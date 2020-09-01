When it comes to your cart, there are things that you know you need to get sooner rather than later, like cord organizers so your desk doesn’t get too cluttered. Then there are the items that you wait to splurge on, like a beautiful bar cart for happy hour cocktails (this midcentury-style cart from West Elm is one of our favorites).
Of course, with so much on the internet to shop through, you want to know what’s actually worth getting. Been there, done that (and by that, we mean read lots of reviews before clicking “checkout”).
Below, check out what we would recommend this month:
A vase that's half-full of pure liquid sunshine
You know those silly purchases you make that you don't need but you really just want? This orange juice vase was mine this month. I first saw it sold out at Ban.do and just loved how happy it made me feel. It's definitely something that puts a smile on your face. It says "pure liquid sunshine" on the back and makes any flower looks even better. This vase has been sitting on my desk ever since I spotted in back in stock. — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
I feel like my skin has grown progressively more dull in quarantine. I snagged a bottle of Glossier's Niteshine highlighter concentrate (in "Pale Pearl"), and I think it's my favorite thing in my beauty bag right now. I was worried that it might be too sparkly or obvious when worn, but it blends really naturally into the skin and leaves a dewy, healthy glow — something I'm missing this summer. I like it, too, because it's buildable. I can add just a little to my brow ridge or inner eye for a subtle glow, or layer it up on my cheekbones for a shine that won't quit. A little goes a long way, so I won't have to restock for a while. — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds
I love summer, but even I'll admit this season was a little hotter than I could handle — until I started bringing this fabulous mini handheld fan with me everywhere. Don't let the small size fool you: This fan creates a cool breeze that will take you from flustered to refreshed in seconds. The best parts are the rechargeable USB battery and budget-friendly price of $14. —Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
These days of social distancing have shown me just how important it is to actually get some shuteye every day. That's why I recently splurged on a new gold bed frame and mattress from Allswell. And since I spent less than my budget for both, I decided to search for cute sheet sets that'll make the new space somewhere where I want to spend time at the end of the day. I found this absolutely adorable peach-printed set (if you haven't heard, fruit prints are trendy now). They're soft to the touch and easy to put on my bed. I've washed them once already and didn't get any weird fuzz that sheets sometimes get. Of course, I had to get the matching duvet cover, too, for the full look. — Pardilla
The "mask-ne" has been really real for me this summer. Thankfully, a long time ago I discovered the magic that are pimple patches, specifically the original Mighty Patch. It's not uncommon for me these days to go to bed with approximately one to three of these on my face. Now that I'm working exclusively from home, I'll sometimes even leave one on my face throughout the day while I'm working and taking calls (because, hey, nobody on Zoom or Google Hangouts will notice or care!). I find that these patches really do work to reduce the size of — and length of time that I live with — painful pimples. — Nims
I've been eyeing WeWoreWhat's swimsuit collection for a while now, but the price tag has always been a bit outside of my budget. So I was thrilled when I saw that they were having a sample sale with items up to 70% off, and knew I had to make a move. I ordered The Danielle One-Piece in "Rust" and was impressed by the high-quality material and details. The wired cups offer plenty of support without being uncomfortable, and the high cut is just cheeky enough. My only complaint is that this suit runs pretty small. I typically wear a size 8, so I ordered a large and it just barely fit — but I'm making it work. — Gonzalez
Gucci is one of the few "splurgy" beauty brands that I completely get (Sunday Riley is up there, too). The brand's mascara and matte lipsticks are among the staples in my beauty bag. So when Sephora had a rare "buy more, save more" sale a few weeks back, I went ahead and checked out this Gucci sheer lipstick in the "Mildred Rosewood" shade. The light pink color is perfect, since it looks natural but gives my lips a little boost. It is creamy, stays on all day and makes me look put together even when I'm definitely not. The lipstick gets bonus points for the porcelain-like tube with painted flowers that's ridiculously pretty (I leave it on my vanity since it's too cute to hide). — Pardilla
I didn't really get the bike short trend at first, but as my summer mostly spent at home has dragged on, I've begun to understand the appeal of comfortable-as-hell bottoms that are basically like a second skin. We put together a guide to the best high-waist bike shorts for women on Amazon and I (no joke) purchased the first shorts on the list before the guide was even published. These BALEAF compression bike shorts with pockets met all my criteria: They're size-inclusive, come in a ton of fun colors and were affordable at just $24. I could do without the logo on the lower back of the waist band, but as an intro to bike shorts, they're well worth the price. — Nims
This water bottle looks like it graduated with top marks from art school, but you've got to admit that it's probably one of the cutest ones you'll find out there. I've been trying to keep hydrated while working from home but occasionally I do slip up. I wasn't looking for a water bottle, but I spotted this one at Nordstrom and just had to have it. This water bottle is made of stainless steel, making it super durable (I've dropped it twice and nothing has happened to it). I've also left it overnight and the water is still cool when I wake up. The lilac handle is easy to turn and I haven't had any trouble cleaning it. — Pardilla
A drying rack that does a lot more than dry dishes
One thing that frustrates me about my otherwise decent-sized NYC apartment kitchen is that the sink is oddly placed at a 45-degree angle in a corner of the countertop. It means there’s a lot of unused space around there, in a kitchen where space is a premium. The folks at Food52 sent me their bestselling Five Two Over-The-Sink Drying Rack, and it’s obvious it’s a bestseller for a reason. This multipurpose drying rack does much more than just dry dishes. It folds out over your sink and stores away in seconds, so you don’t have to leave it out all the time (but you can if you want — that’s what I do). It can be used for various kitchen tasks, from serving as a colander for rinsing fruits and veggies to substituting as a cooling rack for just-baked cookies. Better still, you can just pop it into the dishwasher when it gets grimy. Keep in mind that it’s currently available for preorder, due to ship the week of Sept. 14. — Nims