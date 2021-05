14 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Amazon Reviewers Swear By

A tank top/bra combo

Amazon

You'll love this top if you have a larger bust because it'll keep you supported whether you're doing yoga or running a marathon."Omg, this is the BEST workout top EVER! I'm really busty (38DD) and have always struggled to find sports bras that really hold the girls down but won't come undone (like the zip-up ones). I'm curvy and have love handles that I'm self-conscious about, so it's hard to find a top that isn't really loose but not terribly formfitting, and this top is it! It hugs you tight on top and is supportive enough that you feel secure, and is loose at the bottom, so it's not tight around your midsection. Size up if you're busty like me! I normally wear a L but decided to buy an XL due to others' advice and it fits perfectly. I'm going to buy more, I love it so much!" — Brittany