HuffPost Finds

14 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Amazon Reviewers Swear By

I'll be up in the gym just working on my fitness.
By Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’ve been working out in the same ratty T-shirt and shorts for a few years too long, this is your sign to add some new pieces to your closet.

Here are 14 no-frills, no-fuss, great pieces of women’s workout clothes you can wear doing yoga, running outside or even to the gym. Plus, these basic styles can be worn all the time and don’t cost a ton of money. And that’s a win-win-win. Now go crush those fitness goals!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
A three-pack of simple racerback tops
Amazon
More than 14,000 people have given five-star reviews to these tops — so you probably should just stock up on every color.

Promising review: "I rely on reviews to decide on everything I buy so I thought I’d help a sister out! I just got these in the mail and tried them on and I’m so impressed! I’ve been eyeing these shirts for a while and finally decided to buy them, and I’m so glad I did. Based on the reviews, I was a little unsure about sizing, but I went with my normal small. In my opinion, they're very true to size. The material is soft and not constricting. They are a tad long, but I have a pretty short torso. I’d size up for a looser fit and down if you’re looking for a tight fit. Overall I’m happy, and I think $20 for three shirts is a steal!" — Shelby Jordan

Price: $21.99+ (available in XS-XXL and in 12 colors and varieties)
2
A pair of mesh shorts
Amazon
These are so basic you really can't go wrong with them.

Promising review: "These are comfortable, breathable, and fantastic workout short! They're durable quality and have a nice comfort waistband." — Amazon Customer

Price: $14.70+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 21 colors)
3
A pair of bootcut yoga pants
Amazon
These will widen your selection of workout bottoms. Plus, you can customize the inseam length to make sure they fit you just right!

Promising review: "I tried these out with low expectations, but they really surprised me. There is almost no difference between these pants and other name-brand ones, other than they are half the price. I bought my normal size and they fit perfectly. I didn't measure the inseam, but I wear 35-36 inseam and they are perfect. I love them!" — Jean Sue

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, inseams 28"–37", and in four colors)
4
A tank top/bra combo
Amazon
You'll love this top if you have a larger bust because it'll keep you supported whether you're doing yoga or running a marathon.

Promising review: "Omg, this is the BEST workout top EVER! I'm really busty (38DD) and have always struggled to find sports bras that really hold the girls down but won't come undone (like the zip-up ones). I'm curvy and have love handles that I'm self-conscious about, so it's hard to find a top that isn't really loose but not terribly formfitting, and this top is it! It hugs you tight on top and is supportive enough that you feel secure, and is loose at the bottom, so it's not tight around your midsection. Size up if you're busty like me! I normally wear a L but decided to buy an XL due to others' advice and it fits perfectly. I'm going to buy more, I love it so much!" — Brittany

Price: $22.50+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 18 colors and patterns)
5
A simple pair of athletic shorts
Amazon
Made with UPF 30+ protection, you can wear these in the summer to keep your skin protected from harmful rays.

Promising review: "These shorts are awesome! They are super lightweight and comfortable! Some reviews have complained that the pockets are big, but I love them! I have an iPhone 6s, and it's large, I have to be careful when I buy workout pants and shorts because my phone doesn't always fit in them. With these, I never have to worry about it sliding or falling out when I sit down. I'm buying a second pair in a different color, so I would absolutely recommend them to other buyers!" — Randy

Price: $25.99+ (available in men's sizes S-4X and S-4X tall and in 16 colors)
6
A pair of high-waisted leggings
BuzzFeed
These are cute, come in so many colors, and one can never (never!) have too many pairs of leggings. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, they're loved by many!

Promising review: "These leggings are perfect. They’re not see-through at all, very stretchy without being straight spandex, and true to color. The seams are in comfortable places and the waistband is great. I buy a lot of leggings and this is now my go-to source." — Devon Borokoff

Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 39 colors and patterns)
7
A front-close sports bra
Amazon
This is so much easier to put on and take off, especially if you're covered in sweat. The bra is machine-washable and is made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex.

Promising review: "These are the best sports bras EVER! They actually give you enough support and don't give me uni-boob! Plus, they're so much easier to get on as opposed to regular sports bras that are basically a workout to put on over your head and unroll to fit. I can’t wait to buy more soon!" — Stacey D Belt

Price: $9.80+ (available in sizes 34-48 and in 15 colors and varieties)
8
Some compression socks
Amazon
Designed to help promote blood circulation and oxygen flow, prevent cramping, swelling and muscle recovery, these socks basically perform magic on your legs before, during and after your workout. Plus, they're great for long flights as well as for people with chronic lymphedema.

