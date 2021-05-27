21 Products That May Trick You Into Loving Exercise

Sticking to a workout routine is really tough, especially if exercise isn’t your favorite thing in the world. Yes, it’s good for you, but at what cost?
If your workout routine could use a little boost, try switching it up with a product that may actually hide the fact that you’re working out. From a core trainer disguised as a video game to a HIIT board game and more, here are the best products that may trick you into loving to workout.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A balance board
Amazon
2
A pair of weighted bangles
Free People
3
An illustrated yoga mat
EmpowHer Prints / Etsy
4
HIIT The Game
Amazon
5
A FILA Speed Rope
Urban Outfitters
6
A set of five exercise bands
Amazon
7
A reflex ball
Amazon
8
A box of activity dice
Amazon
9
A weighted fitness hoop
Amazon
10
A pair of dance pads
Amazon
11
A Stealth core trainer
Amazon
12
An adjustable weighted jumprope
Amazon
13
A pair of high-waisted leggings
Target
14
A medicine ball
Amazon
15
A cardio trampoline
Amazon
16
An ab wheel
Amazon
17
A Spikeball set
Amazon
18
A deck of gorgeous yoga pose cards
High Desert Yogi / Etsy
19
A desk peddle
Amazon
20
A hiking scratch-off poster
Scratch Off Works / Etsy
21
An exercise ball with resistance bands
Amazon