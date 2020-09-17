HuffPost Finds

11 Finds Our Shopping Editors Were Obsessed With This Summer

We were all about a dress as comfortable as yoga pants, Sunday Riley cleanser for a fresh face and an easy-to-carry cooler for outdoor time this summer.

These are the finds that got us through the hot, hot summer.
It probably felt like a long, long quarantine summer — and it might have been the weirdest few months we ever saw, with socially distant picnics in the park and shopping at museum gift shops online rather than IRL.

In the summer, our shopping editors were busy finding out where to buy breathable face masks for exercising outside, how the cottagecore trend took over quarantine and the best places for trendy Southwestern furniture.

Of course, we sometimes had to shop for ourselves, too.

Before the summer leaves us — autumn falls on Sept. 22 — our shopping editors look back at the best buys we made in June, July, August and the start of September.

This is the end-of-summer edition of our “Would Recommend” series, where we tell you all about our favorite finds and why we love them. This time around, we’re featuring the best buys we made this summer. These definitely aren’t just summer flings.

From an open-backed dress that’s as comfortable as yoga pants to a Sunday Riley cleanser for a fresh face and an easy-to-carry cooler for outdoor time, these were the 11 finds we were obsessed with this summer.

Check out our favorite finds of summer 2020.

1
A dress as comfortable as yoga pants
Rec Room
I had a minor procedure on my back earlier this summer that required a few stitches and bandages. Basically, wearing a bra or restrictive clothing was super uncomfortable for a couple of weeks at the peak of summer. I was glad to have this open-back dress from Black-owned clothing brand Rec Room, which specializes in dressier-than-your-average athleisure. I could wear the open-back dress without a bra (though you can wear a bra with it if you prefer!), and it's made of the stretchy material you've come to associate with comfy undies and sweat-proof workout gear. Even if I hadn't just had a minor surgery, I would have been glad to have this comfy, moisture-wicking dress in my summer wardrobe. Summer is coming to a close, and Rec Room just released a jumpsuit and wrap skirt for fall. If they're as comfortable as this dress, they're sure to be winners in your fall wardrobe, too. —Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

Find it for $118 at Rec Room.
2
A cleanser for a fresh face
Sephora
Sunday Riley's Good Genes is one of my best beauty buys ever. When my old cleanser ran out, I thought I'd give the Ceramic Slip Cleanser a try. This summer, my face has been all out of whack, with random red spots and pimples that have taken forever to fade away. But once I started using this cleanser, I've been on track to get my glow back. I use it in the morning and at night to clean the day's makeup off. I have oily skin, and the plant-based formula has been gentle and helped make me look less oily all the time. —Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Find it for $35 at Sephora.
3
A necklace that made all my outfits feel luxurious
Cali Tiger
I impulse-purchased this Cali Tiger Cali Carina Necklace on Instagram and probably wore it every day this summer. It went with everything: dresses, T-shirts and even swimsuits. It's not super heavy and didn't get discolored despite my wearing it in the pool and ocean. The length is perfect and has a delicate design on the oversized pendant. —Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Find it for $45 at Cali Tiger.
4
A set of bathroom towels that dry fast
Magic Linen
This summer in New York was brutally hot. Like, two-showers-a-day kind of hot. These cotton-linen waffle-knit bath towels from Magic Linen held up to the heat and my indulgent showers. These bath towels are made with a clever waffle-knit design that helps them dry faster than your average cotton towel while remaining absorbent. I think what I like most about these towels is that they make me feel like I'm on vacation in a fancy bohemian-inspired hotel. I have a three-piece set (in "cinnamon") that I used pretty much every day this summer, so I think it's time to get another set (perhaps in this "sage" color). —Nims

