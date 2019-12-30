13 Fashion Trends We'd Like To Leave Behind In 2019

When it comes to fashion, nothing is ever really new. It’s basically one massive tilt-a-whirl of trends that, much like the beloved carnival ride, can be fun ― and can also make you a little queasy.

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re focused on the latter: Trends that made waves this year that we’d like to, er, Marie Kondo before the sun rises on 2020.

Some trends gained popularity this year, while others that infiltrated the zeitgeist in years past continue to linger like a holiday guest long past their welcome.

Below, 13 trends we’d like to leave behind in 2019.

Teeny, Tiny Sunglasses

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Rihanna at the Savage x Fenty show on Sept. 10 in New York.

Rihanna can do no wrong, but we’d still prefer a larger lens. Tiny sunglasses stuck around this year at runway shows and on celebs alike, some more offensive than others, all seemingly ineffective in providing sun protection.

Teenier, Tiny Purses

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Lizzo at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Lizzo carried a bag she called “big enough for my f**ks to give” to the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. An iconic moment, sure, but for us mere mortals, they’re just not practical ― especially as our phones seem to just keep getting bigger and bigger.

Corsets

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Corsets popped up on the spring/summer 2020 runways, like this one modeled by Bella Hadid at Burberry's show in London on Sept. 16.

Not even remotely close to a new trend, but seemingly unwavering in their popularity, corsets popped up all over the place this year. Our organs are quivering just looking at this photo of Bella Hadid.

Low-Rise Pants

Europa Press Entertainment via Getty Images No. Nope. Nooooooo. Not even the ones Gigi Hadid wore during a press tour with Tommy Hilfiger in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 26.

The Cut launched a “countdown” to low-rise jeans at the end of 2018, and in some ways its manifestation came true ― much to the dismay of many a Twitter user. If you ask us (and another article in The New Yorker), high-rise still reigns supreme.

Massive Bags

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images This trend, modeled at the Moschino pre-fall 2020 runway show in New York on Dec. 9, is especially hazardous on the city's subway.

Fashionista editor-in-chief Tyler McCall tweeted it best: “You come on the subway during rush hour in this Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight.” They’re the ultimate carry-all, but for the sake of our backs we’d prefer to leave this one back(pack) in 2019.

Heavy Branding

One particularly egregious aspect of the return of ‘90s style is designers’ affinity for splashing logos all over everything they make. We’ve seen it a ton, from Fendi and Chanel alike, seen here in Kylie Jenner’s two-piece outfit that literally spells it out.

Patchwork

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images FKA Twigs at SiriusXM in New York on Nov. 21.

Despite the nod to Princess Diana and the popularity of patchwork on the runway, we still can’t get behind the look, seen here on FKA Twigs.

Bike Shorts Posing As Regular Shorts

Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images Bike shorts styled as full-on shorts during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28

They’re called bike shorts for a reason ― to wear when you are biking. Another acceptable use is to prevent chafing under dresses in the summer. Don’t let any Kardashian tell you otherwise.

Fuzzy Sandals

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images Uggs worn by a model at an event in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Pick. A. Lane. They look comfortable, but we have to draw the line somewhere. When are we even supposed to wear these? When it’s hot? When it’s cold? When we’ve already stopped getting pedicures for the season? No thanks.

Visors

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images A model at the Benetton show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 17.

We’ll take a full hat instead, please.

The Wet Hair Look

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York on May 6.

Can we all agree that the amount of time it takes to achieve hair that looks like you have just gotten out of the shower is not worth it in 2020? What say you, Kim Kardashian?

Juicy Sweatsuits

Athleisure: Yes. Clothes with the word “Juicy” splayed across them: No thank you!

Fuzzy Hats

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A fuzzy hat worn by an attendee at the Shanghai Fashion Week on Oct. 13.