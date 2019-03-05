Spring is only a few weeks away, which means we can finally ditch our double-layered socks and winter boots for some lighter footwear. While we know loafers will be back like always, expect some new styles on the sidewalk this season.

In case you haven’t heard, the ’90s are back, so expect to see a lot of throwback styles like kitten heels and mules making a comeback. Even those chunky ‘flatforms’ you used to wear as a kid are back in fashion.

However, the style we’ve spotted everywhere from Instagram to the spring runways are woven shoes, slides and sandals — most likely inspired by the handmade huaraches of Mexico that date back centuries. The woven style is comfortable, breathable and looks great paired with flowy pants, sundresses and jeans.

We’ve rounded up 20 woven shoes for spring that can be worn anywhere. Take a look below: