It’s no secret people have their own preferences when it comes to Halloween candy, but some options are overall more popular than others.

A report from Candystore.com features rankings of the 10 worst Halloween candies. According to the list, unpopular Halloween offerings include Good & Plenty, licorice and Necco wafers. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the No. 1 worst candy is the ever-controversial candy corn.

See the graphic and list below for the full rankings.

Candystore.com

The 10 Worst Halloween Candies

Candy Corn Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Wax Cola Bottles Necco Wafers Tootsie Rolls Smarties Licorice Good & Plenty Bit-O-Honey

Candystore.com created its rankings based on a survey of more than 30,000 customers of the bulk candy seller ― as well 12 lists of best and worst candies from publications like Business Insider, Bon Appétit and even HuffPost.

“[W]e put the best and worst candies into a spreadsheet,” the report notes. “In Column A we had a number value. We weighted each list, so a candy that got listed as the worst gets 10 points, while one that ranks 10th worst gets one point ... We then tallied up the points and created our list.”