used on my table, which is what I was looking for in my smallish space. Not big and bulky but a sleek, modern design. The amount of lighting is perfect as well." — Jon B
$16.89 at Amazon
13
Urban Outfitters
A trendy glass table lamp that provides warm ambient lighting
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted, styled with a classic Edison bulb. Doesn’t draw much attention unless it is on, so you can have some contrast between your daytime and nighttime aesthetic." — jtong

Promising review: "This lamp is the perfect dupe for the Murano mushroom lamp!! Affordable, great quality, and offers the sweetest ambient light. One of my favorite UO home products!" — UO customer
$99 at Urban Outfitters
14
www.amazon.com
A chic, waterproof desk mat that also functions as a mousepad
Available in nine color combinations and three sizes.

Promising review: "I was initially looking for a mouse pad, but decided to upgrade to this desk pad. It covers a good portion of my working desk area, which has two laptops and a flat screen monitor — and there's plenty of room to place a keyboard and a mouse for each laptop on this desk pad with a little room to use for doing paper work. I feel it's well made and is easy to clean — I've spilled pop, coffee, water on it and it easily cleans up with a damp cloth. If you're thinking of a mouse pad, take it a little further and buy this." — Lawrence Avila

Promising review: "They really are as beautiful in person as they are in the pictures. It has a really smooth feel to it and definitely feels high quality, which is really nice because I feel like I made a solid purchase. I love the color; it's a nice rich green color and the other side is a very cool grey color, which really works well with the deep wood color of my desk. I mean honestly, both colors really do. I truly love that I have two colors to switch back and forth." — emma_staden
$22.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A faux hollow book display that conceals eyesores in your home
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books. This concealer is completely customizable and made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" — C.R.
$29 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A wireless and vibrant keyboard and mouse set
The set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with a USB receiver for a 2.4GHz connection. You will need AA batteries to operate this keyboard which is available in 12 styles.

Promising review: "Perfection. I absolutely love it. Who would have thought something as simple as a keyboard/mouse upgrade would help my mood so much while working? It is great! Reliable, easy to install — basically plug and play. They keys feel great, soft texture — you won't regret the purchase." —Catherine111374
$39.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pair of sophisticated agate bookends
Available in four sizes/weights and six colors.

Promising review: "A functional piece of nature’s beauty. They are sturdy and add a classy touch to holding up catalogs and other binders used daily in my office. If you're considering it, buy them." — Josette Ayres

Promising review: "Love it, rocks are BEAUTIFUL. Showed up on time and these are great book holders. I have this across my fireplace mantle and have had nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors in the future. Thanks." — Gage
$28.88+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A sleek electric standing desk that easily adjusts between sitting or standing height
Available in four colors and with a wood or glass top.

Promising review: "I've been using the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk for well over a year now, and I really can't recommend it enough if you're ready to invest in a high-quality standing desk. I have the white desk with a glass top, and it looks super modern and elegant in my living room. There's a thin drawer in the front — you won't be storing anything super thick in there, but it's great for putting papers, Post-its, and other small items out of the way. The actual standing desk feature works like a charm — since it's just me using this desk, I only use two of the four height presets: one for my sitting position, and one for my standing position. An anti-collision feature is also built in, meaning the desk will stop moving if it detects an obstacle in its way. I've found this feature can be a little hit or miss, so it's best to keep the area clear and just be attentive as it moves up and down. The child lock is *particularly* handy — I don't have kids around, but it's easy to bump into the control panel and accidentally activate the desk if you don't have this lock turned on." –– Jenae Sitzes, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "LOVE this desk. Super easy to assemble, and the built-in drawer keeps things so tidy. I like the child safety lock, too. It took a few weeks to arrive but was very well-packaged. The quality blows me away. Before the pandemic, I worked at various offices with all different kinds of stand-up desks, and this one by far is the most versatile and well made. This is a must-have upgrade if you're working from home. Beautiful, functional and the child lock feature makes it safe if kids are around. Can't recommend enough." — Brie
$339.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive to update your current desk
Available in five sizes.

Promising review: "I purchased this for the sit-to-stand desk that I recently got to dress it up a bit and couldn't be happier with how it turned out! The contact paper is thick and great quality. It does not easily tear and easy to install! Adhesion is amazing! Easy peel, yet would stick again with no problem! Glossy finish and seamless look!" — NotSoChillMom
$7.19+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A Himalayan salt lamp that has welcoming warm glow
Promising reviews: "This is absolutely gorgeous! I just got it today as expected and set it up in my home office. I am absolutely loving this product for natural air purifying processes. I don't do well with plants most of the time, so this is something I am going to love!" — Cmpdr
$24.97 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that can be used endlessly
Available in two styles and 15 colors.

Promising review: "My new work-from-home must-have. I am a big fan of handwriting notes. I have tried a few digital note taking solutions with the Apple Pencil, but it never felt 100%. This notebook bridges that gap. This notebook has been perfect to keep aside my keyboard to jot notes, to-dos, and reminders that I can then easily import to apps to track if I haven’t completed them by the end of the day. If you are a note-taker, I highly recommend you pick one up. I am already eyeing up the planner version." — Jonathan B. Fischer
$34 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A pretty pastel expanding file folder that can hold up to 200 sheets of paper
Promising review: "This is such a great folder, whether you are preparing for a job interview, storing files at home, organizing your work or home office, or using it for classes. I love the color choices and the size. I can easily slip it into my tote bag and it keeps me organized and looks professional." — Pammie
$9.99 at Amazon
23
Godly Gorgeous / Etsy
An "After Coffee" notepad that you can use to keep your day organized
This Black woman-owned small business makes super cute apparel, prints, notepads, and more. This notepad is 6 inches by 8 inches and has 50 sheets to help coordinate all your to-dos. Shipping is free.

