Food & Drinkrunningdigestion

The Worst Foods To Eat Before A Run, According To Running Coaches

Worried about getting the runs during your run? Five coaches get real about what to eat — and what to avoid (including protein bars).

On Assignment For HuffPost

You may want to put down the protein bar before your next long run.
skynesher via Getty Images
You may want to put down the protein bar before your next long run.

It’s the number one feeling runners dread: You’re in the middle of crushing some miles when all of a sudden, your stomach starts cramping and you know that you need to find a bathroom ASAP. Running speeds up the digestive system, and what you ate (or drank) before you laced up your sneakers can work for or against you.

To ensure that what you consume is used to fuel your body without any unpleasant side effects, it’s important to be mindful of what you eat (and drink) directly before your run ― and also the night before. Want to make sure you do it the right way? Keep reading for advice straight from professional runners themselves.

What to avoid the night before a run.

If you have a race or long run coming up, certified triathlon coach and certified personal trainer Kristen Hislop advises you should start being conscious of what you’re eating a couple of days out. Her advice is to start decreasing your fiber intake. Yes, fiber is an important and crucial nutrient — and you shouldn’t nix it from your diet completely — but Hislop says that high-fiber foods like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, lentils and whole grains require a lot of work for the digestive system to break down, and you want to make life as easy as possible for your digestive system in the days leading up to and on the day of your long run.

Hislop also says fatty foods take longer to digest, so it’s a good idea to skip foods like pizza, burgers and french fries. The key, she said, is giving your body something easy to digest and to use for fuel (like white rice, potatoes and pasta) with a protein source you know your body digests well.

The night before a race or long run, carb-loading is on many runners’ minds. Thinking about whipping up some spaghetti and tomato sauce? You might want to rethink your choice. “Everyone thinks about pasta before running and often that comes with tomato sauce, but tomatoes are very acidic and can cause heartburn,” Hislop said. Top your pasta with olive oil or butter instead.

Registered dietitian and running coach Cortney Berling points out that spicy foods can also cause heartburn for many people, so that’s another type of food runners may want to avoid the night before.

Spaghetti? A good idea. But that tomato sauce on top? Not such a good idea.
Javier Zayas Photography via Getty Images
Spaghetti? A good idea. But that tomato sauce on top? Not such a good idea.

There’s something else to avoid the night before your long run: alcohol. Not only can it irritate the gut the next day, but running coach and certified personal trainer Nicole DeSena says it can contribute to dehydration and lead to fatigue during your run. Save the booze until after you cross that finish line.

What to avoid the morning of your run.

Whether you have a long run on the books as part of your training or it’s race day, it’s likely your run is going to be in the morning. There are several foods and drinks that Elyse Kopecky — nutrition coach and co-author of “Run Fast. Eat Slow.” — absolutely avoids in the morning, and she recommends other runners do, too.

Most importantly, she says to avoid eating or drinking anything new. Now is not the time to experiment, even if it’s something a fellow runner recommended to you. Race coach and certified personal trainer Whitney Biaggi agrees, saying, “Since food can affect everyone differently, it’s important to test any fueling plan, especially what you eat pre-run, prior to race day, ideally during training runs.”

Similar to how Hislop recommends avoiding high-fiber foods a couple of days before your long run, Biaggi says they’re not ideal to eat the morning of your run, either. “Generally, highly fibrous foods can often cause abdominal issues, which can mean additional bathroom stops and discomfort,” she said. Kopecky agrees, saying to watch out for protein bars or powders with inulin fiber, which often comes in the form of chicory root. While we’re on the subject of protein bars and powders, she says to also keep an eye out for sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can irritate the gut and cause diarrhea.

DeSena also recommends avoiding dairy, including yogurt and dairy-based smoothies. She says that, in general, most people do not tolerate dairy well before a long run and it takes a while for the body to digest it.

Curious if it’s still OK to have a cup of coffee before your run? All the experts say this really comes down to the individual; some people find that coffee actually enhances their run, giving them an extra push, while others experience stomach issues. Hislop says the key is to test it out when the stakes are lower (like a much shorter run) to see how it affects you.

What to eat instead.

Now that you know everything to avoid the night before and morning of your run, it’s time to figure out what to eat. And it is important to eat, by the way. “You should fuel up before any race or run,” Berling said.

All five running coaches recommend focusing on one type of food: simple carbohydrates. “Eat simple, easy-to-digest carbs 30 to 60 minutes before your run,” Berling said, adding that 30 grams of carbs before runs that are 30 to 60 minutes long is a good barometer to go by, increasing the amount as necessary for longer runs. Examples of simple carb breakfasts include a bagel, white bread toast, English muffin or plain rice cakes.

Lastly, DeSena and Biaggi say to remember to hydrate. Start drinking water two hours before your run as opposed to downing a big glass right before you start to avoid feeling weighed down or having to pee soon after starting.

To sum it all up, the big thing to keep in mind before a long run is to give your body fuel that’s easy to digest, and that means simple carbohydrates. Avoid high-fiber or fatty foods, which require the digestive system to work harder to break them down, and keep an eye out for sorbitol, which can irritate the gut.

With these guidelines in place, you won’t have to worry about your stomach distracting you from your run. Instead, you can think about all the delicious food you’ll be enjoying after.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A travel K-cup coffee maker

Travel Mugs That Will Brew You Coffee For You

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Outdated Wedding ‘Rules’ You Can Throw Out The Window

Relationships

This Man May Need Some Help With Sex — But At Least He’s Trying!

Parenting

Read This Before You Send Your Kid To Sleepaway Camp

Travel

Doctors Reveal The 5 Secrets To Soothing Kids’ Ears On A Plane

Wellness

No, It’s Not Wrong To Laugh About Death. Here’s How Humor Helps Grief.

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In May

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Style & Beauty

'The Jury Is Still Out' On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works