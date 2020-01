The blowdryer brush the internet is obsessed with

I finally listened to all the hype and got the now-famous Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush . The brush was even profiled/investigated in a Vox story recently. I have been blow-drying my hair almost every other day in the past few months and had too many bad hair days to count. I don’t really have the patience to sit there with a brush and hope for the best. So I bought the Revlon brush to see if it would cut the time I was spending on my hair. And for the most part, I do like it. It gets my hair dry in 10 minutes and leaves it shiny with some waves. I use an OGX Argan oil and thermal spray that I’m sure helps my hair along, too. The brush doesn’t volumize my hair — it leaves it straighter on top, and it can get a bit tiring to keep rolling the brush through my hair. Still, I just really appreciate not having to spend too much time on my hair anymore. I got mine at Walmart for $35 but you can get the brush at Amazon and Target , too, for the same price. — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer ( Find it for $35 at Walmart .)