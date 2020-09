A dress as comfortable as yoga pants

Rec Room

I had a minor procedure on my back earlier this summer that required a few stitches and bandages. Basically, wearing a bra or restrictive clothing was super uncomfortable for a couple of weeks at the peak of summer. I was glad to have this open-back dress from Black-owned clothing brand Rec Room , which specializes in dressier-than-your-average athleisure. I could wear the open-back dress without a bra (though you can wear a bra with it if you prefer!), and it's made of the stretchy material you've come to associate with comfy undies and sweat-proof workout gear. Even if I hadn't just had a minor surgery, I would have been glad to have this comfy, moisture-wicking dress in my summer wardrobe. Summer is coming to a close, and Rec Room just released a jumpsuit and wrap skirt for fall. If they're as comfortable as this dress, they're sure to be winners in your fall wardrobe, too. —