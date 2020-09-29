HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These tops are sure to make you look put together from the waist, up.

In usual times, you might have started the fall by buying a new faux fur coat for going out or cropped sweater for your high-waisted jeans or pair of leather boots to break in before winter.

Still, putting on pants and donning a dress can actually be good for you, especially with everything happening in the world right now. When it comes to working-from-home, some swear by buttoning up a button-down.

While you might not be buying clothes like you were in the Before Times, you could be looking to look more professional on your work calls (even if you’re wearing pajama bottoms). Fortunately, we found a sale that might be what you’ve been searching for.

Right now, Anthropologie is offering an additional 30% off sale clothing for a limited time. No code required and you can get free shipping on orders over $50. We spotted plenty of Zoom-ready tops that you can just throw on in the morning to feel dressed up before that meeting at 10.

From an embroidered blouse that fits right into the cottagecore trend we’ve been seeing in recent months to a swan-printed top that’s just loose enough and a cut-out t-shirt that’s top-rated, here are the best tops currently hiding in Anthropologie’s sale section.