Personalized stockings from Etsy

EtchCraft / Etsy

For the last few Christmases, my boyfriend and I have used those cheap, undoubtedly flammable, red and white stockings I probably picked up from a K-Mart on my way home from work one evening. But this year, with us spending more time at home than ever before, I wanted to buy us some cute and personalized stockings we'd be happy to pull out year after year. Most of the personalized stockings options on Etsy were already sold out, but I spotted this cute option that comes with custom, personalized wooden name tags. You can choose both a knit stocking (red or white!) and a personalized name tag, or you can just select the wooden name tags, if you have your own favorite stockings at home already. Best of all, they arrived in about a week! -