Check out Magic Linen's towels.
5
A breathable (and optimistic) set of face masks
Amazon
Ever since starting quarantine, I've written so much about masks that I can usually tell a good one from a bad one now. I've got my own little collection of face masks from J.Crew, Tory Burch and BaubleBar. But out of all of them, I'd say that Ban.do's face masks are my favorite. They're affordable, breathable and cute. They have room for a filter, which makes all the difference when it comes to masks. I've gotten compliments on the "optimism, optimism, optimism" mask, which we all need a little of in these unprecedented times. —Pardilla

Find the set of two for $15 at Amazon.
6
The sunscreen I put on everything
Supergoop
It's no secret that I'm a Supergoop! stan. It's the one brand I refuse to stray from when it comes to my skin care routine. I wear Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 every day, all year round, because of the easy application and flawless finish it leaves my skin with. It feels (and acts) more like a primer than a sunscreen product, so it's been a no-brainer to incorporate it into my everyday routine. When summer rolls around, I start slathering my body with Supergoop Glow Oil SPF 50 if I plan on lounging by the pool or taking a trip to the beach. I keep the Supergoop Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist in my bag in case it's an extra sunny day, and I want to reapply my face without messing up my makeup. —Gonzalez

Find it for $34 at Supergoop.
7
A really good sunscreen to get through the hottest days of summer
Amazon
We've previously written about La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk because it's consistently top-rated by Consumer Reports. I bought some this summer to see if it's worth the hype, and I'm glad I did. I've been using it for a few months and haven't suffered a single sunburn this season. What makes it unique is that it doesn't have much of a scent, and it goes on smooth without an oily finish. I like that it's gentle enough to use on the face without breakouts, too. (The "maskne" has been too real for me this summer). I've been keeping it next to my makeup bag and swiping on a light layer after my moisturizer each morning. —Nims

Find it for $36 at Amazon.
8
The perfect cropped tee to wear on repeat
Everlane
The jeans-and-T-shirt look has been my go-to for everything this summer, whether I'm on the clock or off. At the start of summer, I stocked up on different tees from Everlane. Their tops always fit me perfectly (which is hard, since I'm petite). Out of all the ones I tried, the Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee has been my favorite. I have it in almost every color. It's loose enough without losing your shape. It's cropped but not too cropped. And it's made completely out of organic cotton. Everlane recommends sizing down for a fitted look, but I got my usual size. Luckily, it washes well, too, so I haven't had to worry about shrinking. —Pardilla

Find it for $18 at Everlane.
9
An easy-to-carry cooler for picnics and beach trips
Scout Bags
This Scout Pleasure Chest Cooler Bag has been by my side all summer. It's lightweight enough to lug around for beach and park dates but big enough to carry a bottle of wine (or two) and some snacks. It keeps everything chilled, and the zipper top ensures everything stays secure. The cushioned handle around the strap makes it comfortable enough to sling over your shoulder. —Gonzalez

Find it for $32 at Scout Bags.
10
An ice cream maker for frozen treats
Amazon
I spontaneously purchased this Cuisinart ice cream and frozen yogurt maker late in the spring, and it turned out to be the best decision ever. This machine is extremely easy to use and became a fun summer quarantine pastime. I follow The New York Times' guide on how to make ice cream, and my boyfriend and I have had a lot of fun testing new recipes and flavors. I also purchased these ice cream containers for all our homemade treats. I can't wait to try some homemade fall ice cream flavors, such as pumpkin spice and apple cider. —Nims

Find it for $70 at Amazon.
11
An oatmeal cream to soothe itchy skin
Amazon
There's no love lost between me and hot summer days, and that's never been more true this summer, which had me breaking out in hives throughout. I imagined coming out of the summer with a golden tan. Instead, I ended up with more dry and itchy skin than usual. I've tried basically everything (cold showers, warm showers, lotions, potions — you name it), but this Aveeno cream is the only one that's actually worked. It's meant for those with eczema but I've found that the formula really has calmed my skin down. This fragrance-free cream has colloidal oatmeal and ceramides, making it ideal for getting rid of irritated skin. It doesn't have a greasy feel, so I've applied it religiously every night. —Pardilla

Find it for $11 at Amazon.
