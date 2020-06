A kitchen gadget that's perfect for summer

"Growing up, homemade ice cream was a summer staple in our household. My mother used an ancient-looking ice cream maker that required buckets of ice and rock salt and sounded like a piece of professional machinery. It was best used outside or in the bathtub for easy cleanup. But ice cream makers have come a long way since then. This Cuisinart ice cream and frozen yogurt maker is extremely easy to use — and a fun summer quarantine pastime. I've been following The New York Times' guide on how to make ice cream, and my boyfriend and I have had a lot of fun testing new recipes and flavors. I also purchased these ice cream containers for all our homemade treats. Now if only I could master a classic custard ice cream base , I'd be all set."