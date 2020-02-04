There's Paw-Some News About The 'World's Worst Cat'

Perdita ― who was playfully dubbed the “world’s worst cat” and a “jerk” in her viral adoption ad ― has found a forever home.

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, announced the paw-some news on Facebook over the weekend.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” wrote the shelter. “Perdita has brought so much joy to the staff here at MCAR. We have loved getting to know her and watching her come out of her slappy shell.”

The 4-year-old black and white puss’s new owners hail from Tennessee and will now call her Noel “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger,” the shelter added. “They adore her and she tolerates them.”

Perdita/Noel, a domestic shorthair mix, garnered global attention last month over the listing that described her as “ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

Her adventures will now be documented by her new owners on Instagram: