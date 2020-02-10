Watch An Epic Firework Blast Its Way Into Guinness World Records

The previous Guinness mark was a 2,397-pound shell that was set off in the United Arab Emirates in 2018, according to Guinness.

“We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come,” Steamboat Fireworks project manager Tim Borden told the Denver Channel. “People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”