32 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Is WFH This Winter

A gel-enhanced seat cushion
"I am a college student and I spend several hours each day sitting on uncomfortable chairs in my apartment reading and writing. I began to have pain when sitting, so I ordered this. It is absolutely wonderful. It takes the pressure off of my coccyx area and I am finally comfortable and pain-free!" — Amazon customer
A plush blanket to wrap yourself in
"Got this blanket to have as a lightweight throw on the couch. Really cozy and lightweight. I used it on my lap while working from home until my dog discovered it and claimed it for her own. I will probably order a second one as the dog has no intention of giving it back. 10/10, person and dog approved." — kirbysmom
"I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A pastel mug warmer that'll keep your cup of coffee warm
"Like so many people, I often get so involved in my work that I forget to drink my coffee so when I do reach for it, it is cold. This mug warmer has changed all that. I put my coffee on it when I walk into my home office and no matter how distracted I get, when I want a sip of coffee it is at the perfect temperature for me. I typically use it at the highest level of heat. It fits nicely on the corner of my desk and matches all my desk accessories. I did notice that it does not work as well on one very tall mug I have, but other than that one it is good for mugs of all sizes. I would highly recommend this cup warmer to anyone who is tired of cold coffee at work." — Rev Maria
A smart reusable notebook
"I was given my first Rocketbook by a family member as a gift. The app and the ability to send sheets directly to email, Google Drive, Dropbox or other places is one of the best features. By simply naming your pages and setting the destination you can create a system for storing notes that makes sense instead of having notes in a notebook that are stuck there forever." — BrandonS
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Each pair comes with a wireless charging case, so you can power them up on the go!
"I never leave reviews, but I've been on the hunt for a pair of wireless buds forever without having to pay the AirPod price and I finally found them! I saw these on a BuzzFeed article. I put left them in my cart for ages and finally bought them the other day. I wasn't hopeful and figured I could return them if I hated them but let me tell you. I work from home and I used them all day for work on Zoom calls yesterday, an hour-long phone therapy session, and another few hours of work after that. Throughout the day there was no crackle or static, no dropped sound, everyone said they could hear me very clearly, and with a house full of people and a crying baby — I heard almost NOTHING. They easily connected to my phone and my computer. And at the end of the day I still had 40% battery left." — Ceton Tate
A pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones
These headphones also come with a matching carrying case!
BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis
adores these headphones and said: "I've never been much of an over-the-ear headphone wearer. They're usually too bulky, too uncomfortable, and a little too heavy for my taste. But these Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones?? OMG. It's confirmed I've been listening to music all wrong, because the bass feature on these headphones is amazing. It doesn't ruin the quality of sound AT ALL, and only enhances it (like, a lot). And it can be adjusted for comfort if a song is too bass-heavy or not enough. I wear them while working at my desk, and find myself dancing to the beat way more (what better way to WFH, right?). The best part is that I can wear them for hours at a time without discomfort. Even when I wear them during workouts, they remain comfortable no matter how much I move around. I recently wore them on a three hour flight as opposed to my usual ear pods, and I was able to cut out the crying babies and listen to my playlists and podcasts in peace. They easily connect to both my phone and laptop, and I only charge them once about every two weeks. Trust me, these are well worth the investment!"
"Truly amazed with how great the experience is when listening to music with these! If you want a head rattle from the sensory bass, they got it! If you want loud volume to block out the noise of everyday life, no problem! Skullcandy nailed it with these and made me have to send back my Beats Studio 3 and Sony XM3s within days of using these bad boys. BUY THEM NOW!!!" — Devin Gibson
A laptop stand
"This was recommended in an article about working from home. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
These glasses can also help block blue light from other electronics, including cellphones and TVs.
"I work in front of a screen all day and had recently been getting headaches due to blue-light exposure. You can clearly see the change of color when you put these on, and they've made a world of difference for me. And you can't beat the price! I highly recommend!" — kwatson
A reversible waterproof desk mat
"I'm an art teacher, and working from home was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk. I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" — Jill S
Cable clip organizers
Place these directly on your desk or the side of a cabinet for a trip-free tech zone.
"These clips are great for keeping your cables from cluttering up work and living spaces. In addition to my desk at work, I have these all over my house, next to a bedroom nightstand, home office desk, kitchen island, living room tables, and even on a table on my back patio. So simple, but genius. They adhere and stay put without issue. Phone cables slide in and out easily as needed, yet stay secure behind the flexible rubber lip with regular use and pressure." — J. Post
A felt letter board
Each letter board comes with 300 letters and characters.
"I love this letter board. It fits perfectly on my desk and everyone loves coming over and changing the phrases. The letter and number selection was plentiful and I have not run out of letters yet. It even comes with punctuation and various symbols (like $, #, &, and many others). Great purchase for the price." — Ashley
A wearable Sherpa hooded blanket
Kayla Boyd
, an editor at BuzzFeed, also owns this and can't get enough: "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
A double-sided laptop cleaner
This cleaner has two sides: a microfiber pad that removes fingerprints from your laptop screen and a gray brush that'll remove crumbs, hair, and more debris from your laptop keyboard.
"Purchased for my granddaughters who are in college. They love it! They use it all the time on their screens, keyboards, and cellphones. Would purchase again!" — cookie007
A universal cleaning gel
"My keyboard to my laptop has those peel-and-stick covers that reflect the light from the monitor so you can see the keys with the lights out. Problem is there is a little stickiness around the edges. I have two cats and the keys are covered in orange fur. I had some other stuff like this that had turned to liquid. I wasn't sure it was going to be able to get all of the fur off of the keys but it got the keyboard looking brand new. If your keyboard gets dirty, you need this product. I give it the highest rating there is. You'll be happy if you buy it." — Amazon customer
A six-outlet wall charger for your WFH area
"Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home. There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor, and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." — Jennifer
A cushy lap desk
This lap desk can fit laptops up to 17 inches!
"This lap desk was my biggest splurge on Prime Day. It is fantastic for working somewhere other than my desk, like the couch. It has a built- in mouse pad and slots at the top to hold my phone and a tablet. It has cushions on the bottom that elevate it and are comfortable on my lap. I’m not sure how well the fabric and mousepad material will hold up over time, but I love it so far. Easy to carry around. The cushions on the bottom, especially the larger cushion on the back on the desk, elevates the desk making it easier to type. The wrist rest on the front is also helpful." — Redheart22
A TikTok-famous rolling desk bike
This rolling desk bike has eight resistance levels, so you can easily customize your workout while you sit and complete work-related things.
"I bought this desk because I have been working from home and it's freezing outside, so I haven't been able to walk as much. This is perfect for me! You can adjust the resistance level from extremely easy to where you don't even notice you're pedaling to way more resistance where it feels like a workout. If you have it at -1 it almost feels like you're coasting. I keep it between 2–4 (goes up to 8+) while working for some resistance but to where I can still concentrate without thinking about pedaling. I have also used this while journaling, online reading, and watching TV." — Amazon customer
An under-desk walking pad
This walking pad has six speed levels and goes up to 4 mph, so you can do a chill walk *or* a brisk jog while you work at a standing desk! It's also remote-controllable and you can easily slide it under a bed or couch when you're done using it.
"I love this thing! It got delivered yesterday. Earlier than expected and it's perfect for my home office setup. I work remotely and long hours, so have a hard time getting out. I did over 2 miles yesterday and am already on it this morning. Highly recommend and easy to set up. Literally, take it out of the box, plug in, and use the remote." — Allison K. Hughes
A folding wall organizer
"This is awesome and I love it. I work from home and I’ve been trying to keep my desk free from papers. This thing is awesome! The bottom pocket is large enough for me to store my day planner. I mounted it to the wall with a Command hook and it was easy-peasy! An attractive and functional way to sort and store paper. I love having all the papers I need readily available and visible so it reminds me that they're there, but not they are not overtaking my desk and irritating me." — Mandy
A rechargeable ring light
This ring light also works with cellphones, comes with three adjustable light settings, and easily fits in a backpack or purse in case you're working from a coffee shop.
"Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." — Shawn Maile
Compression gloves to help keep your hands comfy
"I work from home and type all day. Although I don't think I have full blown arthritis, my hands are usually cold in the morning and my joints do ache a bit until they warm up! The gloves are breathable, but add a small layer of insulation that helps warm my joints faster! These gloves absolutely helped ease the discomfort, and having open fingertips helps so I don't lose tactile function while wearing them!" — Eric
A set of memory foam gel pads
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
: "I've been working from home and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." — UAstudentn
Weeping Birch Home / Etsy
A personalized WFH sign
Each order comes with a Command strip for easy installation on a door. Also, the sliding slots can be customized according to your work schedule needs! Just select "Custom" under "# of Choices" and write down your preferences.
Weeping Birch Home is a small business based in Illinois that sells handmade, laser-cut home goods and gifts.
"Times that I walk into my husband's meetings are finally over! OMG it’s better than I imagined! The quality is...so good and really well made! I was giggling when I personalized it with 'big boss Gregor' and couldn’t wait till it got here. Shipping was so fast! We both had a good laugh." — kopkamelanie
A compact, ergonomic chair
Promising review:
"So far so good, the chair fits perfectly into the limited 'office area' that I have allotted for in my apartment. It was meticulously packed and the instructions were easy to follow. Assembly went reasonably well, it took a little maneuvering to line up the seat with the frame to insert the connecting bolts but it worked out. (Hint: line up the rear seat holes to the frame first). I’m not tough on furniture so I expect this chair to last. The chair, once assembled is comfortable, provides ample support to the back, and is certainly worth the money." — AFVet
A TikTok-famous padded office chair
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story— this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic… yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive but the best feature is the wide seat. I can criss-cross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips which is life changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." — Larissa Harrison
A cord organizer
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this as a solution for hiding our never ending wires from two at-home work stations. I love the top which provides a safe and cute platform to easily charge your devices without having to leave them on the floor. I will be buying a second one." — Barbara Konchinski
A Wi-Fi extender that'll help strengthen the Wi-Fi signal
Promising review:
"I ordered this because we weren't getting much of a signal in our bedroom. I use the Headspace App to fall asleep, and it would take forever to load and would stop randomly to buffer. Since we pay a pretty penny for fiber internet, I decided that it might as well work where I needed it to! So I bought this, and now it works perfectly! It came the next day, was SUPER easy to install, and now we get full signal in our bedroom. No more buffering. I also love that it was super inexpensive compared to other options, but very good quality." — Sharelle York
A charging cable tag
DelightfulLuna is an Etsy shop based in North Carolina. They sell cool 3D-printed accessories, including magnets, keychains, and pen caps.
"They are perfect! Now my bf won’t steal my charger anymore. They clip so well!" — Etsy customer
A rotating timer to help you focus and take breaks
Here's how it works: Rotate it to the time you'd like to set a timer for (5 minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes) and it'll start a countdown. It also comes with four adjustable volume levels, in case you're not the only one working from home.
: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" — Angela Reiber
A digital download of WFH-themed wall art
Kiki & Nim
is a Black-owned Etsy shop based in Texas known for their modern, mid-century, minimalist, and boho printable art.
: "Perfect addition! It was the last thing I needed to ‘complete’ our room! I get so many compliments on it!" — Traci Skala
A desktop dry erase board
It also comes with a dry-erase marker.
"OMG where was this 20 years ago?I have ADHD and would always misplace to do lists, or misplace clipboards with reminders on them. They would get lost in the shuffle. Smartphone reminders are more of a hassle than they are worth with some informal lists that you think of spur of the moment (though sometimes they are great). Unlike other boards, I can put this in front of my FACE under the computer screen so I never overlook or forget it like every other system I've ever used in my life. This acts like a much more stylish and effective anchor or central 'office' for my quick VIP reminders. THANK YOU! I just wish ya had invented it 20 years ago!" — D Louis