Promising review: "I love these socks. They have helped so much with fatigue in my legs during my runs and HIIT workouts. They aren’t too tight to where they leave indentions in my feet. Plus, the toe seam isn’t one that irritates you. Just make sure you are putting them on the right feet. The bottoms say L or R. They go right below my knee but can be pulled slightly over the knee, if needed." — Kess_reviews

Price: $8.99 (available in two sizes and in eight colors)
9
A long-sleeved shirt
Amazon
Made with breathable fabric and UPF 50+, this shirt is perfect for any outdoor workouts, especially in the summer. Reviewers say the shirt runs small and suggest ordering a size up.

Promising review: "We just got back from a vacation in Utah where we hiked nonstop for a week. I have never worn a long-sleeved shirt to hike in when it is warm, but this one was fantastic. Even though I packed other shirts, I kept washing this shirt in the sink, hanging it up to let it air-dry, and wearing it the next day. Unfortunately, all my pictures look like I only have one outfit, so I intend to order a couple more in different colors. It's much better than having to use sunscreen all day long." — callie2

Price: $10.95+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 11 colors)
10
A sports bra for bigger bust sizes
Amazon
This promises no bounce — and, based on more than 12,000 five-star reviews, delivers.

Promising review: "I have been searching for a sports bra that works. This one does what it says. I am a 36D and I work out with a personal trainer. I do HIIT workouts, strength training, and running. With this bra there is very little bounce. It also is very breathable. It fits snug but I like that. It runs true to size. It even feels like it supports my back and shoulders. I am definitely buying more of these. I highly recommend this bra especially for women who are larger. Seriously the best support I have ever had in a sports bra." — Jennifer Pelton

Price: $22+ (available in 34C-50J and in nine colors)
11
A three-pack of racerback muscle tank
Amazon
You can show off that cute sports bra you love when you wear this top.

Promising review: "I teach fitness classes multiple times per week. This is my go-to top! I have it in six colors. I love the cut on the arm opening up to the neck. It really flatters the shoulder muscles. Also, the arm opening is low enough to show off a cute sports bra while also being loose enough to maintain appropriateness while 'working.' They wash and dry really well too. It fits true to size." — Ticket81

Price: $23.79+ (available in XS-XL and in 10 colors and varieties)
12
A pair of high-waisted shorts
Amazon
You'll waist no time putting these to good use during a new workout.

Promising review: "I love my shorts so much that I purchased a second and third pair. They are great for my summer walking group. This particular short has pockets for cell phone, keys, or money. I also wear them for spin/circuit-training classes. All the styles I bought have the tummy-control panel and fit high on the waist...PERFECT!!! I totally recommend trying these. I looked in stores all over my area, and couldn't find what I wanted, but I found them on Amazon." — jme

Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 137 colors, patterns and lengths)
13
Some leggings with side pockets
Amazon
The pockets are big enough to fit your phone and keys, so you can conveniently keep valuables safe and sound.

Promising review: "These are my new favorite workout pants! They are so comfortable, look and feel great and, have two side pockets. Those side pockets fit my iPhone comfortably and there is plenty room left. It’s so practical. I’m 5’4", 170 lbs, and usually wear between M-L. I like how the large fits better. I think they run a little big and the fabric is also kind of stretchy. I could probably go with one smaller size and still be fine. I like it how it is, but it is something to consider. I'm definitely going to order more!" — Jessica Anne

Price: $18.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 35 colors and styles)
14
A three-pack of compression tops
Amazon
You can wear these during your yoga class so your shirt doesn't fall down and cover your face while you're in downward dog.

Promising review: "These are GREAT! They're made of super-soft material and are perfect for working out. They are by no means 'compression' material but are great for keeping you cool while exercising. I'm usually XS, but the small fits well. They're not skintight but do cling nicely to my figure. I'm in love!" — Leah

Price: $21.59 (available in sizes XS-3X and in seven color combinations).
15
A simple moisture-wicking top
Amazon
This'll keep you cool as a cucumber even through the most intense workouts.

Promising review: "I love these shirts! I've been looking for a good workout shirt that doesn't cling around the middle. Not only did this one fit the bill, it's about 2 inches longer than the Champion shirts that I bought for more money. They are incredibly comfortable to work out in but also just look like a regular non-athletic shirt. I don't have any problem wearing them out of the gym and feeling like I have normal street clothes on. And this is much more comfortable than normal street clothes!! I highly recommend!" — Mom-of-Two

Price: $8.95+ (available in sizes XS-4XL and in 15 colors)
Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors
shoppingfitnessexerciseworkout clothes