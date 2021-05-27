21 Products That May Trick You Into Loving Exercise

Sticking to a workout routine is really tough, especially if exercise isn’t your favorite thing in the world. Yes, it’s good for you, but at what cost?

If your workout routine could use a little boost, try switching it up with a product that may actually hide the fact that you’re working out. From a core trainer disguised as a video game to a HIIT board game and more, here are the best products that may trick you into loving to workout.