A strengthening hair oil for bottle blondes

Sephora

I've been bleaching my hair to some degree since I was about 14 years old. Though I've long upgraded from the at-home highlighting kits of my youth, I now find myself worrying more about the long-term care of my hair than about how it looks in a photo. I discovered Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector a few years ago as a solution to revitalize my formerly platinum blond locks. But when I discovered Olaplex had added the No. 7 Bonding Oil to its growing lineup, I knew I had to try it.I've now tried almost everything from the Olaplex line, and I can confidently say the Bonding Oil is my favorite. Perhaps it's because, according to my stylist Haley-May Block from The Wayward Hairdresser in Brooklyn, Olaplex products "smell like rich lady hair." More than that, this oil acts like a heat protectant and leaves strands looking shiny and feeling smooth because it repairs broken bonds in the hair from overheating , coloring, combing and brushing. I've noticed that when I use it on the ends of my styled look, it holds its shape a lot longer than without. I recommend applying a few drops to damp hair while it dries, as well as adding a few drops throughout ends before using heated tools.