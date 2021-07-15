HuffPost Finds

26 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Look Great On

Leggings, sports bras, tank tops and more that will make you feel great and crush your next workout.
By Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Working out in a ratty T-shirt and shorts isn’t for everyone ― sometimes the motivation you need to get a workout in is putting on a killer outfit. And that’s totally justified ― an outfit that looks good on and makes you feel confident can help you crush your workout.

That’s why we’ve rounded up amazing leggings, sports bras, tops and more workout clothes that reviewers swear by — and you will, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pair of patterned high-waisted leggings
Amazon
The more than 24,000 5-star reviews say these may just well be the BEST. LEGGINGS. EVER.

Promising review: "I love these leggings so much. They fit perfectly. They’re built like aligns but don’t feel the same. They’re good quality, but they have more of a slick, compressive feel (which I kinda... dare I say... prefer). I’ve bought too many 'affordable' leggings, and these blow them out of the water. Squat proof and overall just great. I’ve recommended them to so many of my friends LOL" — Selena

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 23 patterns).
2
A tank top and legging matching set
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
You'll feel so fly in this that I bet you'll set a new PR in your cycling class.

Promising review (for the top): "I can't stop wearing this — I'm obsessed with the fabric. It's a perfect crop length to pair with high-waisted leggings and/or high-waisted denim. I love a good built-in bra tank as well." —Maddie Anzovino

Promising review (for the leggings): "I already have one pair of these and had to get a second. These are my favorite leggings. I use them for everything — hiking, running, camping, groceries, etc. They are too warm for the gym, but I use them for everything else!" —Phoebe

Get the outfit from Backcountry for $66 (for the top; available in sizes XS-XL and in seven colors) and $48.15+ (for the leggings; available in sizes XS-XXL and in 10 colors) or Beyond Yoga for $66 (for the top; available in sizes XS-3X and in 13 colors) and $97 (for the leggings; available in sizes XXS-3X and in 16 colors).
3
A pair of high-waisted bike shorts
Amazon
You'll waist no time putting these to good use during your next run.

Promising review: "I love my shorts so much that I purchased a second and third pair. They are great for my summer walking group. This particular short has pockets for cell phone, keys or money. I also wear them for spin/circuit-training classes. All the styles I bought have the tummy-control panel and fit high on the waist...PERFECT!!! I totally recommend trying these. I looked in stores all over my area, and couldn't find what I wanted, but I found them on Amazon." — jme

Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 91 lengths, colors, and styles).
4
A sports bra for bigger bust sizes
Amazon
This promises no bounce — and, based on more than 12,000 5-star reviews, delivers.

Promising review: "I'm a 36J, and it's hard to find bras let alone sports bras. That bra holds everything in place especially when I jump rope. I highly recommend it. And thank you for making my size." — Lady Fate

Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in 34C-50J and in eight colors).
5
A twist-front crop top
Amazon
This may just be the Goldilocks of workout tops because it's not too tight and not too loose — it'll fit you just right.

Promising review: "I love this shirt. I've been taking fitness more seriously the last few months and finally got around to replacing all of my old activewear. It's just loose enough that I don't have to adjust it while I'm working out and also provides nice cleavage coverage. It's extremely soft and has good-sized armholes. The navy color is deep and beautiful." — Edith Harmony

Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in sizes XS-XL and 18 colors).
6
Girlfriend Collective high rise compression leggings
Samantha Tomaszewski / BuzzFeed, Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed
Made from recycled water bottles, you can look good and feel great about the activewear you put on your body with these.

Promising review: "Right off the bat, I was impressed by how buttery soft these leggings were. They're super stretchy (definitely squat-proof!) and supportive without being constricting. And at $68, they're a total steal given how high-quality they are. I usually wear them for low-impact workouts, like Pilates and yoga (and lounging on the couch), but they didn't let me down during high-impact HIIT cardio classes either. The material is really breathable so even though I'm sweating a lot during my workouts, the leggings don't get swampy."— Melanie Aman

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $68 (available in sizes XXS-6X, three lengths, and 11 colors).
7
A cropped tank top
Amazon
The built-in bra in this is great for keeping you in place and comfortable during yoga and Pilates — or even when you're not working out at all.

Promising review: "This top is so cute and comfortable! It works best for yoga and low-intensity workouts, but I have worn it during high-intensity workouts, and it stays put (I do have a smaller chest). Also, it is great quality and very soft." — Emily Mahn

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 23 colors).
8
A matching sports bra and legging set
Amazon
This set is here to solve the dilemma of what to wear for your workout because you won't have to worry if your outfit is going to match and can instead focus on doing those burpees.

Promising review: "Wow, this is my new favorite workout set!! It’s stretchy but is also form-fitting! The material is of great quality and the leggings stay in place when you run! I’m going to order in every color!" — Alex Rinna

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS-L and 18 colors and sleeve-lengths).
9
A moisture-wicking V-neck tee
Amazon
This will keep you cool as a cucumber even through the most intense workouts.

