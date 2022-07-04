If there’s something you should now about me, it’s that there could be 100 affordable, near-identical options of a very basic item available on the market, but I’m going to become obsessed with the most expensive one. Case in point: Prada’s raffia tote bag.
This swoon-worthy (albeit relatively simple) woven summer bag has me firmly in its grip. It’s giving “Grace Kelly on the French Riviera” elegance meets Chloe Sevigny-level downtown cool. And I’m not the only one in this bag’s clutches. Some of our favorite influencers, like Jenny Walton, Tamu McPherson, Chiara Ferragni, Maria Bernad and many more have been spotted with this essential beach bag.
The soft, slouchy design juxtaposed with the raw, natural texture of raffia is just oozing carefree summer vibes. It adds an element of chic with Prada’s iconic and unmistakable triangle with embroidered lettering logo front and center. Can’t you just see this bag adorning all your summer looks, from swimsuits to summer dresses?
However, Prada’s woven tote comes in at a whopping $1,790, making it cost-prohibitive for me and, well, pretty much everyone I know. But as luck would have it, some of our favorite retailers are also inspired by Prada’s delicate yet sturdy timeless beach tote.
Keep reading if you, like me, don’t want to spend almost $2,000 but do want to capture that effortlessly sexy je ne sais quoi that comes with swinging around this boho Prada bag. We’ve rounded up the Prada bag and similar woven tote bags (including the $40 option that I bought myself in consolation) so you can channel fancy Italian vibes, no matter where you are.
Prada raffia tote bag
Available in six different gorgeous summer hues, Prada's woven straw bag is the epitome of summer chic. Start saving up those pennies so you can snag one by summer's end — you'll enjoy it for years to come and put that hefty investment to good use. All the cool kids are doing it! (Not me, though, unfortunately.) Add it to the mood board for reference or treat yourself to one today. You're worth it.
Banana Republic modern straw tote
I got this for myself a few weeks ago as a consolation for not being able to afford the Prada bag, and I'm wildly pleased not only with the sturdy build and elegant aesthetic but by how unexpectedly large it is. There's more than enough room for a towel, water bottle, books, personal items and much more. It's a great take on the Prada tote with, dare I say, slightly more visual interest thanks to its unexpected shape. I was worried it'd feel mumsy, but I'm pleased to report that it's cool as hell.
Mango raffia shopper bag
When trying to decide on my bag of choice, this Mango version was a close second. It's quite similar to the Prada bag, both shape- and size-wise, and comes in three different colors, all of which are nearly-identical to those that Prada offers. They're handy and durable with just the right amount of slouch.
Inné Studios Casta tote bag
How elegant is this sleek and understated woven tote bag? The classic square silhouette and its keyhole handles have a slightly retro feel without looking like a period piece. It's soft, loungey and packable, making it the ideal travel bag. Just take note that it's final sale!
Terrain raffia travel bag
This versatile bag is just as practical for the beach as it is for everday errands. It's lined and even has an interior pocket for personal items like a phone or keys. It's just as utilitarian as it is lovely. Best of all, it has an exterior hat strap that looks fabulous whether or not it's in use.
Flora Bella Baie raffia crochet beach tote bag
Available in two colors, this sweet and lightweight tote from Flora Bella is a great option for anyone who wants a sleeker, more low-key profile. It has subtle roll top handles and an open crochet weave that gives it an easy-breezy vibe.
Bembien Jolene large tote bag
This Bembien tote is a bit more structured than the Prada bag, and is a nice option for people who prefer a sturdier look and feel. It's available in three different neutral hues and is made from recycled plastic by artisans in Bali. As an added bonus, 10% of all proceeds go to Nest
, a nonprofit committed to supporting the advancement of artisans worldwide. It's definitely on the pricier side of the non-Prada bags, but you can feel good knowing that some of your money is going to help a great cause.
Jenni Kayne woven raffia tote
Despite its slightly rounded shape at the bottom, this Jenni Kayne bag is a lovely option that looks very much like the Prada. It's available in two colors and features wide-looped handles that make it comfortable when carrying a larger load, whether you're having a beach day or hitting the farmer's market.
J.Crew Cadiz hand-knotted rope tote
Available in six fun summery colors, this J.Crew bag has a hand-knotted design as opposed to a traditional tight-knit weave. It's made with 100% cotton cord that is easy to fold or roll up on travel days. Just throw it in your suitcase and go!
Etsy oversized woven beach bag
This roomy tote by Etsy seller stylepark1
looks like it could be straight from a souk in Morocco. Made of natural raffia with leather handles, reviewers note that it looks more expensive than it actually is — a must when you're addicted to luxury like some of us. It's almost shockingly large, with a lined interior and a zipper to keep your belongings safe and sand-free.
BDG Bondi medium tote bag
Available in four different shades that are very similar to the Prada versions, this everyday tote bag is slightly smaller than our other selections, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer to carry a lighter load. There's plenty of room for the essentials, and its timeless shape will match any aesthetic without weighing you down.