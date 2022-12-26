Style & Beauty
fashion trends

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

From "coastal grandmother" to low-rise jeans and micro minis, stylists explain why these looks just didn't work.

Writer, Author of 'Beautiful Garbage: A Novel'

At its best, fashion is subjective, and anything and everything goes. One can argue that in 2022, people did their own thing more than ever before.

Still, some of the most compelling fashion criticism comes in the form of the worst dressed list — a franchise coined by the critic Richard Blackwell. There’s value in curating a “worst dressed list,” not to ridicule, but rather as a barometer of our time, and to gauge what’s working for us (and what’s not) when it comes to pop culture.

It should be noted Blackwell also published a list of “Fabulous Fashion Independents” which was frequently populated by those he deemed “worst dressed.” Some would argue that you’re not really considered cool until you’ve graced the worst dressed list.

In this spirit, HuffPost curated the 10 worst fashion trends of 2022, and we tapped stylists to explain why these looks just didn’t work for us.

Meet The Critics

Beverly Osemwenkhae is a New York- and London-based style expert and the founder of ProjectBee Wardrobe Consulting. Her company services are uniquely designed to build individual images and develop personal style.

Chelsea Volpe is a Manhattan-based fashion and still life stylist, known for her idiosyncratic combination of vibrant color and imagery. Clients include Bloomingdale’s, Estée Lauder, Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, Paper Magazine, Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily.

1. Sunglasses At Night

Julia Fox on Oct. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Julia Fox on Oct. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

“The number of 20-somethings I’ve seen bopping around the New York night scene in ultra luxe sunnies is astounding,” Volpe told HuffPost. “Is the darkness not dark enough for you? It is not chic, or frankly practical, to wear a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses to your local Bushwick dive bar, darlings.”

2. Y2K Aesthetic

A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2021, in Milan, Italy.
John Phillips via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2021, in Milan, Italy.

Osemwenkhae is not a fan of glitter, hearts or butterflies when it comes to dressing. “There’s a few things that should stay in the early 2000s like the Y2K aesthetic. Yes, there’s a cool factor that this trend stems from millennium pop culture, but there’s nothing flattering about dressing like a Bratz doll unless you’re under 21.”

3. Floral Dresses a la Coastal Grandmother

Anne Hathaway during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 19, 2022, in Cannes, France.
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 19, 2022, in Cannes, France.

The coastal grandmother look had a moment this summer, but Volpe found the barrage of floral patterns completely basic, and not in a good way. “Wearing your grandma’s bathroom wallpaper in dress form is so dated. Let’s swap the archaic Nantucket floral print for something more interesting shall we?” She suggests, instead, opting for solids.

4. Low-Rise Jeans

Julia Fox on March 31, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Julia Fox on March 31, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Low-rise jeans made a comeback this year, but why? “Low-rise jeans highlight the wrong parts of your body,” Osemwenkhae noted. Showing butt-cleavage or a cheeky thong is not, she argued, empowering. Of course style is subjective, and so are the feelings of empowerment associated with it. But to Osemwenkhae’s point, the first time this trend saw popularity in the aughts, it had shock value associated with it. Twenty years later, showing your thong trend feels a little empty, statement-wise.

5. Cargo Pants

A guest during Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022, in Paris, France.
Jeremy Moeller via Getty Images
A guest during Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022, in Paris, France.

Another pant faux-pas that made waves in 2022 was the prevalence of cargo pants, which cast, in Volpe’s opinion, a silhouette that looks untailored. “Wearing cargo pants the size of a parachute isn’t cute. When your pants look like two garbage bags merged into one tragic nightmare, it’s an issue.”

6. Platform Flip-Flops

Kendall Jenner on March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner on March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

This isn’t the first time we saw the rise of platforms in footwear ― the style has lingered since the 1970s. In the 1990s we saw platforms on everything, from Mary Janes to sneakers, but the most offensive, according to Osemwenkhae, is the platform flip-flop, which returned in 2022. She told HuffPost she found the trend “a little bulky and heavy on the foot,” and added when styling resort wear this winter, opt for something more tasteful.

7. Brands That Don’t Take Accountability

@theklineventure

#duet with @jewliebuggg #balenciaga the rest of my Balenciaga will be tossed as soon as I get home #rip #boycottbalenciaga #childad #unacceptable #hollywood #pedoring #dont @kimkardashian @Ye

♬ original sound - FYP

Conscious consumerism has been a mainstay of Gen Z, quick to use buying choices to let brands know when they do something uncool, or worse, offensive and inhumane. “Wearing a walking billboard for antisemitism is not fashion forward, loves. Tsk, tsk, Adidas for being complacent with the Kanye fiasco.” Here, Volpe references the outrage people felt over why it took Adidas so long to sever ties with Kanye West, following a barrage of hate speech and antisemitic remarks. She added that “major name brands need to take accountability.” This December, Balenciaga released two campaigns that prompted allegations of the brand condoning child exploitation. TikTokers reacted by destroying Balenciaga goods in their feed.

8. Micro Mini Skirts

Simona Carlucci (left) and Annacarla Dall'Avo (right) wear the Miu Miu micro skirt trend during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022, in Paris, France.
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
Simona Carlucci (left) and Annacarla Dall'Avo (right) wear the Miu Miu micro skirt trend during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022, in Paris, France.

How short is too short when it comes to minis? For Osemwenkhae, it’s all about wearability. “There’s a cutoff point where it’s so mini that it’s impractical to wear.” She said she’s ready to retire the mini and bring back slip midi skirts instead.

9. Lingerie As Evening Wear

Jessica Wang during New York Fashion Week outside Carolina Herrera on Feb. 14, 2022, in New York City.
Jeremy Moeller via Getty Images
Jessica Wang during New York Fashion Week outside Carolina Herrera on Feb. 14, 2022, in New York City.

After two years of lockdown loungewear, Volpe noted, “it’s so easy to throw on a sexy corset top or slinky barely there negligee for a night out.” But according to her, lingerie belongs in the bedroom, and evening wear needs to have a little more substance in 2023.

10. Skinny Jeans

A model wearing skinny jeans on May 20, 2021, in New York City.
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
A model wearing skinny jeans on May 20, 2021, in New York City.

Painted-on pants are passé. Osemwenkhae noted it’s time to trade in your skinny jeans for a pair of “relaxed straight jeans. It’s a style that’s easy to wear and really flatters the body.” She added that this fit is “proportionally appealing, especially for a pear shape.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A set of no-crease hair clips

47 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

MORE IN LIFE

Religion

FYI: ‘Immaculate Conception’ Does Not Mean What You Think It Means

Relationships

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

Wellness

Holiday Magic Is Made By Women. And It’s Killing Us.

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask People Not To Share Photos Of Your Kids On Social Media

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Shopping

I Recently Lost My Mother, Here Are The Books That Helped My Process My Grief

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Shopping

44 Practical TikTok Products Everything Thirtysomething Needs

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office

Shopping

Just 13 Pairs Of Matching Pajamas For You And Your Family

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Shopping

Of Course Target Has The Most Adorable Artificial Christmas Trees

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Relationships

9 'Taboo' Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Home & Living

10 Apps And Programs You Should Join Before You Start Holiday Shopping

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Travel

8 Little Ways To Sneak In Self-Care On A Flight

Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals To Get During Black Friday and Cyber Monday This Year

Parenting

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World That May Totally Surprise You

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday