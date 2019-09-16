Top Progressive Group Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

The Working Families Party, a leading progressive organization with roots in organized labor, announced Monday that it is endorsing the presidential bid of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The group’s backing provides a boost to Warren as she seeks to solidify her climb in the polls and replace Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, as the leading alternative on the left to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Senator Warren strikes fear into the hearts of the robber barons who rigged the system, and offers hope to millions of working people who have been shut out of our democracy and economy,” Maurice Mitchell, Working Families Party national director, said in a statement. “Our job now is to help Senator Warren build the mass movement that will make her transformational plans a reality.”

As part of the group’s endorsement process, Mitchell grilled five presidential candidates ― Warren, Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ― on live broadcasts that gave members the opportunity to submit questions or ask them live.

Warren distinguished herself in her interview by, among other things, suggesting she would repeal the 1994 crime bill authored by Biden.

Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a Democratic presidential hopeful, nabbed the big endorsement ahead of a campaign rally in New York City on Monday.

The group’s interview with Booker, by contrast, proved more contentious, with an extended discussion of his ties to controversial Garden State political bosses. Sen. Kamala Harris of California canceled her interview with the organization, citing a scheduling conflict, a decision that prompted the group to take her out of the running.

The endorsement, reflecting the views of 61% of Working Families Party members, is a particularly sharp disappointment for Sanders, who picked up the group’s backing in the 2016 election cycle, but received just 36% of the vote from participating members this time around. The Sanders campaign’s political director, Analilia Mejia, is the former executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Party.

Mitchell acknowledged Sanders’ role as a progressive trailblazer in his statement on the endorsement.

“Senator Warren and Senator Sanders have both shaped the ideological terrain on which this campaign is being waged,” Mitchell said. “They have proven an effective team on debate stages and in the polls, and we hope that partnership continues. We’re proud to call both of them allies in the fight for a more just America.”