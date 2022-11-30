U.S. men’s national soccer team player Christian Pulisic said from his Qatar hospital bed Tuesday that he isn’t done being a World Cup hero. The star reassured fans that he’ll be good to go for Saturday’s game.

Pulisic suffered a “pelvic contusion” in a collision with Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring the only goal of the game, and watched the second half while receiving medical treatment.

The U.S. squad hung on for a 1-0 victory to advance to the knockout round. The team will play the Netherlands on Saturday.

“So fucking proud of my guys,” Pulisic wrote with a photo of him in a clenched-fist cheer. “I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry.”

Christian Pulisic sends a message of support to his USMNT teammates ❤️🇺🇸



(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/Vk0yculZfA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Pulisic is considered day to day but appeared in good spirits later as the triumphant Americans entered their hotel lobby. Pulisic can be seen videotaping the celebration.

the hotel was ROWDY when we got back 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xa5lBnDWO2 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 30, 2022

The U.S. struggled to generate a successful attack after Pulisic’s departure against Iran, so his healthy presence in the lineup would be a huge boost against the Dutch team.

For those who missed Pulisic’s goal, it doesn’t get better than this Telemundo call.