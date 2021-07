26 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Look Great On

A long-sleeved shirt

Amazon

Made out of a breathable fabric that also has UPF 50+ in it, this shirt will protect you from the sun and keep you cool while hiking the Grand Canyon. (Or really any other hike you go on, it doesn't have to be the Grand Canyon.) Reviewers say the shirt runs small and suggest ordering a size up."We just got back from a vacation in Utah where we hiked nonstop for a week. I have never worn a long-sleeved shirt to hike in when it is warm, but this one was fantastic. Even though I packed other shirts, I kept washing this shirt in the sink, hanging it up to let it air-dry, and wearing it the next day. Unfortunately, all my pictures look like I only have one outfit, so I intend to order a couple more in different colors. It's much better than having to use sunscreen all day long." — callie2