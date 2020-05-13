Coronavirus Live Updates: Putin Spokesman Hospitalized With COVID-19

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Putin Spokesman Hospitalized With COVID-19 As Cases Surge In Russia — 5/13/2020, 7 a.m. ET

Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary and one of his closest aides, confirmed to state-run media on Tuesday that he had “fallen ill” with the virus. He and his wife, Tatyana Navka, have been hospitalized.

Russia overtook Spain this week as the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States. The country has reported over 230,000 confirmed infections to date and about 2,100 deaths.

Several top Kremlin officials have been sick with the coronavirus. Despite the rising number of cases, Putin announced Monday that the country would start to lift its partial lockdown.

— Dominique Mosbergen

Bolsonaro Wants Lockdowns Lifted As Brazil Records Deadliest Day — 5/13/20, 4:15 a.m. ET