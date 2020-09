A hair mask that's helped my oiler-than-usual locks

Anthropologie

I recently rediscovered this hair mask that was hiding in the back of a bathroom drawer. I used to use it all the time but then just stopped when I ran out of my last tub in the beginning of the year. From Project Beauty , these hair masks are made with different yogurts and are called hairgurts . There's one that's strawberry and banana, another that's coconut and açai, but I use the almond and honey one. It's meant to repair hair. My hair can get pretty oily after just a day or two of not washing it but I've been noticing it's been getting even oiler throughout the summer. Luckily, I found an extra of the almond and honey tub that I didn't know I had a few weeks ago. I can already see a difference in my hair — it looks much healthier than before and much less oily. The almond and honey leaves my hair smelling delicious. I leave it on in the shower after I shampoo and I've noticed that the longer you leave it in, the better. It's recommended that you leave it in for five to 10 minutes and I go the full 10. —