A colorful art print to brighten up my workspace
Rifle Paper Co.
"After months of working from home, I finally got a desk last month and have been looking for things to dress up my workspace. I've been getting tired of staring at a blank wall above me, so I decided to look for art prints that'll give my eyes a break from a sometimes blank screen (writer's block is real). I loved this 'Alice in Wonderland' art print from Rifle Paper Co., which features the brand's signature flowers. Of course, I had to get a floral notepad to match, too." — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
"I've been a fan of this Everlane scoop-back bodysuit for a while now. I first bought it in black (now sold out) a few years ago, and it quickly became a summer staple with jean shorts, skirts and even with jeans and under blazers. I was excited to see Everlane brought it back in a few more colors, Heather Gray and Pale Pink (I bought both). I like them because they're the definition of effortless, but are also comfortable and breathable for the summer. Bustier gals be warned, though. It's not really designed for wearing with a bra, so keep that in mind if your girls need more support." — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds
Platform sandals with arch support that are comfy and cute
Naturalizer
"I've been on the hunt for a pair of nude platform sandals since last summer. I'm flat-footed and try to wear shoes that have a heel or arch support, which aren't common with flatforms so I haven't been able to find a pair that work for me. These Naturlizer Brooke sandals in Mauve have light support and aren't totally flat, so I can wear them to walk and dance." — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
"Since this summer's going to be about staying in rather than going out, I'm hoping to just invest in T-shirts that'll get me through those unbearably hot days. Everlane's mock necks became my go-tos this winter, so I went ahead and tried the brand's Boxy Raglan Tee. It's light but holds up in the dryer, and it's so comfortable to wear around the house and outside in my backyard. I already bought it in three colors." — Pardilla
"I've been on the hunt for comfortable, fun and size-inclusive undies for a while now, and haven't really been all that impressed with any of them until I tried Parade. These colorful, well-designed undies come in a staggering seven sizes (from XS to 3X) and most styles are available in no fewer than 12 colors. What makes them unique is a mesh, adaptive waistband that's comfortable and actually stays in place all day — no rolling or bunching." — Nims
"I recently needed a portable speaker for a beach trip. I spotted this OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $26 on Amazon — with a 4.4-star rating and 56,000 reviews — and ordered it. Let me tell you, this little speaker packs a punch. It charges really quickly and has a 14-hour playtime, with a very adjustable volume. I love how easy it is to disconnect and switch between different phones, and because it's splash-proof it's perfect to use by the pool or beach." – Gonzalez
"I know, I know. Why buy boots when the summer's just begun? Well, I've got to be honest: For me, this season's just filled with frizzy curls and sweat. So I'm looking forward to the fall. And it's the right time to break in shoes around the house. I always have trouble finding boots that fit me in time for the winter, but these are perfect — they're easy to walk in, pull on and so, so comfortable. Plus, with a platform heel, I can feel just a little bit taller." — Pardilla
"Growing up, homemade ice cream was a summer staple in our household. My mother used an ancient-looking ice cream maker that required buckets of ice and rock salt and sounded like a piece of professional machinery. It was best used outside or in the bathtub for easy cleanup. But ice cream makers have come a long way since then. This Cuisinart ice cream and frozen yogurt maker is extremely easy to use — and a fun summer quarantine pastime. I've been following The New York Times' guide on how to make ice cream, and my boyfriend and I have had a lot of fun testing new recipes and flavors. I also purchased these ice cream containers for all our homemade treats. Now if only I could master a classic custard ice cream base, I'd be all set." — Nims
The prepared meal service that's become my lunchtime hero
Daily Harvest
"It's no secret that we're fans of Daily Harvest over at HuffPost Finds, but I really came to appreciate the service when I ordered a month's worth of lunches during lockdown. After three months of cooking in quarantine, I was really over making my own lunch and it was getting difficult to make healthy, interesting meals with limits on fruits and veggies at the grocery store. It's been amazing to open my fridge, pick a fun lunch, pop it in the microwave for a few minutes, and have a hot, healthy, plant-based meal." — Gonzalez
"I got this lip palette last month, but put it away since I'm not wearing much on my lips these days except for occasionally putting on some lip balm with just a hint of color. I found it at the bottom of my makeup bag and started using it to feel a little more dressed up this month. I'm happy to report that it's good — the shades stay on during the day and the lip brush ensures one side of your lips doesn't look bigger than the other. There's a mirror inside to check if you've got any lipstick on your teeth. And this packaging? Ridiculously pretty." — Pardilla
A top-rated sunscreen, to see if it's worth the hype
HuffPost Finds
"We've previously written about La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk because it's consistently top-rated by Consumer Reports. I spotted some in the FSA Store earlier this year (it's now sold out) and decided to see if it's really worth the hype. I've been using it for a few months and haven't suffered a single sunburn this season. What makes it unique is that it doesn't have much of a scent, and it goes on smooth without a whitecast or oily finish. I like that it's gentle enough to use on the face without breakouts, too. I've been keeping it next to my makeup bag and swiping on a light layer after my moisturizer each morning." — Nims
"I always have really good luck with how Missguided clothes fit me, but I've never tried their swimwear before. I got this Rib Mix and Match Bandeau Bikini Top and Boomerang Bottom for a beach weekend and was so surprised at how well the top fit. It has a thick band for support and the material was snug, so I wasn't constantly adjusting or lifting my top, which usually happens with most strapless suits." — Gonzalez
"Moisturizing is a big part of my daily body care routine. I usually slather on baby oil while I'm still in the shower or cover myself with cocoa butter. I've heard about Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream before and noticed the bright, yellow tub on Sephora shelves, but it wasn't until I received a sample of it last month that I fell in love. It's a super thick cream, with a whipped consistency that absorbs into skin but still leaves it plump and dewy. The salted caramel and pistachio scent is sweet, but not overpowering. It's made with lots of oils and antioxidants that nourish and restore the skin. This has definitely become my summer go-to and I might have to stock up for the winter, too." — Gonzalez