The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (May 18)

“The Wrong Missy,” which stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, is a comedy about a man who meets two women named Melissa. He likes one of them and doesn’t like the other, but accidentally texts the “wrong” Melissa an invite to accompany him on a Hawaii work retreat. Hijinks ensue!

The movie debuted May 13 on Netflix and earned a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Wrong Missy” is a Happy Madison Productions film, with Adam Sandler producing, so it’s not surprising that the movie has become popular despite poor reviews.