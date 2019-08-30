'World's Chillest Man' Doesn't Let Armed Robber Kill His Buzz

A St. Louis bar patron is being called the “world’s chillest man” for the unfazed way he dealt with an armed robber on Monday.

Tony Tovar was at a neighborhood bar called Behrmanns when a gunman entered. The robber demanded all the customers and staff get on the ground and hand over their cash and phones, according to NBC News.

However, Tovar didn’t flinch or do much of anything else.

Surveillance video obtained by “Inside Edition” shows Tovar continuing to sit at the bar, sipping his beer and checking his phone.

Tovar didn’t even flinch when the gunman stuck a weapon into his side and tried to grab his phone. Instead, he pulled it back and then calmly lit a cigarette.

“I wasn’t really concerned,” Tovar told local station KSDK-TV. “I just had a really good feeling he wasn’t out to harm anybody. He just wanted drug money.”

No wonder some are calling him the “world’s chillest man,” according to “Inside Edition.”

Although Tovar’s hunch worked out, he told KSDK he doesn’t recommend others follow his lead. Still, he said he wouldn’t change what he did in the bar either.

"Inside Edition" Tony Tovar deals with an armed robber in St. Louis.