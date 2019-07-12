WEIRD NEWS

‘No Way!’ Stunned Scientists Watch As Wreckfish Eats A Whole Shark

A shark feeding frenzy gets interrupted in the wildest way possible.

Here’s something you don’t see every day: an entire shark swallowed by a fish. 

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Okeanos Explorer watched in real-time last month as the ship’s remote vehicle captured footage of a feeding frenzy. At least 11 small sharks of two types ― the Genie’s dogfish and roughskin dogfish ― were feasting on a dead 250-pound swordfish that had fallen to the ocean floor at a depth of 1,476 feet. 

But nearby, a lurking wreckfish appeared to use the remote vehicle for cover, and it had another meal in mind: Shark. 

When one hungry shark strayed too far from the frenzy, the wreckfish moved in for a bite ― or maybe it was more of a gulp. 

“It has a whole shark in its mouth!” one of the researchers said. 

“No way!” said another. 

Check it out above. 

