An affordable under-eye concealer

Glossier

"I used to be a devout user of Milk Makeup's Flex Concealer , but after the pandemic, I decided to find something a bit more affordable that would still cover up dark spots and brighten my under-eyes. I bought a little jar of Glossier's Stretch Concealer a few months back, and am now dubbing it a more affordable option if you love Milk Makeup's concealer (though Milk Makeup does carry a wider shade range). I particularly love that it's buildable, so I can get as much or as little coverage as I want. And, as with all Glossier products, it leaves just a hint of healthy dewiness behind , so even when I'm wearing just a swipe of it, my skin looks glossy and hydrated as if I'm going au naturel."