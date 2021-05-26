14 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Amazon Reviewers Swear By

If you’ve been working out in the same ratty T-shirt and shorts for a few years too long, this is your sign to add some new pieces to your closet.
Here are 14 no-frills, no-fuss, great pieces of women’s workout clothes you can wear doing yoga, running outside or even to the gym. Plus, these basic styles can be worn all the time and don’t cost a ton of money. And that’s a win-win-win. Now go crush those fitness goals!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
A three-pack of simple racerback tops
Amazon
2
A pair of mesh shorts
Amazon
3
A pair of bootcut yoga pants
Amazon
4
A tank top/bra combo
Amazon
5
A simple pair of athletic shorts
Amazon
6
A pair of high-waisted leggings
BuzzFeed
7
A front-close sports bra
Amazon
8
Some compression socks
Amazon
9
A long-sleeved shirt
Amazon
10
A sports bra for bigger bust sizes
Amazon
11
A three-pack of racerback muscle tank
Amazon
12
A pair of high-waisted shorts
Amazon
13
Some leggings with side pockets
Amazon
14
A three-pack of compression tops
Amazon
15
A simple moisture-wicking top
Amazon
