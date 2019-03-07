Home & Living

20 Good-Looking Woven Baskets For Storage, Plants And Decor

We've never met a basket we didn't like.

We’re all searching for the miracle solution for turning no space into more space. From products that will actually organize and declutter your closet, to hacks to keep your dirty clothes from piling up, there’s no shortage of small-space solutions out there.

The storage hack that works for everyone is adding a woven or fabric basket to those high-clutter areas of the home. Add one to your kiddo’s play area to store toys, keep one in the bathroom for spare towels and toilet paper, or use one in your entryway to collect umbrellas or tote bags. Pop the fiddle-fig tree you purchased from Amazon into one, and you’ve got an effortless planter. You can even use one to hide all of your unsightly cords and spare cables you have around the house.

However you slice it, these practical baskets earn their keep in pretty much every room in your home. We’ve rounded up 20 woven grass and rope baskets you can use anywhere. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites from Target, Amazon and more.

Take a look:

1
Natural Seagrass Belly Basket With Handles
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $21.
2
The Citizenry Mercado Floor Baskets
The Citizenry
Get them at The Citizenry, from $125.
3
Target Opalhouse Water Hyacinth Fringe Oval Basket Natural
Target
Get it at Target, $15.
4
Jute Baskets, set of 2
Joss and Main
Get them at Joss and Main, $43.
5
Target Threshold Decorative Open Weave Basket
Target
Get it at Target, $17.
6
XXXL Cotton Rope Basket
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $32 .
7
The Citizenry Amani Baskets
The Citizenry
Get them at The Citizenry, from $95.
8
Seagrass Basket With Handles
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $20.
9
Mixed Metallics Nested Baskets, set of 3
AllModern
Get them at AllModern, $112.
10
Target Pillowfort Decorative Storage Basket
Target
Get it at Target, $8.
11
Target Opalhouse Water Hyacinth Fringe Basket Natural
Target
Get it at Target, $15.
12
Seagrass Baskets, set of 3
Wayfair
Get them at Wayfair, $73.
13
The Citizenry Naga Rattan Baskets
The Citizenry
Get them at The Citizenry, from $165.
14
La Maia Medium Natural & Net Woven Basket
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $24.
15
Tall Water Hyacinth Wicker Basket With Handles
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $46.
16
Jute Two-Tone Baskets, set of 2
Joss and Main
Get them at Joss and Main, $45.
17
Sweetzer & Orange Large Woven Cotton Rope Basket
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $22.
18
Target Threshold Embroidered Water Hyacinth Basket
Target
Get it at Target, $30.
19
Fairport Seagrass Baskets, set of 3
AllModern
Get them at AllModern, $59.
20
The Citizenry Solor Palm Baskets - Small
The Citizenry
Get them at The Citizenry, $75.
