The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (May 18)

The Netflix film “The Wrong Missy” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
“The Wrong Missy,” which stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, is a comedy about a man who meets two women named Melissa. He likes one of them and doesn’t like the other, but accidentally texts the “wrong” Melissa an invite to accompany him on a Hawaii work retreat. Hijinks ensue!
The movie debuted May 13 on Netflix and earned a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Wrong Missy” is a Happy Madison Productions film, with Adam Sandler producing, so it’s not surprising that the movie has become popular despite poor reviews.
Only two other Netflix films, “Have a Good Trip” and “Extraction,” make the top 10 this week. Netflix probably isn’t happy that the new “Kimmy Schmidt” interactive movie didn’t catch on.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.