Celebrating World Press Freedom Day Is More Important Than Ever

Journalists, media organizations, world leaders and news consumers alike came together on social media Friday to celebrate World Press Freedom Day and remember journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Seven months ago, Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for marriage papers while his fiancee waited outside. He was brutally murdered & dismembered by Saudi agents & never seen again,” wrote CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Twitter. “We will continue to cover this story.”

Turkish authorities reported that Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, had been tortured, dismembered and beheaded inside the Saudi consulate. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denies any involvement in the murder, though the CIA determined otherwise.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi is one of thousands of journalists around the world who have been killed since 1992 for doing their jobs.

At least 1,340 journalists have been killed for their work worldwide since 1992, while hundreds of others have been jailed for simply doing their jobs, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The United Nations declared World Press Freedom Day to honor journalists who have died searching for the truth, who bring power to account and who defend the media’s independence.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day this year is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation,” which focuses on threats to journalism and democracy in an era of “fake news.”

The press cannot do its job if it is not truly free and independent, nor can a democracy be called a democracy if it does not allow the press to function. Yet journalists in 2019 have been experiencing blow after blow after blow.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration constantly chastise the media, which Trump has labeled the “enemy of the people” ― and many Americans say they distrust the press, contributing to an increasingly hostile climate for journalists. In the last year alone, media organizations in the U.S. have suffered a shooting in a newsroom, pipe bombs mailed their offices and an administration that bans reporters from the White House.

World Press Freedom Day exists to remind those who consume news why the news matters. Find more information about the day here.

Here’s how journalists, leaders and others have been commemorating press freedom today on Twitter:

Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, we thank all journalists in this country and around the world who reveal injustices and give us the facts to think more freely and critically about the world around us. Read my full statement: https://t.co/MIFPSRZP5N — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 3, 2019

In 2018, 84 journalists were killed while working, a true reminder of all that isn’t free across the world.



Journalists work tirelessly to give us facts and news, and they're an important piece to our democracy. We will continue to protect their work. #WorldPressFreedomDay — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 3, 2019

THREAD



On #WorldPressFreedomDay, we take a look at the state of #PressFreedom around the world.



According to RSF 2019 World #PressFreedom Index, these are the top ten countries for journalists 👇 pic.twitter.com/z7H3ddS5az — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 3, 2019

Protect our journalists.

Protect our journalists.

Protect our journalists.

Protect our journalists.

Protect our journalists.



The truth belongs to all of us. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Amnesty International (@amnesty) May 3, 2019

Good morning on #WorldPressFreedomDay! Take it from me: be truthful, not neutral. pic.twitter.com/0JctpKKHPU — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) May 3, 2019

There’s nothing more important than a truly free press. Thank you to journalists around the world who risk their lives to shine the light of truth. #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/i6IKxblVnj — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 3, 2019

On #WorldPressFreedomDay listen to the testimonies of BBC Persian journalists, who along with their families, have faced harassment and intimidation from the Iranian authorities. @JohnSimpsonNews pic.twitter.com/2tlAWHkttj — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) May 3, 2019

We need a journalism that is free, at the service of truth, goodness, and justice; a journalism that helps build a culture of encounter. #DefendMediaFreedom — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 3, 2019