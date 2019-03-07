20 Good-Looking Woven Baskets For Storage, Plants And Decor

The Citizen

We’re all searching for the miracle solution for turning no space into more space. From products that will actually organize and declutter your closet, to hacks to keep your dirty clothes from piling up, there’s no shortage of small-space solutions out there.

The storage hack that works for everyone is adding a woven or fabric basket to those high-clutter areas of the home. Add one to your kiddo’s play area to store toys, keep one in the bathroom for spare towels and toilet paper, or use one in your entryway to collect umbrellas or tote bags. Pop the fiddle-fig tree you purchased from Amazon into one, and you’ve got an effortless planter. You can even use one to hide all of your unsightly cords and spare cables you have around the house.

However you slice it, these practical baskets earn their keep in pretty much every room in your home. We’ve rounded up 20 woven grass and rope baskets you can use anywhere. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites from Target, Amazon and more.

Take a look: