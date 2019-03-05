HuffPost Finds

20 Woven Shoes For Spring That Can Be Worn Anywhere

You'll see plenty of woven shoes, slides, sandals on the sidewalks this season.

Spring is only a few weeks away, which means we can finally ditch our double-layered socks and winter boots for some lighter footwear. While we know loafers will be back like always, expect some new styles on the sidewalk this season.

In case you haven’t heard, the ’90s are back, so expect to see a lot of throwback styles like kitten heels and mules making a comeback. Even those chunky ‘flatforms’ you used to wear as a kid are back in fashion.

However, the style we’ve spotted everywhere from Instagram to the spring runways are woven shoes, slides and sandals — most likely inspired by the handmade huaraches of Mexico that date back centuries. The woven style is comfortable, breathable and looks great paired with flowy pants, sundresses and jeans.

We’ve rounded up 20 woven shoes for spring that can be worn anywhere. Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
St Tropez
Matisse Collection
Available in sizes 5-11 for $85 on Matisse.
2
42 Gold Corra Woven Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 5-11 for $79 on Nordstrom.
3
Bill Blass Sonnet Woven Slides
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6-10 for $188 on Anthropologie.
4
The V Slingback
Everlane
Available in sizes 5-11 for $112 on Everlane.
5
ASOS DESIGN Fraction leather woven flat sandals
ASOS
Available in sizes 4-12 for $35 on ASOS.
6
Seychelles Originality
Zappos
Available in sizes 6-11 for $119 on Zappos.
7
Miista Noa Woven Pumps
Shopbop
Available in sizes 35-41 for $285 on Shopbop.
8
Seychelles Alternative Woven Flats
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6-11 for $118 on Anthropologie.
9
Square Toe Woven Heels
& Other Stories
Available in sizes 6-10.5 for $135 on & Other Stories.
10
Sam Edelman Laurna Mule
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 5-12 for $120 on Nordstrom.
11
Dolce Vita Elina Woven Leather Slides
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6-10 for $140 on Anthropologie.
12
Dolce Vita Colsen
Zappos
Available in sizes 6-11 for $90 on Zappos.
13
Anthropologie Well-Woven Slides
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6-10 for $118 on Anthropologie.
14
Frenchi
Matisse Collection
Available in sizes 5.5-11 for $160 on Matisse.
15
Band of Gypsies Skipper Mule
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 6-11 for $89 on Nordstrom.
16
Miss Selfridge woven mules in white
ASOS
Available in sizes 5-10 for $46 on ASOS.
17
Sam Edelman Natalya
Zappos
Available in sizes 5-11 for $90 on Zappos.
18
ASOS MARYLEBONE Leather Woven Flat Shoes
ASOS
Available in sizes 4-11 for $41 on ASOS.
19
Schutz Marli Point Toe Flats
Shopbop
Available in sizes 5-11 for $170 on Shopbop.
20
Born Cameo
Zappos
Available in sizes 6-11 for $90 on Zappos.
Arts and EntertainmentFashionshoppableStylefinds stylefinds seofootwearfinds trendsfinds shoesSandal