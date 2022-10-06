World's Oldest Dog, Pebbles The Toy Fox Terrier, Dies At 22

Pebbles, the toy fox terrier who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog, died of natural causes on Monday.

She was 22, and five months away from her 23rd birthday, according to a press release.

Pebbles, a Long Island native, moved to South Carolina in 2007 and became a fan of playing and running.

Advertisement

The record-breaking dog had 32 puppies over the course of her life with Rocky, her canine partner who died in 2016.

Pebbles weighed about 4 pounds and liked country music, new foods and being “loved.”

“Pebbles was not just another dog; she had her own way about her, and her own personality,” owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said in a press release. “She was a once in a lifetime companion and it was an honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member. There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Advertisement

Pebbles’ dedicated Instagram page shows the pup dressed up on several occasions, including donning a cowboy hat, wearing a gold chain and sporting pink glasses.

Pebbles’ owners were looking to bring home a large dog before they saw the “pocket-sized” canine, Guinness noted in a tribute on its site.

Julie Gregory told WHNS-TV earlier this year what she believes was the secret to Pebbles’ longevity.