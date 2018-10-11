The wrap dress is a crowd pleaser, and it’s for one simple reason. Since Diane Von Furstenberg introduced the work-to-play style in 1974, the wrap dress has become a staple in women’s wardrobes because of its ability to look good on practically every size, shape, height and in every kind of occasion.

It doesn’t matter whether you need a trendy dress to wear to a fall wedding, or dresses to go with your most comfortable ankle boots, there’s a wrap dress for you. That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite wrap dresses for fall 2018, from sizes XXS to 4X.

Take a look at our 11 favorite fall wrap dresses below: