The 14 Finds Our Shopping Editors Were Obsessed With In February

This month we were all about healthy hair, statement shoes and glossy everything.
Introducing Would Recommend a monthly collection of our shopping editors’ favorite finds on the internet, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

When you research products online for a living, you can’t help but pick up a few things for yourself along the way. There are meal kits to try, hype-worthy hair tools to review and so many sales to scour.

This month, our HuffPost Finds editors are obsessing over everything from comfy work pants and hooded trench coats to a strand-saving hair oil for bottle blondes. These are the products we’ve reviewed and then recommended to our friends and family off the record — and now we’re letting you in on the secret.

Check out what we loved in January 2020, and be sure to check back next month for our favorite finds of March 2020. In the meantime, take a look below at the 14 finds our editors loved this month.

Take a look:

1
Trousers that are comfortable enough for weekends and long workdays
Universal Standard
I received the Universal Standard Stephanie Wide-Leg Stripe Pant in a Universal Standard mystery box earlier this month, and I’ve probably worn them more than any other item of clothing in February. I initially wasn’t sold on them (you won’t usually see me in street style-inspired clothes), but I tried them on and was immediately converted.

They’re casual enough to wear on the weekends with sneakers, but are dressy enough to pair with a turtleneck or blazer on weekdays. They have trouser-like pockets on the backside that elevate them above your everyday pull-on wide-leg trousers. Within 30 minutes of wearing them outside of my home, two strangers complimented me on them and asked where they were from. I wear them in a Universal Standard size "small" — the equivalent of a size 14/16. — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

Find it for $125 at Universal Standard
2
A lip gloss that never feels sticky
Sephora
I've been dying to get back in the lip gloss game, but I just can't stand the sticky feeling of most. I should have known that Rihanna would be there to save me in my time of need.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is the most hydrating, nonsticky lip gloss I have ever worn, and I love how flattering the shimmery rose nude shade Fenty Glow is. It's formulated with shea butter, which is why it's so smooth and moisturizing. According to Rihanna, she made it so people would kiss more -- so not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear Fenty Gloss Bomb. — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Editor, HuffPost Finds

Find it for $19 at Sephora
3
A loafer — but not just any loafer
Nordstrom Rack
I've been trying to find these Marc Jacobs loafers for years. For years. I fell in love with the square toe and semi-blinding jewels. But they were almost $400 then, so I just kept a screenshot of the shoes and looked for them to go on sale. Luckily, they did. I snagged them the moment I saw them at Nordstrom Rack (they come in metallic blue and purple colors, too). They go with almost everything I own, so I've been wearing them weekly ever since. — Ambar Pardilla, Writer, HuffPost Finds

Find them for $190 at Nordstrom Rack
4
A strengthening hair oil for bottle blondes
Sephora
I've been bleaching my hair to some degree since I was about 14 years old. Though I've long upgraded from the at-home highlighting kits of my youth, I now find myself worrying more about the long-term care of my hair than about how it looks in a photo. I discovered Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector a few years ago as a solution to revitalize my formerly platinum blond locks. But when I discovered Olaplex had added the No. 7 Bonding Oil to its growing lineup, I knew I had to try it.


I've now tried almost everything from the Olaplex line, and I can confidently say the Bonding Oil is my favorite. Perhaps it's because, according to my stylist Haley-May Block from The Wayward Hairdresser in Brooklyn, Olaplex products "smell like rich lady hair." More than that, this oil acts like a heat protectant and leaves strands looking shiny and feeling smooth because it repairs broken bonds in the hair from overheating, coloring, combing and brushing. I've noticed that when I use it on the ends of my styled look, it holds its shape a lot longer than without. I recommend applying a few drops to damp hair while it dries, as well as adding a few drops throughout ends before using heated tools. — Nims

Find it for $28 at Sephora
5
A full-length trench coat with a hood
Sephora
April showers are coming sooner than we think, so I wanted to make sure I had a proper trench coat to weather the storm. I currently have a black trench coat that I love, but it's a very dressy high-low silhouette and doesn't have a hood. I needed something I could wear every day and that would offer full coverage, so I snagged this London Fog Missy Removable Hood Trench Coat when I spotted it for 55% off. — Gonzalez

Find it for $100 at Nordstrom Rack
6
A braided headband
Anthropologie
Since the rise of padded headbands, I've gone in on expanding my collection of hair accessories. I've found that braided headbands really suit my face and aren't too overwhelming to wear with a workweek wardrobe, as they can go with blazer or a T-shirt. I got this faux leather version in black, which is definitely more comfortable than some of the other headbands I own, and am already thinking about getting it in white. — Pardilla

Find it for $18 at Anthropologie
7
A lipstick that became a surprise favorite
Glossier
I hated Glossier's Generation G lipstick when I first got it. Honestly. I hated it, and complained that it was too bland, too drying and not really that flattering. But then I just ... kept using it. Day after day. And somehow I’ve run out six months later and found myself ordering a replacement over the weekend. In an interesting turn of events, the lipstick I wasn't enthusiastic about quietly became my go-to favorite.

