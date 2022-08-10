35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

Make your work-from-home set-up a look a little more intentional and less of an eyesore with a sleek electric standing desk that adjusts height at the push of a button, a set of elegant cable organizers, and a stain-resistant desktop marble adhesive to give your existing desk a much-needed face lift.
A faux-marble desk with metal hairpin legs
A set of two gold cable organizers to straighten out your mess of cords
A desktop whiteboard that fits in the space between your monitor and keyboard
A clear acrylic dry erase board that mounts on the wall
A compact, TikTok-famous rolling desk bike to put an end to stagnant workflow
A prismatic window film sticker that's both pretty and offers privacy
A Grecian-inspired bust pot for housing plants or flowers
A bouquet of handmade felt flowers to brighten up your area
A cute swivel office chair with a memory foam seat
A faux-sheepskin rug that can be thrown on the floor or over furniture
An electric mug warmer that will keep your morning coffee warm for longer
An LED desk lamp that doesn't have a harsh glare
A trendy glass table lamp that provides warm ambient lighting
A chic, waterproof desk mat that also functions as a mousepad
A faux hollow book display that conceals eyesores in your home
A wireless and vibrant keyboard and mouse set
A pair of sophisticated agate bookends
A sleek electric standing desk that easily adjusts between sitting or standing height
A stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive to update your current desk
A Himalayan salt lamp that has welcoming warm glow
A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that can be used endlessly
A pretty pastel expanding file folder that can hold up to 200 sheets of paper
An "After Coffee" notepad that you can use to keep your day organized
A sleek 24-inch monitor that won't break the bank
A desktop monitor stand that keeps screens at an ergonomic height
A light-up six-outlet wall charger with surge protection
A standalone clipboard you can use to prop up papers, a notebook or tablet
A minimalist 3D digital clock that can be mounted on the wall or propped up on a surface
A classic wall clock with rose gold details
A set of elegant matching desktop organizers
A sleek, compact mini fridge to hold all of your work-day snacks
A set of four decorative succulents
A set of six geometric wire decor pieces with tons of decorative potential
An angular pen and pencil container that's both functional and aesthetically pleasing
A box of rose gold binder clips, paper clips, and push pins