A duo of pretty face masks for these unprecedented times
BaubleBar
"Remember when everyone kept saying these were unprecedented times at the beginning of the pandemic? They were and still are, but we're just living through some really strange times. In these weird moments, face masks have become an essential and I've been trying to stock up on ones that'll last. I loved these from BaubleBar when they first came out, snagging them in a floral and gingham. Now the brand's offering more colors. They're easy to put on, adjust around the ears and can breathe. They make everything seem less scary." - Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
"I got this adorable handwoven rattan crossbody bag during the Amazon Big Style Sale and I'm obsessed with it! It's super lightweight but has enough room for bulkier items like sunglasses, hand sanitizer, a phone and more. It has an adjustable strap for on the shoulder and crossbody styling, while the magnetic snap closure keeps all of my items secure. I've gotten so many compliments on it and will be wearing it well into August." - Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
"I've gotten pretty good at doing my own nails during quarantine, and now that the salons are opening up I think I'll leave the pedicures to the professionals but will continue to do my hands myself. This OPI nail polish "Sun, Sea, and Sand in My Pants" is the perfect bright yellow for summer and the thick brush makes it super easy to work with." - Gonzalez
"As Finds' resident summer-averse writer, I've got to reiterate how much I don't like the summer. It's hot, humid and unbearable. And the warm weather means lots of mosquito bites, which always look like bruises on me. Luckily, I recently discovered this Benadryl cooling spray that makes the itchiness go away. It's refreshing to spray on and I usually forget I have a bite in the first place after a couple of minutes of putting it on. I'm keeping this with me at all times until the end of summer" - Pardilla
"It's no secret that comfy has become the dress code for quarantine. So as I've gotten more into at-home workouts and the weather's warmed up, I've been in search of some affordable matching biker short and sports bra sets. I decided to give Old Navy's activewear collection a try and was not disappointed. These bike shorts and this sports bra are made with really breathable and stretchy material that offer support in all the right places. I got them in bright orange for summer and they make my day." - Gonzalez
Picnic essentials to make al fresco dining more comfortable
HuffPost
"I live a block away from the largest park in Brooklyn, which means that's where I've been spending most of my free time during the pandemic. I've also been looking for cool accessories to make a picnic more comfortable because dining on the grass is never as cozy as you think it'll be. I've had a PackIt Freezable bag for a while now that's been extremely useful this summer. I recommend freezing it for a few days before you plan to use it and also adding an additional ice pack or two on extra hot days. I also purchased a couple of these Coleman Stadium Seats to make sitting in the grass a bit more comfortable when you want a back rest. And, because I'm still slightly cautious about going into stores for non-essentials, I picked up a cute insulated Ban.do tumbler to bring my own iced coffees on the go." - Nims