10 Work-From-Home Office Setup Ideas For Peak Productivity

That also means you have to make sure you have everything you need to turn your home into an optimal work space. You may already have small-space desk, chair and computer, but you might be feeling like there are some things missing at your work station.

And one key thing that could be missing from your home office setup is an affordable computer monitor. The design experts at Herman Miller say they’ve “seen a 70 percent increase in dual monitor use since 2002, and multiple studies indicate that people who use two screens are more productive.”

In fact, it’s the small things that can make your home office feel more like your actual office. From a wrist rest that’ll have you resting easy to heater for your coffee, we’ve found the best practical finds that’ll make the workweek a little easier on you.