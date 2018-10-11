Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
11 Stunning Wrap Dresses For Fall 2018

Fall florals, velvet and midi wrap dresses to get you through the season 🍂
By Brittany Nims
10/11/2018 04:57pm ET

The wrap dress is a crowd pleaser, and it’s for one simple reason. Since Diane Von Furstenberg introduced the work-to-play style in 1974, the wrap dress has become a staple in women’s wardrobes because of its ability to look good on practically every size, shape, height and in every kind of occasion.

It doesn’t matter whether you need a trendy dress to wear to a fall wedding, or dresses to go with your most comfortable ankle boots, there’s a wrap dress for you. That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite wrap dresses for fall 2018, from sizes XXS to 4X.

Take a look at our 11 favorite fall wrap dresses below:

1
Say Yes To Timeless Wrap Dress
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X. Get it at Modcloth.
2
BB Dakota Confidently Clad Wrap Dress
Modcloth
Sizes: XS to L. Get it at Modcloth.
3
Morgan Dress
Anthropologie
Sizes: 00 to 16. Get it at Anthropologie.
4
Halogen Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XXL. Get it at Nordstrom.
5
Dusty Rose Velvet Wrap Midi Dress
Asos
Sizes: 0 to 12. Get it at Asos.
6
Bernice Polka Dot Wrap Dress
Anthropologie
Sizes: 00 to 16. Get it at Anthropologie.
7
Long Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
Target
Sizes: L to 4X. Get it at Target.
8
Dolman Plissé Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XXL. Get it at Nordstrom.
9
Faithfull Caribbean Wrap Dress
Anthropologie
Sizes: XS to XL. Get it at Anthropologie.
10
UO Gloria Midi Wrap Dress
Urban Outfitters
Sizes: XS to XL. Get it at Urban Outfitters.
11
J.Crew Drapey Ruffle Faux-Wrap Dress In Autumnal Floral
J.Crew
Sizes: 00 to 16. Get it at J.Crew.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

