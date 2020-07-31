HuffPost Finds

The 10 Finds Our Shopping Editors Were Obsessed With In July

This month, we were all about a no-nonsense activewear set, picnic essentials for the park and a cooling spray for itchy mosquito bites.

These are the useful, practical and sometimes splurgy finds that our shopping editors tried and would recommend this month.
You might have your eye on a quarantine purchase, whether you’re looking for cotton sheets on Amazon to catch some Z’s, a kid-friendly meal kit that the entire family will love or a matching activewear set now that athleisure has become one of the biggest quarantine trends.

Here at HuffPost Finds, our shopping editors shop a lot, searching through the internet for the best finds that, well, we can find. This month, we found sexy face shields (yes, they exist!), weekender bags with wheels for road trips and uh, underwear subscription services ... because you never know.

While we were shopping for you, our readers, we couldn’t help but check out some of our carts, too. Our favorite finds of the month make it here, to our “Would Recommend” series, where we tell you why we love them.

In July, our editors were obsessed with a rattan crossbody bag that’s been complimented tons of times, an affordable under-eye concealer for a drop of dewiness and pretty face masks that make everything seem less scary. You can check down below to see what we would recommend this month.

Be sure to check out what we couldn’t get enough of in June 2020 and May 2020, too. And check back next month to see what we’ll be recommending in August.

Below, check out what we would recommend this month:

1
A duo of pretty face masks for these unprecedented times
BaubleBar
"Remember when everyone kept saying these were unprecedented times at the beginning of the pandemic? They were and still are, but we're just living through some really strange times. In these weird moments, face masks have become an essential and I've been trying to stock up on ones that'll last. I loved these from BaubleBar when they first came out, snagging them in a floral and gingham. Now the brand's offering more colors. They're easy to put on, adjust around the ears and can breathe. They make everything seem less scary." - Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Find the set of two for $12 at BaubleBar.
2
A prepared meal service to take the stress out of quarantine cooking and clean up
Daily Harvest
"We've talked a lot about Daily Harvest lately. Most recently, we teamed up with Daily Harvest to review their new flatbreads and plant-based ice creams. We've also reviewed Daily Harvest a few months ago to see if it's at all worth it. After hearing so much about it, I decided to give it a try for myself — and so far have not been disappointed. I'm extremely burned out on quarantine cooking and clean up, and would do almost anything to avoid dirtying up another pot or pan. Daily Harvest has taken the stress out of weekday lunchtime. The vegan frozen meals like the Artichoke + Lemon Harvest Bowl and snacks like the Peach + Almond Bites are unlike anything else I've had. It allows me to eat healthy without thinking about eating healthy. So far, the best Daily Harvest meals I've tried are the Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash, the Artichoke + Spinach Flatbread and the Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote vegan ice cream. If you're curious about giving it a go, use code HUFFPOST to get $25 off your first box." - Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

Check out Daily Harvest.
3
The quintessential summer bag
Amazon
"I got this adorable handwoven rattan crossbody bag during the Amazon Big Style Sale and I'm obsessed with it! It's super lightweight but has enough room for bulkier items like sunglasses, hand sanitizer, a phone and more. It has an adjustable strap for on the shoulder and crossbody styling, while the magnetic snap closure keeps all of my items secure. I've gotten so many compliments on it and will be wearing it well into August." - Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Find it for $27 at Amazon.
4
A tote bag that I've been eyeing for a while
Shopbop
"I first saw Clare V.'s designs at Anthropologie, where the designer has her own collection, including this teal tee and polka dot scrunchie. But her bags can be pretty pricey, so I've been holding out to find one on sale. I saw this tote bag and had to get it right away. It fits almost anything and it's perfect for getting groceries or going to the park." - Pardilla

Find it for $68 at Shopbop.
5
A home office chair that's anything but corporate
Home Depot
"I had been using one of my wooden IKEA dining chairs as a work-from-home office chair. But after a few months of that, I was feeling the results in my lower back and needed a more permanent setup for my new small-space West Elm secretary desk. We published a guide to office chairs that aren't ugly and are good for your back, and I ended up buying this gold and velvet tufted desk chair in pink. It was extremely simple to put together (no tools required) and it actually makes me excited to sit down and work each morning!" - Nims

While the chair's sold out at Wayfair, you can find it at Home Depot for $200.
6
A nail polish that'll pick up your mood
Amazon
"I've gotten pretty good at doing my own nails during quarantine, and now that the salons are opening up I think I'll leave the pedicures to the professionals but will continue to do my hands myself. This OPI nail polish "Sun, Sea, and Sand in My Pants" is the perfect bright yellow for summer and the thick brush makes it super easy to work with." - Gonzalez

Find it for $11 at Amazon.
7
An affordable under-eye concealer
Glossier
"I used to be a devout user of Milk Makeup's Flex Concealer, but after the pandemic, I decided to find something a bit more affordable that would still cover up dark spots and brighten my under-eyes. I bought a little jar of Glossier's Stretch Concealer a few months back, and am now dubbing it a more affordable option if you love Milk Makeup's concealer (though Milk Makeup does carry a wider shade range). I particularly love that it's buildable, so I can get as much or as little coverage as I want. And, as with all Glossier products, it leaves just a hint of healthy dewiness behind, so even when I'm wearing just a swipe of it, my skin looks glossy and hydrated as if I'm going au naturel." - Nims

Find it for $18 at Glossier.
8
A cooling spray for all those mosquito bites
Walmart
"As Finds' resident summer-averse writer, I've got to reiterate how much I don't like the summer. It's hot, humid and unbearable. And the warm weather means lots of mosquito bites, which always look like bruises on me. Luckily, I recently discovered this Benadryl cooling spray that makes the itchiness go away. It's refreshing to spray on and I usually forget I have a bite in the first place after a couple of minutes of putting it on. I'm keeping this with me at all times until the end of summer" - Pardilla

Find it for $5 at Walmart.
9
A no-nonsense activewear set
Gap
"It's no secret that comfy has become the dress code for quarantine. So as I've gotten more into at-home workouts and the weather's warmed up, I've been in search of some affordable matching biker short and sports bra sets. I decided to give Old Navy's activewear collection a try and was not disappointed. These bike shorts and this sports bra are made with really breathable and stretchy material that offer support in all the right places. I got them in bright orange for summer and they make my day." - Gonzalez

Find this sports bra for $24 and these bike shorts for $16 at Old Navy.
10
Picnic essentials to make al fresco dining more comfortable
HuffPost
"I live a block away from the largest park in Brooklyn, which means that's where I've been spending most of my free time during the pandemic. I've also been looking for cool accessories to make a picnic more comfortable because dining on the grass is never as cozy as you think it'll be. I've had a PackIt Freezable bag for a while now that's been extremely useful this summer. I recommend freezing it for a few days before you plan to use it and also adding an additional ice pack or two on extra hot days. I also purchased a couple of these Coleman Stadium Seats to make sitting in the grass a bit more comfortable when you want a back rest. And, because I'm still slightly cautious about going into stores for non-essentials, I picked up a cute insulated Ban.do tumbler to bring my own iced coffees on the go." - Nims

Find the seat for $11, tote bag for $25 and tumbler for $16 at Amazon.
