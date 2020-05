A hype-worthy razor

Billie

"It's occasionally been hard to feel motivated in the mornings during quarantine. Without a schedule or typical routine, I feel a bit lost. So, on a bit of a whim, I purchased a Billie razor starter kit and a bottle of Billie's shave cream . I mostly wanted a fun, new product that would make me excited to jump in the shower in the mornings and get my day started. (But I also am just very bad at remembering to buy new razors when I should.) So far, I'm very impressed by my Billie razor. The shave cream has a light citrus scent and goes on creamy, and I get an extremely close shave every time when I use them together. I mostly appreciate that replacement blades will be auto-delivered like clockwork when I need a fresh one, so I never really have to worry about buying new ones again." -Find the razor kit for $9 and shaving cream for $8 at Billie.