Promising review: "I love these shirts! I've been looking for a good workout shirt that doesn't cling around the middle. Not only did this one fit the bill, but it's also about two inches longer than the Champion shirts that I bought for more money. They are incredibly comfortable to work out in but also just look like a regular nonathletic shirt. I don't have any problem wearing them out of the gym and feeling like I have normal street clothes on. And this is much more comfortable than normal street clothes!! I highly recommend!" — Mom-of-Two

Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in sizes XS-4XL and in 15 colors).
10
A pair of high-waisted leggings
Amazon
Reviewers say these are totally squat-proof, which is a sign of a great pair of leggings.

Promising review: "These leggings are perfect. They’re not see-through at all, very stretchy without being straight Spandex, and true to color. The seams are in comfortable places and the waistband is great. I buy a lot of leggings, and this is now my go-to source." — Devon Borokoff

Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 37 colors and patterns).
11
A longline sports bra
Amazon
Everyone will be eyeing this during your virtual yoga class — be careful, you may get a lot of messages afterward asking you where you got it from.

Promising review: "I love this so much. It's hands down the best sports bra I’ve ever owned. It runs a tiny bit small, so I sized up one size, and it is still so supportive. It’s so flattering with the long line. That’s actually long and not just an extra-wide strap. I’m ordering more as soon as more colors are available." — Jenna May

Get it from Amazon for $28 (available in sizes XS-XL and in 34 colors and patterns).
12
A pair of seamless bike shorts
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
One reviewer swears these shorts feel like you're basically wearing nothing, which is one of the best qualities in a piece of workout gear.

Promising review: "These shorts come in a bazillion rotating colors because they sell out so quickly you might blink and miss them. I own a pair in pink (that is me being v cheeky above) and can confirm that they are so comfortable that I genuinely had to look down and make sure I wasn't naked a few times, but still opaque enough to venture out into the world without worrying about everyone seeing your booty. I probably own 10 pairs of bike shorts now (don't look at me), and these are the comfiest by far." — Emma Lord

Get them from Free People for $20 (available in sizes XS-L and 29 colors and patterns).
13
A cropped tank
Amazon
The tank features a cutout back so you can prove to the world, once and for all, that you truly are bringing sexy back.

Promising review: "Incredible top; cute, functional, and comfortable. I wore it for the first time to an athletic conditioning class (think HIIT and some weights and running). It held up well! I'm buying more ASAP." — Katie

Get it from Amazon for $12.94 (available in sizes XS-3X and in nine colors).
14
A skort
Amazon
Perfect for golf, running or any other outdoor sport, this skort will give you an outfit with a little flair.

Promising review: "I love the fit and comfort. The material is not sticky at all. I'm wearing it in hot muggy weather to play golf and have no problems at all." — Komilla

Get it from Amazon for $19.47+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and 13 colors).
15
A textured legging
Amazon
These are made to accentuate your favorite ass-et and make you feel good as hell you might start singing Lizzo the second you put them on.

Promising review: "I love these leggings!! I’m a personal trainer, and I wear leggings all day, every day, so I’ve gotten to the point where I’m super picky about them. I ordered a pair after admiring these on a coworker — and learning of the very affordable price! I loved them so much that I went back for three more pairs. They are sooooo comfortable, excellent quality for the price, and definitely squat-proof (not see-through!). But my favorite thing is the magical little scrunch at the bum that actually gives my tiny, ectomorph bum the roundness and pop that I have been working towards! When I wear them, I just want to stare at my own butt because I can’t believe how good it looks! I think the four pairs I have right now are not enough so I’m gonna have to get some more colors. I LOVE THESE LEGGINGS 🍑🔥🍑🔥🍑🔥" — Jill Hill

Get them from Amazon for $12+ (available in sizes S-4X and in 47 colors and length).
16
A long-sleeved shirt
Amazon
Made out of a breathable fabric that also has UPF 50+ in it, this shirt will protect you from the sun and keep you cool while hiking the Grand Canyon. (Or really any other hike you go on, it doesn't have to be the Grand Canyon.) Reviewers say the shirt runs small and suggest ordering a size up.

Promising review: "We just got back from a vacation in Utah where we hiked nonstop for a week. I have never worn a long-sleeved shirt to hike in when it is warm, but this one was fantastic. Even though I packed other shirts, I kept washing this shirt in the sink, hanging it up to let it air-dry, and wearing it the next day. Unfortunately, all my pictures look like I only have one outfit, so I intend to order a couple more in different colors. It's much better than having to use sunscreen all day long." — callie2

Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 11 colors).
17
Solid leggings
Amazon
Beloved by more than 16,000 reviewers for their quality and comfort, you may want to grab a couple of different colors of these so you can wear them all the time.

