Crowds of pet lovers hit the beach to watch the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on Saturday.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes put on wetsuits and goggles to catch some waves at Linda Mar State Beach outside of San Francisco, where pups competed in seven surfing categories.

Solo surfers were separated by small, medium, large and extra large while there were also winners for best tandem human-dog surf and best dog-dog ride.

Judges considered the length of the ride and the dog’s style while choosing the winners.

Cherie, a French bulldog, competes during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on Saturday. The pup went on to win best solo surf the medium dog category. JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Later in the day, chic canines competed for best beach fashion and best costume. There was also a fetching contest for dogs more wary of water.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, crowds of thousands of people descended on the beach to watch the competition.

Humans bundled up from the chilly Northern California fog while their furry friends enjoyed their swims.

(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships on Saturday. JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

This year, the World Dog Surfing Championships helped to raise money for local animal welfare groups like the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and Rocket Dog Rescue. Several environmental and surfing nonprofits also benefited from the fundraiser.

Attendees looking for a four-legged companion also had the opportunity to adopt during the event.

According to the championship’s website, Kevin Reed, the author of the 2004 book “The Dog’s Guide to Surfing,” is credited with the sports’ invention.

After publishing his book, he organized the first Loews Coronado Bay Resort Surf Dog Competition near San Diego in 2006, and since, dog surfing has become an international affair.