Promising review: "Exactly as pictured. I saw this item on a list of 'must haves' for working from home and I must agree! This is helping me stay organized. It looks great and arrived very quickly!" —Amanda
$17 at Etsy
24
www.amazon.com
A sleek 24-inch monitor that won't break the bank
This monitor features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook.

Promising review: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RundownwithRachel

Promising review: "Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all five stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." — Allison H.
$129.97 at Amazon
25
Oakywood / Etsy
A desktop monitor stand that keeps screens at an ergonomic height
Oakywood is small Etsy biz based in Poland that offers all sorts of wood furniture and accessories for the office. Available in light- or dark-colored wood and shorter lengths.

Promising review: "This is SO gorgeous, photos don't do it justice! It arrived multiple days early, the seller was responsive and helpful, and it's so functional yet beautiful. Absolutely worth the money, thank you!!" — Cindy
$179+ at Etsy
26
www.amazon.com
A light-up six-outlet wall charger with surge protection
Promising review: "Work from home must-have. I work from home so I have a lot of items plugged in to the two nearest outlets. This six-outlet with the two USB ports and night light is awesome! Should’ve bought another for the other wall!" — Megan H.

Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and MiFi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." — Moose
$19.97 at Amazon
27
The Salvage Co / Etsy
A standalone clipboard you can use to prop up papers, a notebook or tablet
This clipboard stand is handmade from thick maple plywood, sanded down with a chestnut brown finish. The included binder clip is removable, and you can choose from a variety of finishes, like antique brass or rubbed bronze. The Salvage Co is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop specializing in handmade clipboards and this one is available in several paper sizes and clip colors.

Promising review: “Well-made, well-packaged, and perfect for my needs. Especially love that the clip can be moved so the board can be used in landscape or portrait mode.” — Dani Dayton
$22.95+ at Etsy
28
www.amazon.com
A minimalist 3D digital clock that can be mounted on the wall or propped up on a surface
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "Love all the little features of this clock! To be honest, I thought it was just to display the time, but it comes with much more! It does well in my office and is large enough to see! Love that I can adjust the brightness as well! 10/10 would recommend!" — Nelly
$29.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A classic wall clock with rose gold details
Available in 10 colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "A pair of AA batteries will make them go on for a long, long time... Not to mention the clock design is minimalistic and beautiful. And it's silent, with no clicks or ticks. I know the title/description says that, but I wanted to reinforce that feature because nothing irritates me more than a ticking sound while I'm making my pieces of culinary art in the kitchen. Can't say much more, we really love it." — PMR
$15.99+ at Amazon
30
Amazon
A set of elegant matching desktop organizers
Each set is available in eight colors, includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, business card holder, and sticky note holder.

Promising review: "I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price. My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible. This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." — MRS
$40 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A sleek, compact mini fridge to hold all of your work-day snacks
You can charge this using an adapter in your car or a regular outlet, and if you unplug it and take it on the go, items will stay cold for several hours as long as you don't open the door. Available in six colors.

Promising review: "I use this for my home office so I can keep drinks and snacks at my desk since I'm a 'eat lunch at my desk' type of person. I can fit two Monster energy drinks in there with a yogurt, some string cheese, two clementines, an apple, and some chocolate without it being too crowded. It keeps things so cold, there was a build-up of ice in the back of the little fridge! Barely takes up any space at all, no noise, no fuss. I love this thing so much! Definitely a must for work-from-home multi-taskers like me!" — Kristin Allen
$48.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A set of four decorative succulents
Promising review: "Looooove these little guys. They look incredibly real, and give some life to the apartment. I have these on my coffee table and a few in the bathrooms. I get compliments on them all the time — just bought more for my sister!" — Lee A.
$27.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A set of six geometric wire decor pieces with tons of decorative potential
Available in three styles.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these. I have been drooling over geometric pendant lights, but couldn't afford them at $60 each. So I found this set and wondered if I could rig something with lights. I was delighted to find that they snap together and could hang them in multiple ways!! I was able to snap them around the wire of a plain pendant light, and it turned out even better than I expected. Highly recommended. I would buy again and tell anyone about my new obsession." — Chelsea
$26.96+ at Amazon
34
Amazon
An angular pen and pencil container that's both functional and aesthetically pleasing
You can use it for storing things like pens, pencils, or art brushes, or use it purely as decor with flowers. It's available in five colors.

Promising review: "Made from rigid silicone, this pen holder stands up nice and is easy to clean. The fact that it's made from silicone means it will last a lifetime.Design is cool too. The size is perfect and can hold a lot of stuff without taking up a ton of space on your desk." —Itsdonny
$12.99+ at Amazon
35
Amazon
A box of rose gold binder clips, paper clips, and push pins
Promising review: "I was being picky about my desk supplies and wanted rose gold supplies and marble accents. I ordered these and they are so perfect! The paper clips have a little 'lip' that separates the papers a little bit, but everything is so cute and I love the container it comes in as well." — Theresa
$9.88 at Amazon