Promising review: "I am obsessed with these leggings. I have four pairs, and I practically live in them. I panic when I am down to my last pair and immediately go do laundry! They are so so comfortable and stretchy without being see-through. I am going to buy the capri version as well." — Jennifer T

Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS-XL and in 30 colors).
18
An affordable high-impact sports bra
Amazon
Keep your boobs in place no matter how big or small they are.

Promising review: "I run half marathons and have DDD boobs and a small frame. I was getting crazy burn marks from other sports bras with underwire. This is amazing. For me, it fits around the ribs (I got the 32E) and the bra band stays in place, doesn't move, really holds my breasts down, and fits comfortably. Everyone that sees it thinks it's such a cute design and the back is cute too. I have one in pink and black. I just bought the one in blue tonight. You also can't beat this price. Highly recommend this sports bra! They're all I wear to workout (I do HIIT, yoga, boot camp type activities, and train/run half-marathons)." — jacquelyn Keeley

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 32A–44E and in 15 colors).
19
A muscle V-mesh back tank
Amazon
Tie on the bottom means you can wear it tied or untied, thus you basically get two shirts for the price of one.

Promising review: "I work out five days a week and have for 20 years. I am pretty picky about my workout clothes. This is the best workout shirt I have found at a good price!! if you want to show off those sexy shoulders, this shirt is a must! I love the feel of the fabric and it is nice and thin, not too bulky! I like to tie it in the back but it can be left untied too." — Crista

Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 21 colors).
20
A capri-style legging
Amazon
Built specifically with pockets on either side, you can conveniently store your phone in these and not have to worry about awkwardly carrying it while you run.

Promising review: "I usually wear full-length leggings and this time I decided to try cropped ones. I really like the color of these leggings and how they fit! The pocket on the side is useful to put my keys or phone when I take a walk with my dog. The material is good quality, and they are definitely a great buy for the price I paid! I highly recommend them!" — Iriskaamerica

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 19 colors and lengths).
21
A track jacket
Girlfriend Collective
It's lightweight, adds an extra layer and is also super easy to tie around your waist when you get too warm when you're out on a walk.

Promising review: "This jacket is perfect for running when it’s a little cooler out! I also love it for running errands as it’s so lightweight and comfortable. The color is very neutral so it will match with all of your other Girlfriend clothing!" — Rachel G.

Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $98 (available in women's sizes XXS-6X and in two colors).
22
A set of crop tank tops
Amazon
Specifically designed to hit perfectly above high-waisted leggings, wearing one of these means you don't have extra fabric bunched up around your stomach.

Promising review: "I love these! I am definitely not a crop top type of girl, but I decided to try these out for the gym since I like something that doesn’t move too much when I run or lift. With high-waisted leggings, these barely show any skin and are extremely breathable and comfortable." — Desi Brown

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S-L and in seven color variations).
23
A high-impact sports bra
Amazon
You'll feel so secure and confidant in this that you won't have to hold your arms across your chest when the instructor says it's time to do high knees.

Promising review: "First of all, I never write reviews unless I really like the product. This is the best sports bra I’ve ever purchased! The sizes are true and it gives me so much support! I’m big-chested and the medium is perfect." — Chelsey

Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in sizes S-3XL and 14 bra combinations in packs of two, three, or five).
24
Zella black high-waisted leggings
Elena Garcia / BuzzFeed
Made with moisture-wicking fabric and a no-slip waistband, you'll wear these for working out just as much as lounging around.

Promising review: "These really are the perfect leggings, and I stock up every anniversary sale. They are comfortable, yet still function for workouts and errands. Plus, they are thick and completely opaque. They look great!" — Kat5kid

Get them from Nordstrom for $59 (available in sizes XXS-XXL in four colors).
25
Printed bike shorts
Amazon
These are perfect for when you're feeling wild. And by wild, I mean you want to give your collection of black leggings a break.

Promising review: "These are amazinggggg! So buttery soft and comfortable. A lot of shorts ride up and move around while working out, but these did not. So soft and comfy. I want to get more for workouts and just hanging out. I LOVE these. They look just like the picture and fit perfectly." — Jennifer

Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 17 patterns).
26
An open-back tank top with built-in strappy bra
Amazon
You'll love this even if you have a larger bust because it'll keep you supported whether you're doing yoga or running.

Promising review: "OMG, this is the BEST workout top EVER! I'm really busty (38DD) and have always struggled to find sports bras that really hold the girls down but won't come undone (like the zip-up ones). It hugs you tight on top and is supportive enough that you feel secure, and is loose at the bottom, so it's not tight around your midsection. Size up if you're busty like me! I normally wear a L but decided to buy an XL due to others' advice, and it fits perfectly. I'm going to buy more — I love it so much!" — Brittany

Get it from Amazon for $21.79 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 18 colors and patterns).
Tropical Prints
shoppingStyleexerciseworkoutworkout clothes