Cameroon Player Scores Against Brazil, Is Sent Off For Celebration

Vincent Aboubakar made history on Friday when his stoppage-time goal against Brazil saw Cameroon become the first African team to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup.

But the Cameroon captain was ejected from the field just seconds later after he removed his jersey in celebration, a banned move that earned him a second yellow card.

His removal from the pitch, though, has been dubbed “wholesome” on social media following his sweet exchange with the referee before he was given his marching orders.

See the video here:

Aboubakar celebrates his goal for Cameroon by taking off his shirt, and then is sent off for a second yellow card 😅 pic.twitter.com/JubSqTAX1L — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Despite its historic 1-0 victory, Cameroon failed to reach the round of 16.