In fact, I’ve grown to rely on the semi-matte, semi-glossy quality of Glossier's first lip product. When it wears off (which it does — it’s not meant to be a long-wear lip product), it at least doesn’t leave me with an awkward pinkish ring of color around the edges of my lip line, like nearly every other red lip shade out there. It goes on light, but is buildable to a deeper, richer color. It doesn’t hurt that it’s half the price of my second-favorite lip shade from Givenchy (in Orange Adrenaline). And, I can grab it in a set with Boy Brow, my other Glossier stand-by, for less. — Nims

Find it for $18 at Glossier
8
A classic moisturizer that's perfect for winter
Sephora
As a self-diagnosed skin care addict, I'm always searching for the latest product promising to give me dewy, healthy, glowy skin. When it comes to moisturizers, I've gone through tons of tubes, tubs and jars trying to find what works for me during the day, at night, in sweltering summers, and during icy winters.

Surprisingly, I've never tried a Kiehl's product before -- but damn was I humbled when I first did. Nearly 170 years of skin care experience is nothing to sneeze at. This stuff works wonders on dry, winter-ravaged skin. KIEHL'S Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream is a thick, cool cream that's very gentle on the skin, lasts all day and absorbs very quickly, so it's light enough to use in the daytime (at least in the winter — I'll probably swap it out for my favorite summer daytime gel moisturizer in a few months). — Gonzalez

Find it for $32 at Sephora
9
Small silk scrunchies that hold up to unruly hair
Sephora
I'm obsessed with my Slip silk zodiac sleeping mask that I've had since the holidays. It's one of the best things I've ever put on my body, and I can't stop talking about it (seriously, ask the editors of Finds). So when I saw a set of three silk scrunchies from Slip at Sephora earlier this month, I had to try them. I thought they would be easy on my unruly curly hair. I got the mini version of the set (I didn't want to drop $40 on the full-sized pack until I knew if I liked them) for $20. They are everything I wanted and more. — Pardilla

Find it for $39 at Sephora
10
Coveralls that are made for all bodies
Brittany Nims / HuffPost
I’ve worn dozens of jumpsuits and rompers in my life. I love them and swear by them on days I want to look good without much effort. I'd remained skeptical about zip-front coveralls or a so-called "boilersuit" because I was convinced I didn’t have the “right” body shape for their shapeless, baggy tomboy vibes. But the older I got, the more it dawned on me: I don't really give a shit! And I shouldn't.

One day in this Madewell Garment-Dyed Zip-Front Coverall Jumpsuit, and I’m convinced I might've been an aloof artist or an old-timey mechanic in another life. I've received so many compliments on this jumpsuit, it's almost as if the universe wanted to reaffirm that I shouldn't be skeptical of stepping outside my comfort zone. In fact, this boilersuit comes in inclusive sizes (XXS to 3X, as well as petite sizing) for folks of all shapes. I have the Avalon Pink shade for spring (it also comes in a stunning "Fountain" blue and a minimalist "Antique Cream" that would be cute with strappy sandals or mules). It's a Madewell best-seller, and I can see why. — Nims

Find it for $148 at Madewell
11
A pair of strappy faux-snakeskin sandals
Urban Outfitters
I'll admit I'm getting a little bored of boot season, and with spring only a few weeks away I knew I had to snag these UO Mellie Strappy Heels when I spotted them in the sale section of Urban Outfitters IRL. The pair I found looked like these but in black with a croc-leather look. (Unfortunately, it looks like UO no longer carries that exact style but these are basically identical!) I can't wait to pair these with dresses and jeans for the spring. — Gonzalez

Find them for $39 at Urban Outfitters
12
The mother of all sticker books
Amazon
Despite owning my Mac since college, I've never decorated it at all. And this month I decided to change that, especially since my work laptop was plastered with stickers that were starting to come apart. Since I didn't want to spend money on individual stickers, I got this ban.do sticker book on Amazon with 35 pages worth of them. And for $13, I couldn't resist. The pages are arranged by color and now my personal and work laptop finally show off my personality. — Pardilla

Find it for $13 at Amazon
13
A meal kit that makes weeknight dinners a breeze
Hello Fresh
I started using HelloFresh after the holidays to curb my habit of dining out on weekdays. I'm a vegetarian, so any meal kit I tried needed to cater to my diet with interesting recipes that were easy to prepare and tasty. I've been using HelloFresh for a few weeks now, and found the meals extremely easy to prepare and less time-consuming to whip up than other meal plans I've tried in the past.

In the past four weeks, I've made recipes like classic French onion soup with gruyere toast and apple dijon salad, crispy chickpea tabbouleh bowls with creamy feta dressing and veggie chiles rellenos with guacamole and zesty crema. All of the meals took under an hour to make, and most were done in 30 minutes or less. I definitely recommend HelloFresh as an option for folks who want to get back in the habit of cooking at home more, or those who need easy meals that won't challenge their knife skills in the kitchen. — Nims

Learn more about Hello Fresh's meal kit subscriptions
14
A burgundy baby bucket bag
Urban Outfitters
I've been looking for a burgundy bag all winter, so when I saw this adorable Luce Drawstring Bucket Bag for 70% off, I knew I needed it. I love wearing it with all-black outfits for a subtle pop of color. While the strap isn't a crossbody, it's just long enough to wear strapped across my chest — which admittedly makes me feel very cool. — Gonzalez

Find it for $15 at Urban Outfitters
