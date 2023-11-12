15 LinkedIn Recruiters Who Have GOT To Be Kidding Me

Looking for a job can be exhausting, but recruiters are here to help! Well, usually. Most of the time, recruiters can get your foot in the door at a new gig. Other times, they ARE the door...and it’s locked. Here are 16 screenshots from r/linkedinlunatics and r/recruitinghell of recruiters who make me want to leave the job market altogether and live in the woods:
1
This recruiter who can't fathom why someone needs to know how much a job — something people do to get paid — actually pays:
2
This recruiter who implied not getting hired for a job means you're a bad human:
3
This speedy recruiter who supposedly filled a position in record time:
4
This sudden case of memory loss:
5
???
6
I have a lot of trouble believing an actual 7-year-old human child realistically said, "rapid turnaround thanks to a massive talent pool."
7
This recruiter needs to slowly back away from the caps lock:
8
Does everyone lose their grasp on time while struggling to put together IKEA furniture? Yes, of course. Is it an excuse to miss an interview? No!
9
This job interview comes with mandatory marriage counseling:
10
Just imagine getting ratio'd on LinkedIn of all places:
11
🗣️🗣️🗣️ List the pay ON the job posting:
12
This passive aggressive recruiter who responded to a candidate like a jilted ex:
13
This application that would immediately put me in an existential coma:
14
This recruiter who wanted to use a candidate's job application as a dating app:
15
And finally, this recruiter who is, in the words of Taylor Swift, so casually cruel in the name of being honest:
