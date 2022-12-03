What's Hot

World News
FIFA World Cup

Cameroon Player Scores Against Brazil, Is Sent Off For Celebration

Vincent Aboubakar's removal from the pitch at the World Cup has been dubbed “wholesome” following a sweet exchange with the referee.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Vincent Aboubakar made history on Friday when his stoppage-time goal against Brazil saw Cameroon become the first African team to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup.

But the Cameroon captain was ejected from the field just seconds later after he removed his jersey in celebration, a banned move that earned him a second yellow card.

His removal from the pitch, though, has been dubbed “wholesome” on social media following his sweet exchange with the referee before he was given his marching orders.

See the video here:

Despite its historic 1-0 victory, Cameroon failed to reach the round of 16.

Brazil, meanwhile, had already qualified for the knockout stage which had allowed coach Tite to rest some key players. Brazil still topped the group and will now play South Korea.

