A drying rack that does a lot more than dry dishes

Food52

One thing that frustrates me about my otherwise decent-sized NYC apartment kitchen is that the sink is oddly placed at a 45-degree angle in a corner of the countertop. It means there’s a lot of unused space around there, in a kitchen where space is a premium. The folks at Food52 sent me their bestselling Five Two Over-The-Sink Drying Rack , and it’s obvious it’s a bestseller for a reason. This multipurpose drying rack does much more than just dry dishes. It folds out over your sink and stores away in seconds, so you don’t have to leave it out all the time (but you can if you want — that’s what I do). It can be used for various kitchen tasks, from serving as a colander for rinsing fruits and veggies to substituting as a cooling rack for just-baked cookies. Better still, you can just pop it into the dishwasher when it gets grimy. Keep in mind that it’s currently available for preorder, due to ship the week of Sept. 14.