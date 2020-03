A digital coffee mug that keeps coffee warm for hours

"I’m a self-diagnosed coffee snob, which means I’m very particular about how I drink and enjoy my morning cup of joe. I like my coffee black, no sugar, fresh ground from quality coffee beans (preferably Bluestone Lane’s Flagstaff beans or Blue Bottle’s Bella Donovan blend) -- and it must be piping hot.I received the Ember Ceramic Smart Mug as a gift a few years ago, and didn’t put it to use much until I started working from home. The mug comes with a charging base that looks nice sitting on a desk. When you download the Ember app, you can set your precise preferred drinking temperature and the mug will keep your drink there. Through conference calls, meetings, Slack sessions and bathroom breaks, your drink will stay just as hot as you like it, for up to an hour and a half without the charging base, and all day if you set it atop the base.And, though you can find from chain retailers like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond , I recommend snagging one from the MoMA Design Store . Unfortunately, the MoMA and its shop are now closed, but shopping through the MoMA Design Store’s website is an easy way to support the museum right now." —