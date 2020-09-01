HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are the useful, practical and sometimes splurgy finds that our shopping editors tried and would recommend this month.

This is “Would Recommend” — a collection of our shopping editors’ favorite finds on the internet, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

When it comes to your cart, there are things that you know you need to get sooner rather than later, like cord organizers so your desk doesn’t get too cluttered. Then there are the items that you wait to splurge on, like a beautiful bar cart for happy hour cocktails (this midcentury-style cart from West Elm is one of our favorites).

Of course, with so much on the internet to shop through, you want to know what’s actually worth getting. Been there, done that (and by that, we mean read lots of reviews before clicking “checkout”).

Our editors at HuffPost Finds have pretty much seen it all when it comes to the online shopping sphere, including one-star ratings and products you can’t imagine exist (there are real rabbit holes out there, folks).

But when we find a product that we love, we want to tell you all about it. Enter “Would Recommend,” where we tell you what gets our stamp of approval.

Be sure to check out what we couldn’t get enough of in July 2020 and June 2020, too, as well as our quarantine edition of “Would Recommend.” Then check back next month to see what we’ll be recommending in September.