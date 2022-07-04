If there’s something you should now about me, it’s that there could be 100 affordable, near-identical options of a very basic item available on the market, but I’m going to become obsessed with the most expensive one. Case in point: Prada’s raffia tote bag.

This swoon-worthy (albeit relatively simple) woven summer bag has me firmly in its grip. It’s giving “Grace Kelly on the French Riviera” elegance meets Chloe Sevigny-level downtown cool. And I’m not the only one in this bag’s clutches. Some of our favorite influencers, like Jenny Walton, Tamu McPherson, Chiara Ferragni, Maria Bernad and many more have been spotted with this essential beach bag.

The soft, slouchy design juxtaposed with the raw, natural texture of raffia is just oozing carefree summer vibes. It adds an element of chic with Prada’s iconic and unmistakable triangle with embroidered lettering logo front and center. Can’t you just see this bag adorning all your summer looks, from swimsuits to summer dresses?

However, Prada’s woven tote comes in at a whopping $1,790, making it cost-prohibitive for me and, well, pretty much everyone I know. But as luck would have it, some of our favorite retailers are also inspired by Prada’s delicate yet sturdy timeless beach tote.

Keep reading if you, like me, don’t want to spend almost $2,000 but do want to capture that effortlessly sexy je ne sais quoi that comes with swinging around this boho Prada bag. We’ve rounded up the Prada bag and similar woven tote bags (including the $40 option that I bought myself in consolation) so you can channel fancy Italian vibes, no matter where you are.

