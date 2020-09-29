HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are the useful, practical and sometimes splurgy finds that our shopping editors would recommend this month.

This is “Would Recommend” — a collection of our shopping editors’ favorite finds on the internet, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

Our shopping editors have been doing tons of shopping in September. From space heaters that won’t take up too much space to the best places to find art-deco inspired furniture, we’ve been busy searching the internet for what’s actually worth buying.

This month, we went to the greener pastures of cottagecore, the biggest trend to come out of quarantine. We found a few Latinx-owned businesses that you can support now and always. We even asked experts for tips on how to actually store away your seasonal clothes.

At the end of the month, we can’t help but reflect on our own shopping habits, too, and there are a few things that we definitely would recommend. Those things make it here, to our “Would Recommend” series, where we tell you about our favorite finds and why we love them so much.

In September, our editors we obsessed with trusty tampon subscription, a nostalgic game to get through these tough times and faux fur blanket that’s warm enough for the cold weather.

