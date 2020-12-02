November is officially over and for our tired out shopping editors that means forgetting the words “Black Friday” until next year.
In the last couple of weeks, we’ve been busy keeping our eyes and ears open for all the best deals happening before, during and after Cyber Week. After this unusual year, we couldn’t expect Cyber Week to be usual — instead we got “Black November” and markdowns that lasted for whole month.
And of course, our shopping editors have done some shopping on their own this month. That’s why we brought back our “Would Recommend” series, where we tell you about our favorite finds of the month and why we recommend them.
Below, check out what we would recommend this month:
1
A cleansing oil to clean off the day's makeup
Sephora
I don't wear too much makeup but there are two things I have to put on everyday to look presentable at least — eyeliner and mascara. Unfortunately, taking off eye makeup at the end of the day (or after a long night) can be challenging and I usually end up looking like a raccoon. Fortunately, I found this Caudalie cleansing oil that does the job with ease. It melts away makeup without leaving my skin oily or lashes in the skin. You just have to massage it in — no pulling or tugging required. For a fresh feeling face, this has become my go-to. - Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
For the last few Christmases, my boyfriend and I have used those cheap, undoubtedly flammable, red and white stockings I probably picked up from a K-Mart on my way home from work one evening. But this year, with us spending more time at home than ever before, I wanted to buy us some cute and personalized stockings we'd be happy to pull out year after year. Most of the personalized stockings options on Etsy were already sold out, but I spotted this cute option that comes with custom, personalized wooden name tags. You can choose both a knit stocking (red or white!) and a personalized name tag, or you can just select the wooden name tags, if you have your own favorite stockings at home already. Best of all, they arrived in about a week! - Brittany Nims, Head Of HuffPost Finds
I recently moved into an apartment with a smaller kitchen, it took some getting used to, but with the right organization and products I've managed to make it a functional and comfortable space! My sink has a dishwasher directly under it which is a blessing, but that does take away from the storage and leaves me without a place to put dish soap, gloves, sponges, brushes and my roll out drying rack for the items I prefer to hand wash. Fortunately it's right next to my fridge and I found this magnetic shelf with just enough space to store and hang all of my dishwashing accessories. It's a small and inexpensive item that's made all of the difference. - Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
Nope, this isn't like the masks that (*shudders*) we're used to wearing by now — it's strictly for bedtime. I've been a big fan of Slip's sleeping masks since last year when I got the embroidered zodiac version of one. They feel like what I imagine heaven would be like. These sleeping masks are silky smooth (made with mulberry silk) and cover my eyes completely to get some shuteye. This limited-edition lipstick mask from the brand caught my eye a couple of weeks ago and I finally splurged on it this month. I slip it on and I'm asleep within a couple of minutes (the darkness really helps) and the elastic in the back doesn't pull my hair. If you're hoping to treat yourself, this is the perfect thing to get. - Pardilla
I've been feeling really burned out on my weekday work-from-home wardrobe recently. I don't want to wear leggings every day, but I also don't want to sit in jeans every day if I don't have to. Instead, I've been looking for dressier loungewear that looks cute but is still cozy. I was gifted this stretchy jumpsuit from Amazon, and it fits the bill exactly. It's from Amazon's in-house fashion brand Daily Ritual, which specializes in comfy, elevated basics. It's really stretchy and runs large, so I'd recommend sizing down. - Nims
I've gotten in the habit of doing 30 minutes of obé Fitness almost every week day, and try to switch it up with a run once or twice a week. But now that it's getting colder and darker, I'm less inclined to go for a run. I had the opportunity to review P.vovle for a limited time and found it to be a great at-home pilates workout. So I actually signed up for my own subscription and will be mixing that in with obé workouts this winter. - Gonzalez
A laptop stand to give my neck some much-needed support
Urban Outfitters
These months of working-from-home have been absolutely torturous on my eyes and well, every other body part. But, as a procrastinator since birth, I have put off adjusting my home office setup until the end of the year. This laptop stand was exactly what I was looking for and needed for my neck, which has been permanently in a hunched over position since March. This ergonomic laptop lifter (I'm not particularly versed in tech talk) keeps my screen at eye level so I can actually type away. I've been using it during off-hours for Netflix, too, so it's well worth it. Keep in mind that while the picture shows a gold stand, it only comes in silver. - Pardilla
A personalized laptop case for your giftee's new MacBook Air
Mark & Graham
My boyfriend is a tech obsessive, so of course he had to be among the first to buy the new MacBook Air with an Apple M1 chip. He (not so subtly) hinted that he wanted a new MacBook laptop sleeve to protect his new purchase, so I went to digging for something practical, stylish and still affordable. I ended up buying this really sleek monogrammed laptop sleeve from Mark & Graham for an impressive deal. Not only is it half-off, but right now it's an additional 30% off and also comes with free shipping. For $12 extra, I was able to customize the monogram with his initials. - Nims
I was in need of new counter stools to go with my new kitchen island and wanted something that would fit neatly underneath the ledge, but had some sort of back for support. I love the look of leather and found this set of two faux leather counter stools in saddle brown for a steal. They were super easy to assemble, lightweight and comfortable enough to enjoy a meal. - Gonzalez
I can't go a month without adding to my personal jewelry collection. I've loved Lele Sadoughi's accessories from afar for awhile but it wasn't until the last couple of months that I've brought from the brand. These flower statement earrings are hard to miss. They're big but somehow still manage to be dainty at the same time. They aren't heavy at all so I don't mind wearing them through all those work calls. - Pardilla
Rechargeable hand warmers, the perfect stocking stuffer for these times
Amazon
These are weird times we're living in, friends. To prepare for a winter spent mostly at home or social distancing outdoors, my boyfriend and I preemptively purchased two rechargeable hand warmers that we'd be able to take with us on extremely cold days. The ones we got also work as a flashlight and phone charge. While the exact style we purchased now appears to be sold out on Amazon and elsewhere, we previously pulled together a guide to reusable and rechargeable hand warmers to get you through the winter, so we recommend browsing that guide for models that are in stock. They'd make a good stocking stuffer for the friend or family member who's not looking forward to outdoor dining in the cold. - Nims
A pair of polka-dot, pointy-toe flats for dressier days
J.Crew Factory
I have to say that getting dressed up every morning has helped me get through the toughest days in the last few months. It definitely felt weird to dress up when there was nothing to dress up for at first, but I can honestly say it has kept me sane (And I'm not alone, either!). Dressing up like I would to work everyday has also given me the perfect excuse to buy and break in shoes — even if no one else but me is seeing them. I spotted this polka-dot pair at J.Crew Factory, which is one of my favorite places to shop since everything I've ever bought from there has lasted. These flats aren't just adorable, they're comfortable to walk around in. No blisters to report at all. - Pardilla