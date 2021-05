21 Products That May Trick You Into Loving Exercise

A pair of dance pads

Amazon

These are connected to some *fab* YouTube classes — step onto these portable pads and get your core and lower body workout in with a truly unique twist to regular workouts.The DIPDA classes online are fitness and flexibility training courses designed to help improve balance, body control, strength and coordination. The unique twisting system helps tone both your core and lower body without having excessive pressure on your bones or joints."These are so much better than sliders or twisters. AndI'm a runner, and I own a treadmill and a water rower, but these are my new favorite because I can place them in front of the TV and get a good workout. Depending on how hard I go at it, I can log a mile in anywhere from 10 to 14 minutes. My actually running pace is closer to ten minutes. I love this enough to buy one for home and one for work." — Shelliep